Worldwide Inland Vessel Industry To 2030 - Focus On Passenger And Non-passenger Vessels

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inland Vessel Market by Vessel Type, Fuel Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Inland vessels are water floating vessels designed especially for transporting cargo as well as passengers. Increase in trade activities between cities followed by the need for smarter transportation activities creates numerous opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, presence of companies such as Groupe Beneteau, CMA CGM Group, and Damen Shipyards Group supports growth of the market.The inland vessel market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of advanced floating vessels, which supplements growth of the market.The global inland vessel market is segmented on the basis of vessel type, fuel type, application, and region. By vessel type, the global market has been segmented into passenger vessel and non-passenger vessel. By fuel type, it is segmented into LNG, diesel oil, heavy fuel oil, and others. By application, it is segmented into oil tankers, bulk carriers, general cargo ships, container ships, and others. Region wise, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the global market includes companies such as Alnmaritec Ltd., Groupe Beneteau, CMA CGM Group, Damen Shipyards Group, EURO-RIJN B.V., Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd., DSME, Viking Shipping, SANMAR and Windcat Workboats BV. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global inland vessel market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Low-to-moderate threat of new entrants3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers3.4. Key player positioning, 2020 3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships3.5.1.2. Rise in trade-related agreements3.5.1.3. Technological advancement in boats and boat engines3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs3.5.2.2. Environmental concerns associated with inland vessels3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Anticipated trend of automation in marine transportation3.5.3.2. Increase in marine safety norms3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks3.6.1.1. COVID-193.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.4. Impact on boating industry analysis3.7. Competitive landscape3.7.1. Competitive dashboard CHAPTER 4: INLAND VESSEL MARKET, BY VESSEL TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Passenger vessel4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Non-passenger vessel4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: INLAND VESSEL MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE5.1. Overview5.2. LNG5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Diesel oil5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis by country5.4. Heavy fuel oil5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis by country5.5. Others5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: INLAND VESSEL MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Overview6.2. Oil tankers6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market size and forecast, for oil tankers by vessel type6.2.4. Market analysis by country6.3. Bulk carriers6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market size and forecast, for bulk carriers by vessel type6.3.4. Market analysis by country6.4. General cargo ships6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market size and forecast, for general cargo ships by vessel type6.4.4. Market analysis by country6.5. Container Ships6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market size and forecast, for container ships by vessel type6.5.4. Market analysis by country6.6. Others6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Market size and forecast, for others by vessel type6.6.4. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: INLAND VESSEL MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. Alnmaritec Ltd8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Product portfolio8.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. CMA CGM GROUP8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.3. Damen Shipyards Group8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Product portfolio8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. DSME Co.,Ltd.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Product portfolio8.5. EURO-RIJN B. V.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Product portfolio8.6. GROUPE BENETEAU8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.7. Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.8. Viking Cruises8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Product portfolio8.9. Sanmar Shipping Limited8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Product portfolio8.10. Windcat Workboats BV8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Product portfolio

