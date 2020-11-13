Worldwide Injection Pen Industry To 2030 - Featuring Novo Nordisk, Owen Mumford And Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Pen Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global injection pen market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global injection pen market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global injection pen market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global injection pen market.Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global injection pen market.The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global injection pen market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global injection pen market. The next section of the global injection pen market report highlights the USPs, which include rising incidences & prevalence of diabetes, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on global Injection Pen marketThe report delves into the competition landscape of the global injection pen market. Key players operating in the global injection pen market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global injection pen market report. Key Questions Answered in Injection Pen Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by the global injection pen market across all the regions during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the global injection pen market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2030 and which type, indication, and distribution channel will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Market Definition and Scope1.2. Market Segmentation1.3. Key Research Objectives1.4. Research Highlights 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary: Global Injection Pen Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.1.1. Market Definition4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments4.2. Overview4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-20304.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (Us$ Mn) 5. Key Insights5.1. Rising Incidences & Prevalence of Diabetes5.2. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Injection Pen Market 6. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type6.1. Introduction & Definition6.2. Key Findings / Developments6.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-20306.3.1. Reusable6.3.2. Disposable6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type 7. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Indication7.1. Introduction & Definition7.2. Key Findings / Developments7.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-20307.3.1. Diabetes7.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy7.3.3. Auto Immune7.3.4. Others7.4. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Indication 8. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel8.1. Introduction & Definition8.2. Key Findings / Developments8.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-20308.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies8.3.2. Retail Pharmacies8.3.3. Online Pharmacies8.4. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution Channel 9. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region9.1. Key Findings9.2. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Region9.2.1. North America9.2.2. Europe9.2.3. Asia-Pacific9.2.4. Latin America9.2.5. Middle East & Africa9.3. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region 10. North America Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast10.1. Introduction10.1.1. Key Findings10.2. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-203010.2.1. Reusable10.2.2. Disposable10.3. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-203010.3.1. Diabetes10.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy10.3.3. Auto Immune10.3.4. Others10.4. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-203010.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies10.4.2. Retail Pharmacies10.4.3. Online Pharmacies10.5. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018-203010.5.1. U.S.10.5.2. Canada10.6. North America Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis10.6.1. by Type10.6.2. by Indication10.6.3. by Distribution Channel10.6.4. by Country 11. Europe Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast11.1. Introduction11.1.1. Key Findings11.2. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-203011.2.1. Reusable11.2.2. Disposable11.3. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-203011.3.1. Diabetes11.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy11.3.3. Auto Immune11.3.4. Others11.4. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-203011.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies11.4.2. Retail Pharmacies11.4.3. Online Pharmacies11.5. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203011.5.1. Germany11.5.2. U.K.11.5.3. France11.5.4. Spain11.5.5. Italy11.5.6. Rest of Europe11.6. Europe Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis11.6.1. by Type11.6.2. by Indication11.6.3. by Distribution Channel11.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region 12. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast12.1. Introduction12.1.1. Key Findings12.2. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-203012.2.1. Reusable12.2.2. Disposable12.3. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-203012.3.1. Diabetes12.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy12.3.3. Auto Immune12.3.4. Others12.4. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-203012.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies12.4.2. Retail Pharmacies12.4.3. Online Pharmacies12.5. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203012.5.1. China12.5.2. Japan12.5.3. India12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand12.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific12.6. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis12.6.1. by Type12.6.2. by Indication12.6.3. by Distribution Channel12.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region 13. Latin America Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast13.1. Introduction13.1.1. Key Findings13.2. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-203013.2.1. Reusable13.2.2. Disposable13.3. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-203013.3.1. Diabetes13.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy13.3.3. Auto Immune13.3.4. Non-Invasive Ventilation13.3.5. Others13.4. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-203013.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies13.4.2. Retail Pharmacies13.4.3. Online Pharmacies13.5. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203013.5.1. Brazil13.5.2. Mexico13.5.3. Rest of Latin America13.6. Latin America Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis13.6.1. by Type13.6.2. by Indication13.6.3. by Distribution Channel13.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region 14. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast14.1. Introduction14.1.1. Key Findings14.2. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-203014.2.1. Reusable14.2.2. Disposable14.3. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-203014.3.1. Diabetes14.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy14.3.3. Auto Immune14.3.4. Others14.4. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-203014.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies14.4.2. Retail Pharmacies14.4.3. Online Pharmacies14.5. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203014.5.1. Gcc Countries14.5.2. South Africa14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa14.6. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis14.6.1. by Type14.6.2. by Indication14.6.3. by Distribution Channel14.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of Companies)15.2. Company Profiles15.2.1. Eli Lilly and Company15.2.2. Novo Nordisk15.2.3. Owen Mumford15.2.4. Sanofi15.2.5. F. Hoffman-La Roche15.2.6. Merck Group15.2.7. Haselmeier15.2.8. Gerresheimer Ag15.2.9. Bd 15.2.10. AstrazenecaFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iby18b

