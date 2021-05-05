Worldwide Injectable Packaging And Component Industry To 2025 - Size, Trends & Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global injectable packaging market with a description of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value and market share by segments. A brief segment analysis with their actual and forecasted value is also provided in the report.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outline the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for the growth of the industry. Growth of the global injectable packaging and components market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Ypsomed Group, and Datwyler Holding Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global injectable packaging and component market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment summarizes the business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies.

Pharmaceutical packaging can be segregated into two: injectable drug packaging and non-injectable drug packaging. Injectable drugs are more complex than non-injectable drugs and can easily interfere with environmental factors. Therefore, any container that comes in contact with the active ingredient must be proved to not impact the drug in any way. Packaging of injectable drugs should be done in such a way that its components should not interfere with outside environmental factors. Injectable packaging and components products include ampules, vials, cartridges & prefilled syringe, seals etc.

The global injectable packaging and components market has increased over the years and is expected to grow in the next four years i.e. 2021 to 2025, particularly due to rising drug consumption. The global injectable packaging and components market is supported by various growth drivers such as merging middle class in developing economies, a rising share of injectables in drug pipeline, increase in cancer incidence etc. Yet the stringent rules and regulations associated with drug packaging are obstructing the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Pharmaceutical Packaging Overview2.1.1 Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging2.1.2 Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging Raw Materials2.2 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Overview2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging by Products2.3 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Products and Component Overview2.3.1 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Products and Component Types2.4 Injectable Drugs: An Overview2.4.1 Types of Injectable Drugs2.5 Injectable Packaging and Component Overview2.5.1 Injectable Packaging Products and Components

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging and Component Market Analysis3.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging and Component Market by Value3.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging and Component Market by Segments (Injectable packaging and component and Non-Injectable packaging and component)3.2 Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market Analysis3.2.1 Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market by Value3.2.2 Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market by Segments (prefilled syringes/systems, cartridges and other)3.3 Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market: Segment Analysis3.3.1 Global Prefilled Syringes/Systems Market by Value3.3.2 Global Prefilled Syringes/Systems Market by Volume3.3.3 Global Cartridges Market by Value

4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Rising Drug Consumption4.1.2 Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries4.1.3 Rising Share of Injectables in Drug Pipeline4.1.4 Increase in Cancer Incidences4.1.5 Rise in Diabetic Population4.2 Challenges4.2.1 Stringent Regulations Associated with Packaging4.3 Market Trends4.3.1 Introduction of New Products4.3.2 Growth of Generics4.3.3 Rise in Biologics and Biosimilars

5. Competitive Landscape5.1 Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market Share by Players5.2 Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market Products Comparison

6. Company Profiles6.1 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.6.1.1 Business Overview6.1.2 Financial Overview6.1.3 Business Strategy6.2 Gerresheimer AG6.2.1 Business Overview6.2.2 Financial Overview6.2.3 Business Strategy6.3 Ypsomed Group6.3.1 Business Overview6.3.2 Financial Overview6.3.3 Business Strategy6.4 Datwyler Holding Inc.6.4.1 Business Overview6.4.2 Financial Overview6.4.3 Business Strategy

