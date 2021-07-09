Worldwide Infusion Therapy Industry To 2026 - Rapid Technological Innovations Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infusion Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global infusion therapy market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global infusion therapy market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on infusion therapy market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on infusion therapy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global infusion therapy market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global infusion therapy market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Prevalence of diabetes

Prevalence of cancer

Increasing accessibility to treatment

2) Restraints

High costs of devices and treatment

3) Opportunities

Rapid technological innovations

Segment CoveredThe global infusion therapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user. The Global Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type

Intravenous Sets

Infusion Pumps

Needless Connectors

IV Cannuals

Others

The Global Infusion Therapy Market by Application

Inotropic Therapy

Antiviral/Antibitoic Therapy

Chemotherapy

Blood Component Stimulating Factor

Hydration Therapy

Enternal/Total Parenteral Nutrition

Pain Management Terapy

Others

The Global Infusion Therapy Market by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Outpatient Facilities

Others

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc

Baxter International Inc.

Option Care Health, Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

CareCentrix, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the infusion therapy market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the infusion therapy market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global infusion therapy market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Infusion Therapy Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Infusion Therapy Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Infusion Therapy Market 4. Infusion Therapy Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type5.1. Intravenous Sets5.2. Infusion Pumps5.3. Needless Connectors5.4. IV Cannuals5.5. Others 6. Global Infusion Therapy Market by Application6.1. Inotropic Therapy6.2. Antiviral/Antibitoic Therapy6.3. Chemotherapy6.4. Blood Component Stimulating Factor6.5. Hydration Therapy6.6. Enternal/Total Parenteral Nutrition6.7. Pain Management Terapy6.8. Others 7. Global Infusion Therapy Market by End User7.1. Hospitals7.2. Clinics7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centres7.4. Outpatient Facilities7.5. Others 8. Global Infusion Therapy Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type8.1.2. North America Infusion Therapy Market by Application8.1.3. North America Infusion Therapy Market by End User8.1.4. North America Infusion Therapy Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type8.2.2. Europe Infusion Therapy Market by Application8.2.3. Europe Infusion Therapy Market by End User8.2.4. Europe Infusion Therapy Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Infusion Therapy Market by Application8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Infusion Therapy Market by End User8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Infusion Therapy Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type8.4.2. RoW Infusion Therapy Market by Application8.4.3. RoW Infusion Therapy Market by End User8.4.4. RoW Infusion Therapy Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Infusion Therapy Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Johnson & Johnson9.2.2. Pfizer Inc9.2.3. Baxter International Inc.9.2.4. Option Care Health, Inc.9.2.5. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA9.2.6. Braun Melsungen AG9.2.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company9.2.8. ICU Medical, Inc.9.2.9. CareCentrix, Inc. 9.2.10. Eli Lilly and Company

