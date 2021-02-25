Worldwide Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Industry To 2027 - Growing Number Of Product Launches And Developments Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; Procedure; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global infertility treatment devices and equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1,973.68 million by 2027 from US$ 1,050.00 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key factors driving the growth of the market include increase in the incidence of infertility in both sexes and rising number of fertility clinics and infertility services with government support. However, the high procedural cost of reproductive techniques hinders the market growth. Based on product type, the infertility treatment devices and equipment market is segmented into ovum aspiration pumps, sperm separation devices, sperm analyzers systems, micromanipulator systems, incubators, and others. The ovum aspiration pumps segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the developments done by the companies for the ovum aspiration pumps. For instance, in April 2018, KITAZATO CORPORATION, a Japan-based medical technology company signed a strategic partnership with Brazil-based distributor SPECTRUN. The new distributor will supply various ART (Artificial Reproduction Technology) products in Brazil. The range of product includes oocyte pickup needles and associated devices. Such development is expected to increase the access of product, which will eventually drive the segment growth by 2027. Microptic, Coopersurgical, Inc; Cook Medical LLC; Dxnow; Eppendorf AG; AB Scientific Ltd; Hamilton Thorne, Inc; Rocket Medical Plc; Invo Bioscience; and Vitrolifeare among the leading companies operating in the infertility treatment devices and equipment market. The companies have adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios to meet the rising demand for the infertility treatment devices and equipmentand services. For instance, in September 2020, INVO Bioscience, Inc. developers of INVOcell has established a joint venture to operate dedicated invocell fertility clinics in Mexico. The new jointly-owned operation, named Positib Fertility, S. A. de C. V. (Positib Fertility) is likely to focus on establishing fertility centers dedicated to offering INVOcell, with the initial center to be located in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - By Product Type1.3.2 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - By Procedure1.3.3 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - By End User1.3.4 Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - By Geography 2. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Infertility in Both Sexes5.1.2 Rising Number of Fertility Clinics and Infertility Services with Government Support5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Procedural Cost of Reproductive Techniques5.2.2 Risks Associated with Infertility Treatment5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Number of Product Launches and Developments5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rising Emphasis on In Vitro Fertilization5.5 Impact analysis 6. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Marker Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Analysis - By Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Revenue Share, by Product Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Ovum Aspiration Pumps7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Ovum Aspiration Pumps: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Sperm Separation Devices7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Sperm Separation Devices: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Sperm Analyser Systems7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Sperm Analyser Systems: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Micromanipulator Systems7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Micromanipulator Systems: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.7 Incubators7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Incubators: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.8 Others7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Others: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Analysis - By Procedure8.1 Overview8.2 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Revenue Share, by Procedure (2019 and 2027)8.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.3.3 In-Vitro Fertilization8.3.3.1 Overview8.3.3.2 in Vitro Fertilization: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.3.4 Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection8.3.4.1 Overview8.3.4.2 Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.3.5 Others8.3.5.1 Overview8.3.5.2 Others: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Artificial Insemination8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Artificial Insemination: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4.3 Intrauterine Insemination8.4.3.1 Overview8.4.3.2 Intrauterine Insemination: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4.4 Intratubal Insemination8.4.4.1 Overview8.4.4.2 Intratubal Insemination: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4.5 Intracervical Insemination8.4.5.1 Overview8.4.5.2 Intracervical Insemination: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Fertility Surgery8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Fertility Surgery: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5.3 Tubal Ligation Reversal8.5.3.1 Overview8.5.3.2 Tubal Litigation Reversal: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5.4 Varicocelectomy8.5.4.1 Overview8.5.4.2 Varicocelectomy: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5.5 Laparoscopy8.5.5.1 Overview8.5.5.2 Laparoscopy: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5.6 Others8.5.6.1 Overview8.5.6.2 Others: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Analysis - By End User9.1 Overview9.2 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)9.3 Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Fertility Clinics9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Fertility Clinics: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Clinical Research Institutes9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Clinical Research Institutes: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis10.1 North America: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market10.2 Europe: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market10.3 Asia Pacific: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market10.4 Middle East and Africa: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market10.5 South and Central America: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market- Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 Microptic13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Cooper Surgical, Inc.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Cook Medical LLC13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 DxNow.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Eppendorf AG13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 AB Scientific Ltd.13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Hamilton Thorne, Inc13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Rocket Medical plc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 INVO Bioscience13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Vitrolife13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. 