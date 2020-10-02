Worldwide Infectious Disease Point-of-Care Testing Industry To 2024 - Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartphone-Based Solutions Spur the Global Infectious Disease Point-of-Care Testing Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a transformation in the infectious disease point-of-care testing (POCT) market. The shift towards miniaturized POCT devices will lead to the emergence of cost-effective integrated lab-on-a-chip devices based on microfluidic technologies and smartphone-based solutions enabling multiplexed detection of infectious pathogens. From RT-PCR to serology tests, and the beginning of new CRISPR-based diagnostics powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, a high degree of sensitivity and specificity is possible.
This shift is fostering notable market growth driven further by the possibility of alternate care sites that will provide more affordable and accessible point-of-care diagnostic tests. Genomics is expected to drive the innovation spectrum in this space, changing the paradigm of understanding host-pathogen interaction, creating an opportunity for more personalized prevention. CRISPR-based diagnostic tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 have shown a specificity and sensitivity of 100% on clinical patients, and it is only a matter of time before such tests are implemented in a POC setting.
The infectious disease POCT market is a high growth ecosystem generating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% from 2019 to 2024. Driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to witness a growth rate of 70.2% in 2020. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of World (ROW) are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, primarily for carrying the greatest disease burden. Influenza, RSV, and CT are some of the key infectious diseases. The United States will lead the respiratory tract infection (RTI) POCT segment when compared to Europe whereas Europe will surpass the United States in the sexually transmitted infection (STI) POCT segment. India is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market for STI POCTs in APAC. The top 5 participants account for close to 85% of market share.
An increase in government funding is expected to boost infectious disease prevention and management, supported by a spike in STDs among the millennial generation. Although the RTI POCT segment dominates the infectious disease POCT market, increased vigilance is expected in the STI POCT segment. For POCT innovators, a mix-and-match implementation model is recommended, offering a blend of options chosen individually to best address the requirements of healthcare providers, technology innovators, and the general public, thereby supporting the sustainability of infectious disease POCT programs. Multiplexed POCTs made to detect multiple infectious pathogens from a single specimen will sustain long-term market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of This Experiential Study
- Methodology
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Key Findings - Vision Transformation and Market Overview
- Study Scope and Segmentation
- Key Infectious Disease Segments
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Infectious Disease POCT Market - Where Is the Market Heading?
- Strategic Imperatives for Infectious Disease POCT Stakeholders
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Infectious Disease POCT Market - Vendor Ecosystem, Global
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Total POCT Market Snapshot
- Infectious Disease POCT Market - Percent Revenue by Segment and Region
- Infectious Disease POCT Market - Percent Revenue by Region for RTI and STI Segments
- POCT Adoption and COVID-19 Market Opportunity
- Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease POCT Market
- Revenue Forecast Assumptions - COVID-19 POCT
- COVID-19 Market Size Estimates - Scenario 1
- COVID-19 Market Size Estimates - Scenario 2
- COVID-19 POCT Market Revenue Estimates by Region
- COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Restraints
- Key Technology Trends in the Global Infectious Disease POCT Market
3. Growth Environment - Market Forecasts
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
4. Growth Environment - RTI POCT Segment
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue by Region
- The United States - Percent Revenue by Disease Area
- The United States - Percent Incidence by Disease Area
- Europe - Percent Revenue by Disease Area
- Europe - Percent Incidence by Disease Area
- Top Vendors - Product Portfolio Assessment
5. Growth Environment - STI POCT Segment
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue by Region
- The United States - Percent Revenue by Disease Area
- The United States - Percent Incidence by Disease Area
- Europe - Percent Revenue by Disease Area
- Europe - Percent Incidence by Disease Area
- Top Vendors - Product Portfolio Assessment
6. Growth Environment - Regional Analysis
- The United States - Revenue Forecast
- The United States - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Europe - Revenue Forecast
- Europe - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- APAC & ROW - Revenue Forecast
- APAC & ROW - Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Growth Environment - Competitive Playbook
- Competitor Overview
- Competitive Factors Assessment
- Key Companies to Watch, Global
- Key Products to Watch in Infectious Disease POCT
- Notable Activities
8. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the Infectious Disease POCT Market
- Business Model Essential for POCT Vendors
- Key Regulatory Developments and Future Implications
- Top Predictions for the Infectious Disease POCT Market
9. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
10. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Multiplexed POCT
- Growth Opportunity 2 - COVID-19 POCT
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Millennials and STIs
- Growth Opportunity 4 - STI POCTs in India
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Digital POCT
11. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Major Growth Opportunities Discussed
12. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-5 - Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 1-5 - Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
13. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
- Legal Disclaimer
14. Appendix
- RTI POCT - Competitive Product Matrix for Key Infectious Diseases
- STI POCT - Competitive Product Matrix for Key Infectious Diseases
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
