Worldwide Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Industry To 2028 - Introduction Of Technologically Advanced Products Is Driving Growth

The global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 40.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2028. The market is driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products and an increase in demand for molecular diagnostics in PoC settings.Rapid technological advancements with portability, accurate results, and cost-effectiveness are anticipated to serve as crucial drivers of the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics. Companies are upgrading their products by implementing new techniques to gain specific and accurate results. Key players are updating their product portfolio for PCR instruments with increased R&D initiatives for developing novel kits to target emerging diseases or by entering into agreements with other kit manufacturing companies.Technologies such as INAAT, mass spectroscopy, and ISH are advanced and have a low false-positive rate as compared to other traditional diagnostic tests. Advantages such as the cost-effectiveness and user-friendliness of this technology and the accuracy offered are estimated to increase the adoption of this technology.The use of molecular diagnostics in research institutes is increasing. The use of techniques such as PCR, western blotting, and southern blotting is becoming common. Moreover, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection globally has led to an increase in research funding by governments as well as diagnostic companies to search for innovative molecular diagnostics.Molecular diagnostics deliver effective and accurate results. Moreover, these tests enable the early detection of diseases, maintaining a low threat of substitutes. However, the high prices of these tests are expected to encourage patients to shift to external substitutes. Moreover, for the detection of newer infections such as SARS-CoV-2, the rate of internal substitution is high, which boosts competitive rivalry. Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

The reagent segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate attributable to increased adoption

The growing geriatric population in Asian countries, such as Japan and China , with high untapped opportunities is expected to drive the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the region during the forecast period

and , with high untapped opportunities is expected to drive the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the region during the forecast period The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to high sensitivity and lower complexity

The high growth rate of the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to increased access to healthcare in the developing nations

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent market outlook3.2 User Perspective Analysis3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Framework3.5 Market Dynamics3.5.1 Market driver analysis3.5.1.1 Increase in geriatric population3.5.1.2 Introduction of technologically advanced products3.5.1.3 Increase in demand for point-of-care Daignostics3.5.1.4 Growing prevalence of target diseases3.5.1.5 Increasing external funding for R&D3.5.1.6 Outbreak of COVID-193.5.2 Market restraint analysis3.5.2.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework3.5.2.2 High prices of Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics tests3.6 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6.2 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)3.6.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis3.6.3.1 New product launch3.6.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions3.6.3.3 Expansion3.6.3.4 Partnerships3.6.3.5 Market entry strategies Chapter 4 Products Business Analysis4.1 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market: Products Movement Analysis4.1.1 Instruments4.1.1.1 Instruments market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1.2 Reagents4.1.2.1 Reagents market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1.3 Services4.1.3.1 Services market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis5.1 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market: Technology Movement Analysis5.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction5.1.2 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)5.1.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)5.1.4 Chips and Microarrays5.1.5 Mass Spectrometry5.1.6 Sequencing5.1.7 Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)5.1.8 Others Chapter 6 End-use Business Analysis6.1 Molecular Diagnostics Market: End-use Movement Analysis6.1.1 Hospitals6.1.1.1 Hospitals market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.2 Clinics6.1.2.1 Clinics market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.3 Diagnostic laboratories6.1.3.1 Diagnostic laboratories market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.4 Research Institutes6.1.4.1 Research Institutes market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Application Business Analysis7.1 Molecular Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis7.1.1 Respiratory Diseases7.1.1.1 Respiratory diseases market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.2 Tuberculosis7.1.2.1 Tuberculosis market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.3 Meningitis7.1.3.1 Meningitis market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.4 Gastrointestinal Tract Infections7.1.4.1 Gastrointestinal tract infections market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.5 HPV7.1.5.1 HPV market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.6 Sexually Transmitted Infections7.1.6.1 Sexually transmitted infections market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.7 Sepsis7.1.7.1 Sepsis market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.8 Drug Resistance Disease7.1.8.1 Drug resistance disease market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.9 Other Infectious Diseases7.1.9.1 Other infectious diseases market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8 Respiratory Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 9 Tuberculosis-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 10 Meningitis-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 11 Gastrointestinal Tract Infections-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017- 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 12 HPV-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 13 Sexually Transmitted Infections-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017- 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 14 Sepsis-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 15 Drug Resistance Infections-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million) Chapter 16 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE17.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants17.1.1 Ansoff matrix17.2 Company Categorization17.2.1 Innovators17.2.2 Market Leaders17.3 Vendor Landscape17.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners17.3.2 Key customers17.4 Public Companies17.4.1 Company market position analysis17.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis17.4.2.1 Market Differentiators17.5 Private Companies17.5.1 List of key emerging companies17.6 Company Profiles17.6.1 Abbott17.6.1.1 Company overview17.6.1.2 Alere, Inc.17.6.1.3 Financial performance17.6.1.4 Product benchmarking17.6.1.5 Strategic initiatives17.6.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company17.6.2.1 Company overview17.6.2.2 Financial performance17.6.2.3 Product benchmarking17.6.2.4 Strategic initiatives17.6.3 bioMerieux SA17.6.3.1 Company overview17.6.3.2 Financial performance17.6.3.3 Product benchmarking17.6.3.4 Strategic initiatives17.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.17.6.4.1 Company overview17.6.4.2 Financial performance17.6.4.3 Product benchmarking17.6.4.4 Strategic initiatives17.6.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.17.6.5.1 Company overview17.6.5.2 Financial performance17.6.5.3 Product benchmarking17.6.5.4 Strategic initiatives17.6.6 Danaher Corporation17.6.6.1 Company overview17.6.6.2 Cepheid17.6.6.3 Beckman Coulter17.6.6.4 Leica Biosystems17.6.6.5 Financial performance17.6.6.6 Product benchmarking17.6.6.7 Strategic initiatives17.6.6.8 Strategic initiatives of Cepheid17.6.7 Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe)17.6.7.1 Company overview17.6.7.2 Financial performance17.6.7.3 Product benchmarking17.6.7.4 Strategic initiatives17.6.8 Illumina, Inc.17.6.8.1 Company overview17.6.8.2 Financial performance17.6.8.3 Product benchmarking17.6.8.4 Strategic initiatives17.6.9 GRIFOLs S.A.17.6.9.1 Company overview17.6.9.2 Financial performance17.6.9.3 Product benchmarking17.6.9.4 Strategic initiatives 17.6.10 Qiagen17.6.10.1 Company overview17.6.10.2 Financial performance17.6.10.3 Product benchmarking17.6.10.4 Strategic initiatives 17.6.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd17.6.11.1 Company overview17.6.11.2 Financial performance17.6.11.3 Product benchmarking17.6.11.4 Strategic initiatives 17.6.12 Siemens Healthineers17.6.12.1 Company overview17.6.12.2 Financial performance17.6.12.3 Product benchmarking17.6.12.4 Strategic initiatives 17.6.13 Sysmex Corporation17.6.13.1 Company overview17.6.13.2 Financial performance17.6.13.3 Product benchmarking17.6.13.4 Strategic initiatives

