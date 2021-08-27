Worldwide Inertial Navigation System Industry To 2026 - Featuring Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman And Lord Microstrain Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inertial navigation system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An Inertial Navigation System (INS) is a navigation system that calculates velocity, gravitational force and directional orientation of a moving object. It is a computer-based mechanism that primarily includes motion sensors, accelerometers and gyroscopes. The gyroscope measures the angular velocity of an object such as drones, ships and aircraft using sensors, whereas the accelerometer measures the degree of change in their speed. Based on these derivations, the object's direction and relative position are estimated. The INS finds extensive applicability in the production of guided military weapons and commercially produced games, cameras, computers and medical appliances.The growing demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) is the key factor driving the growth of the market. UUVs are extensively used in oil and gas explorations, scientific research and defense weaponry that require high precision to function. In the defense sector, they are used for deactivating underwater mines, counterattacking, port security and hull inspection. In scientific research, underwater drones assist in oceanographic studies for the mapping of the ocean bed. Furthermore, with the rising oil consumption across the globe, UUVs are increasingly being used for oil rig constructions, pipeline inspections, and maintenance activities, thereby fueling the demand for the product.

Additionally, the thriving aerospace sector is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Advancements in space research and increasing satellite launches have enhanced the utilization of these navigation systems that are necessary to measure the velocity and altitude of an object accurately. Moreover, various technological advancements such as the introduction of light-powered and compact-sized navigation systems, which utilize ring laser gyro (RLG) and fiber optic gyro (FOG), are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global inertial navigation system market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Vectornav Technologies LLC, Lord Microstrain, Safran Electronics & Defense , Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global inertial navigation system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global inertial navigation system industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global inertial navigation system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global inertial navigation system industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global inertial navigation system industry?

What is the structure of the global inertial navigation system industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global inertial navigation system industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Inertial Navigation System Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Technology5.5 Market Breakup by Grade5.6 Market Breakup by Component5.7 Market Breakup by Application5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 Mechanical Gyros6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Ring Laser Gyros6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Fiber Optics Gyros6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 MEMS6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Grade7.1 Marine Grade7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Navigation Grade7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Tactical Grade7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Space Grade7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Commercial Grade7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Component8.1 Accelerometers8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Gyroscopes8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Algorithms and Processors8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Wireless Systems8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Aircraft9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Missiles9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Space Launch Vehicles9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Marine9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Military Armored Vehicles9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Unmanned Ground Vehicles9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Unmanned Marine Vehicles9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Honeywell International Inc.15.3.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation15.3.3 Teledyne Technologies Inc.15.3.4 Vectornav Technologies LLC15.3.5 Lord Microstrain15.3.6 Safran Electronics & Defense15.3.7 Thales Group15.3.8 The Raytheon Company15.3.9 General Electric Company 15.3.10 Rockwell Collins Inc. 15.3.11 Trimble Navigation Ltd. 15.3.12 Gladiator Technologies Inc

