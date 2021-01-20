Worldwide Industry On 5G Video To 2026 - Key Drivers And Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Video Market by Service Provider Type (Carrier and OTT) and Application Type in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Video Market by Service Provider Type (Carrier and OTT) and Application Type in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G video market including vendor strategies, solutions, and applications. The report assesses video service delivered by provider type and application type with forecasts for consumer, enterprise, and industrial verticals. The report also analyzes the key technical aspects of 5G video including next-generation radio based on millimeter wave spectrum.Other than enterprise and industrial use of FWA for general bandwidth needs, video is the obvious application for a variety of purposes including government usage. 5G will replace and/or augment fixed network video. It will allow any time, anywhere video by way of the ease of camera placement - as long as there is line of sight with a 5G antenna, there will be a good signal for high bandwidth and low latency.We anticipate that smart cities will increasingly become highly surveilled cities. By way of example, there are so many CCTV cameras in the UK that the average Londoner is caught on camera 300 times per day. It is estimated that there is 1 CCTV camera for every 13 people in London, meaning that there are approximately 700,000 cameras in this dense urban environment.Traditional surveillance solutions are typically overseen by humans and are prone to error. 5G allows for new solutions, including those that are completely automated and can actively blur individual details of those being recorded, while also monitoring their activity for crime or suspicious activity. This is possible due to the processing and analysis of these video feeds being done locally through 5G edge clouds. Therefore, the software's decision making can be done with no human involvement.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary 2.0 Introduction2.1 Target Audience2.2 Companies in the Report 3.0 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks3.1.1 LTE Advanced3.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct3.1.3 LTE Advanced Pro3.1.4 Fifth Generation Networks3.2 5G New Radio and 5G Supporting and Related Technologies3.2.1 Massive MIMO3.2.2 Cognitive Radio Capabilities3.2.3 Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency 4.0 5G Video Market Drivers and Opportunities4.1 High Return on Investment4.2 Dramatic Video Improvements4.3 5G in Smart Cities 5.0 Company Analysis5.1 AT&T5.2 Airtel5.3 BT Group (EE)5.4 China Mobile5.5 China Telecom5.6 Deutsche Telekom AG5.7 DU5.8 KT Corporation5.9 NTT DoCoMo5.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company5.11 SK Telecom5.12 Sprint Corporation5.13 Telstra5.14 Verizon5.15 Vodafone Group5.16 Telenor5.17 T-Mobile USA5.18 Rogers Communications5.19 America Movil5.20 Entel5.21 Movistar5.22 China Unicom5.23 Ooredoo5.24 Zain5.25 Swisscom5.26 Spark NZ5.27 Telecom Italia5.28 Orange SA5.29 KDDI Corporation5.30 LG Uplus5.31 Softbank Group5.32 SingTel5.33 Telefonica5.34 Apple5.35 Facebook (Whatsapp)5.36 Google5.37 Microsoft5.38 Rakuten (Viber)5.39 Snap Inc.5.40 Spotify AB5.41 Tencent5.42 Amazon Prime Video5.43 WeChat5.44 Skype5.45 Telegram5.46 Ribbon Communications5.47 REVE Systems5.48 Hulu5.49 Netflix5.50 Dish (Sling TV)5.51 Sky Go5.52 Roku5.53 Sony (PlayStation Vue)5.54 Fubo TV5.55 Philo TV5.56 ClipBucket5.57 Muvi5.58 Contus Vplay5.59 Quickplay5.60 Vplayed5.61 Ooyala5.62 Vidmind5.63 Mobiotics5.64 Nokia Network (Alcatel lucent)5.65 Samsung Electronics5.66 Cisco Systems5.67 LG Electronics5.68 Huawei Technologies5.69 Ericsson5.70 Qualcomm5.71 Intel Corporation5.72 NEC Corporation5.73 ZTE Corporation5.74 Ciena Corporation5.75 Cavium Inc.5.76 Qorvo Inc.5.77 Fujitsu Ltd.5.78 Broadcom Corporation5.79 HPE5.80 VMware Inc.5.81 MediaTek Inc.5.82 Juniper Network Inc.5.83 Analog Devices Inc.5.84 MACOM Technology5.85 Motorola5.86 Ascom5.87 Harris5.88 Hytera5.89 Cobham Wireless5.90 Leonardo5.91 Mentura Group5.92 Inmarsat5.93 Zenitel5.94 HTC5.95 Airspan5.96 Alvarion5.97 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)5.98 Coolpad Dyno5.99 Mobvoi5.100 Fitbit5.101 Misfit5.102 Asus5.103 Netgear5.104 Zyxel5.105 Alibaba5.106 D-Link5.107 UbiFi5.108 Altair Semiconductor5.109 SimNet Wireless5.110 Siretta5.111 Cradlepoint5.112 Telit Communications5.113 Gemalto5.114 Netcracker5.115 Texim Europe5.116 M2M Connectivity5.117 Eurotech5.118 RedLinX5.119 MYCOM OSI5.120 Colt 6.0 5G Video Market 2021 - 20266.1 Global 5G Video Surveillance 2021 - 20266.1.1 Global 5G Consumer MNO Provided Video 2021 - 20266.1.2 Global 5G OTT Video 2021 - 20266.1.3 Global Video Viewing by Application Type 2021 - 20266.2 North America 5G Video 2021 - 20266.3 Europe 5G Video 2021 - 20266.4 Asia Pac 5G Video 2021 - 20266.5 Latin America 5G Video 2021 - 20266.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Video 2021 - 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3o7m4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-on-5g-video-to-2026---key-drivers-and-opportunities-301211614.html

SOURCE Research and Markets