Worldwide Industry Insights For RNA Sequencing To 2025

The sequencing market has continued to provide powerful tools that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. In the last decade, explosive growth has occurred in terms of product introductions, new applications, and the end-user labs rushing to participate in these new areas. In recent years, the use of microarrays for RNA expression analysis has dropped greatly as RNA sequencing has risen to replace and outshine it. Similar to quantitative reverse transcription-PCR (q-RT-PCR) which has been the gold standard, there is a need for pre-defined probes which creates one of the major weaknesses of microarrays, and RNA-seq provides a number of advantages including:
- improved sensitivity and dynamic range
- ability to study species without reference
- measurement of focal changes (such as single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions)
- detection of different transcript isoforms, splice variants and chimeric gene fusions (including previously unidentified genes and/or transcripts)
This report focuses on the market for RNA sequencing products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step itself. It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market. Information in this report includes:
- RNA Sequencing Market, 2020 and 2025
- RNA Sequencing Consumables Market, 2020 and 2025
- RNA Sequencing Equipment-Related Services Market, 2020 and 2025
- RNA Sequencing Software Market, 2020 and 2025
- RNA Sequencing Vendor Share
- Products on The Market
- Software Products
- Innovations
- Clinical Sequencing and Products on the Market
The competitive situation, deals, and litigation are covered in respective chapters. The report was produced through a combination of primary research, secondary research, and internal databases, including SEC filings, product literature, corporate websites, conferences, journals, and trade publications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Size and Growth of the MarketTable 1-1: RNA Sequencing Market (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, Software, Total)Figure 1-1: Breakout of Market by Type 2. Scope and Methodology 3. Trends
- Clinical Diagnostics, Clinical Research Applications
- Covid-19
- Illumina's Diverse Range of Products
- Other Companies' NGs Products and Technologies
- CDC's Spheres Consortium
- Collaborations, Approvals, Product Introductions
- Ongoing Introductions of New Products
- Single-Cell Rna Sequencing
- Selected Products/ Technologies
- Software/Bioinformatics
4. Market Analysis
- Table 3-1: Market for Rna Sequencing
- Figure 3-1: Rna Sequencing Revenues
- Table 3-2 Product Market Shares Over Time
- Figure 3-2 Product Market Share, 2020
- Figure 3-3: Product Market Share, 2025
5. Market Shares
- Table 3-3 Vendor Market Share, Rna Sequencing
- Figure 3-4 Vendor Share in Rna Sequencing
- Table 3-4: Rna Sequencing Regional Share
- Figure 3-5: Rna Sequencing Regional Share
