Worldwide Industry For Yoga To 2027 - Key Players Include Flyogi, Gaia And Alo Moves Among Others

Yoga and related practices are forms of exercise that engage the body and mind of the person. These provide both physical and mental benefits by improving flexibility, balance & posture, and range of motion. Furthermore, yoga reduce stress through controlled breathing and mental focus. This results in improved sleep cycle, which helps prevent mood swings, depression, and other disorders. Therefore, such factors encourage consumers to join yoga classes, which is a key driving force of the global market.Celebrities such as Richard Gere, Robert Downy Jr., Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Sting, and Madonna Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu follow yoga and have widely endorsed and promoted yoga and encouraged people to introduce it in their daily regime and lifestyle. In addition, Shilpa Shetty has been one of the biggest contributors to the Indian yoga industry, and has released her own videos and CDs to motivate people to practice yoga around the world, thus influencing both middle-aged people as well as millennial and generation Z to practice yoga. However, the yoga market faces challenges from increasing number of accidents. The Faculty of Health Science at Sydney University carried out a study in 2017, which followed 354 respondents with musculoskeletal pain with 21% of them saying yoga made their pain worse and more than 10% saying they felt yoga had caused the pain. Furthermore, according to Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine, more than 29,590 yoga-related injuries were reported in hospital emergency departments from 2001 to 2014. The alarming rise of such incidences can be attributed to unqualified teachers offering classes to beginners. Thus, increase in number of yoga accidents is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.The market is analyzed depending on expenditure incurred by yoga practitioners. The report covers the study of the yoga market along with its types and geographic prospects. By type, the market is segregated into online yoga course, offline yoga course, and yoga accreditation training programs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the key players operating in the yoga market report include Flyogi LLC., Gaia, Inc., Alo Moves, Inc., Omstars LLC., Momo Studio B.V. (Momoyoga), Yoga International, One Yoga London, Yoga Today LLC, Yogaglo, Inc., and Yogiapproved LLO.Other players analyzed in the study include Endurance Pilates & Yoga, Core Pilates & Yoga Studio, Breathe Pilates & Yoga, Pure International, The flow yoga and Pilates, Azulfit, the Movement Studio, Vista Equity Partners, YogaWorks Inc, and CureFit. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. CXO Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Multiple Benefits Offered by Yoga3.3.1.2. Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic Augmented Practicing of Yoga Across World3.3.1.3. Celebrity Endorsement & Promotion of Yoga3.3.1.4. Initiation of International Yoga Day and Other Government Initiatives3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Presence of Other Alternatives Such as Multi-Specialty Gym, Fitness Centers, and Therapy Classes3.3.2.2. Increase in Number of Yoga Accidents3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Promotion of Yoga for Male Participants Chapter 4: Yoga Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type4.2. Online Yoga Course4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.2.1. Online Yoga Classes Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-20204.2.2.2. Projected Online Yoga Classes Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-20274.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Region4.3. Offline Yoga Course4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.2.1. Offline Yoga Classes Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-20204.3.2.2. Projected Offline Yoga Classes Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-20274.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Region4.4. Yoga Accreditation Training Programs4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.2.1. Yoga Accreditation Training Programs Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-20204.4.2.2. Projected Yoga Accreditation Training Programs Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-20274.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Region Chapter 5: Yoga Market, by Region5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2. North America5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type5.2.2.1. North America Yoga Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-20205.2.2.2. Projected North America Yoga Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-20275.3. Europe5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type5.3.2.1. Europe Yoga Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-20205.3.2.2. Projected Europe Yoga Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-20275.4. Asia-Pacific5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type5.4.2.1. Asia-Pacific Yoga Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-20205.4.2.2. Projected Asia-Pacific Yoga Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-20275.5. LAMEA5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type5.5.2.1. LAMEA Yoga Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-20205.5.2.2. Projected LAMEA Yoga Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-2027 Chapter 6: Competition Landscape6.1. Top Winning Strategies6.2. Product Mapping6.3. Competitive Dashboard6.4. Competitive Heat Map6.5. Key Developments6.5.1. Acquisition6.5.2. Business Expansion6.5.3. Partnership6.5.4. Product Launch Chapter 7: Company Profiles7.1. Alo Moves, Inc.7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Key Executive7.1.3. Company Snapshot7.1.4. Product Portfolio7.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.2. Flyogi LLC.7.2.1. Company Overview7.2.2. Key Executive7.2.3. Company Snapshot7.2.4. Product Portfolio7.3. Gaia, Inc.7.3.1. Company Overview7.3.2. Key Executive7.3.3. Company Snapshot7.3.4. Product Portfolio7.3.5. Business Performance7.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.4. Momo Studio B. V.(Momoyoga)7.4.1. Company Overview7.4.2. Key Executive7.4.3. Company Snapshot7.4.4. Product Portfolio7.5. Omstars LLC7.5.1. Company Overview7.5.2. Key Executive7.5.3. Company Snapshot7.5.4. Product Portfolio7.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.6. One Yoga London7.6.1. Company Overview7.6.2. Key Executive7.6.3. Company Snapshot7.6.4. Product Portfolio7.7. Yoga International7.7.1. Company Overview7.7.2. Key Executive7.7.3. Company Snapshot7.7.4. Product Portfolio7.8. Yogaglo, Inc.7.8.1. Company Overview7.8.2. Key Executive7.8.3. Company Snapshot7.8.4. Product Portfolio7.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.9. Yoga Today LLC7.9.1. Company Overview7.9.2. Key Executive7.9.3. Company Snapshot7.9.4. Product Portfolio7.10. Yogiapproved LLC.7.10.1. Company Overview7.10.2. Key Executive7.10.3. Company Snapshot7.10.4. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cpx0y

