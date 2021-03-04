Worldwide Industry For Voice Over 5G To 2026 - Players Include CISCO Systems, Nokia Networks And Ericsson Among Others

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Over 5G Market by Vo5G in Smartphones, Wearable Tech, IoT, Virtual Reality, Telepresence, Robotics and Teleoperation 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Over 5G Market by Vo5G in Smartphones, Wearable Tech, IoT, Virtual Reality, Telepresence, Robotics and Teleoperation 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the Vo5G market including companies, technologies, strategies, and solutions. The report assesses the market potential and outlook for many Vo5G supported applications and services including enhancements to existing solutions as well as completely new user experiences and use case scenarios.

It also evaluates how 5G will support various next generation immersive apps and services such as virtual reality. The report includes detailed Vo5G market forecasts for all major equipment, application, and industry segments for the 2021 to 2026 period.

Select Report Findings:

Vo5G will be an essential component for next-generation apps and services

North America will be the largest regional market followed by Asia Pac and Europe

Vo5G will be a catalyst for a major shift from smartphones as the primary voice device

Voice quality gained significant ground with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) with the deployment of 4G LTE networks. Voice over 5G (Vo5G) service will build on those advancements as evolved voice systems leverage combined 5G core network elements along with IP Multimedia Systems (IMS), VoLTE enhancements, 5G Evolved Packet Core (EPC), and other 5G New Radio (5GNR) 5G radio access network equipment such as smart antennas.

Advantages of Vo5G include ultra-high definition voice/audio for both voice-only calls as well as integration with applications and content such as announcements, music, conferencing, and more. Vo5G will also provide enhanced support for real-time communications including Rich Communications Services (RCS) integration.

Real-time feature/functionality will include unprecedented interactive capabilities such as real-time language translations. Many of the more advanced functions will work only in a 5GNR environment with the support of 5G core infrastructure. Consequently, there is a need for 4G/VoLTE hand-over for a relatively smooth transition from Voice over NR (VoNR) to VoLTE when crossing into service areas lacking sufficient 5GNR coverage.

Vo5G is anticipated to become increasingly more valuable to enterprise and consumer segments coincident with the growth of next-generation applications, especially those involving immersive technologies such as augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. Anytime, anywhere telepresence, holographic communications, and telepresence-based robotics are some of the key solution areas that will leverage Vo5G, and more specifically, VoNR.

Report Benefits:

Vo5G market forecasts 2021 to 2026

Understand the evolution of VoLTE to Vo5G via VoNR

Understand the importance of IMS relative to Vo5G

Identify the market drivers for Vo5G enabled apps and services

Identify high revenue Vo5G applications and services by industry

Learn how 5G benefits Virtual Reality and other immersive technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction2.1 Voice over IP in Cellular2.1.1 VoIP in Wireless Networks2.1.2 Voice over LTE2.1.3 Voice over 5G

3.0 Vo5G Deployment Challenges3.1 Vo5G Standardization3.2 5G Service Optimization

4.0 Vo5G Market Dynamics4.1 Vo5G to accelerate 5G Development4.2 Voice Solution to Drive 5G Commercialization4.3 5G Enabled Applications to Accelerate Vo5G4.4 Service Assurance will be a Key Challenge

5.0 Vo5G Technology and Market Analysis5.1 5G New Radio Infrastructure5.1.1 5G Base Station5.1.2 Small Cell5.1.3 Macro Cell5.1.4 Baseband Units and RF Units5.1.5 Remote Radio Heads5.1.6 Distributed Antenna System5.2 IP Multimedia Subsystem5.3 Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and IMS Functions Network for Vo5G5.4 EPS and RAT Fall Back Multi-carrier Network Solution5.5 Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Functional Intelligence5.6 HPC to Enhance Computing Performance5.7 5G Security to Protect Data, Communication, and Network

6.0 Vo5G Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis6.1 Real-Time Voice and Video Communication6.2 Mobile VoIP6.3 SMS and USSD Solution6.4 IoT Modular Solution6.5 Mobile AR and VR6.5.1 360 Video VR Experience will Play Pivotal Role6.5.2 Real-Time VR will Kick-off the Market6.5.3 Allowing Full HD Streaming and 4K Video for VR6.5.4 Vo5G to Take Haptic Experience Mainstream in VR Application6.5.5 Vo5G to Allow Telecom Operators Playing Pivotal Role into VR Ecosystem6.5.6 5G to Support Drone and Telerobotic into VR Ecosystem6.5.7 Chip Manufacturer to Play Important Role6.6 Automated Assistant Apps and Devices6.7 Edge Processing for Voice Over WiFi6.8 Enabling Network Data Analytics6.9 CPaaS and UCaaS6.10 Vo5G Trials and Development6.11 Vo5G Value Chain Analysis6.11.1 5G NR Infrastructure Providers6.11.2 VoLTE and IMS Infrastructure Suppliers6.11.3 Enabling Technology Providers6.11.4 5G Device OEMs6.11.5 Deployment and Test, Roaming, and Billing Service Providers6.11.6 Mobile Operators

7.0 Vo5G Vendor and Service Provider Analysis7.1 CISCO Systems Inc.7.2 Nokia Networks7.3 Ericsson AB7.4 Qualcomm Incorporated7.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.7.6 Intel Corporation7.7 AT&T Inc.7.8 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.7.9 Verizon Communications7.10 China Mobile7.11 NTT DoCoMo Inc.7.12 Vodafone7.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.7.14 LG Electronics Inc.7.15 T-Mobile US Inc.7.16 KT Corporation7.17 NEC Corporation7.18 Fujitsu Ltd.7.19 ZTE Corporation7.20 Deutsche Telekom AG7.21 Broadcom Corporation7.22 LG Uplus Corp.7.23 SingTel7.24 Telefonica7.25 HPE7.26 VMware Inc.7.27 MediaTek Inc.7.28 Juniper Networks, Inc.7.29 Analog Devices Inc.7.30 MACOM Technology7.31 Orange SA7.32 Cavium7.33 Qorvo Inc.

8.0 Vo5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20268.1 Global Vo5G Market 2021 - 20268.1.1 Total Vo5G Ecosystem Market8.1.2 Vo5G Market by Technology8.1.2.1 Vo5G Market by Infrastructure Type8.1.2.1.1 Vo5G Market by VoNR Infrastructure Type8.1.2.1.2 Vo5G Market by IMS Functions Solution Type8.1.2.2 Vo5G Market by Device Type8.1.2.2.1 Vo5G Market by Wearable Device Type8.1.2.3 Vo5G Market by Application Type8.1.2.3.1 Vo5G Market by IoT Application Type8.1.2.3.2 Vo5G Application Market by Edge Processing8.1.3 Vo5G Market by Communication Solution Type8.1.4 Artificial Intelligence Relative to Vo5G8.1.5 Data Analytics Relative to Vo5G8.1.6 Computing Market Relative to Vo5G8.1.7 Smart Security Market in Vo5G8.1.7.1 Smart Security Market in Vo5G by Segment8.1.7.2 Smart Security Market in Vo5G by Solution Type8.2 Regional Vo5G Market Forecast 2021 - 20268.2.1 Vo5G Ecosystem Market by Region 2021 - 20268.2.2 North America Vo5G Ecosystem Market by Technology, Communication, Emerging Technology, and Leading Country 2021 - 20268.2.3 Europe Vo5GEcosystem Market by Technology, Communication, Emerging Technology, and Leading Country 2021 - 20268.2.4 Asia PacificVo5G Ecosystem Market by Technology, Communication, Emerging Technology, and Leading Country 2021 - 20268.2.5 Middle East and Africa Vo5G Ecosystem Market by Technology, Communication, Emerging Technology, and Leading Country 2021 - 20268.2.6 Latin America Vo5G Ecosystem Market by Technology, Communication, Emerging Technology, and Leading Country 2021 - 20268.3 Vo5G Subscriptions 2021 - 20268.3.1 Global Total Subscription 2021 - 20268.3.2 Vo5G Subscription by Connection Type8.3.3 Vo5G Subscription by IoT Connection 2021 - 20268.3.4 Vo5G Subscription by Region 2021 - 20268.3.4.1 North America Vo5G Subscription by Country 2021 - 20268.3.4.2 Europe Vo5G Subscription by Country 2021 - 20268.3.4.3 APAC Vo5G Subscription by Country 2021 - 20268.3.4.4 MEA Vo5G Subscription by Country 2021 - 20268.3.4.5 Latin America Vo5G Subscription by Country 2021 - 2026

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.0 Appendix:5G, Vo5G, and Virtual Reality10.1 VR Evolution10.2 5G Promises to VR Application10.2.1 Wireless Network Requirement Parameters for VR10.2.2 Capacitive Sensing and Touch Sensor Technology10.3 Proliferation of Full Feature Device and Mixed Reality10.4 Emergence of Eyewear VR Devices10.5 VR to be Immersive Social Communication Platform10.6 360 video VR experience will Play Pivotal Role10.7 Real-Time VR will Kick-off the Market10.8 5G to Allow Full HD Streaming and 4K Video for VR10.9 5G to Take Haptic Experience Mainstream in VR Application10.10 5G to allow Network Operators to Play Pivotal Role into VR Ecosystem10.11 5G to Support Drone and Telerobotic into VR Ecosystem10.12 Chip Manufacturer to Play Important Role10.13 Increasing Role of VR Service Players10.14 Wide Adoption of VR Applications in Diverse Sectors10.15 Virtual Privacy and Criminality will be New Battle Ground10.16 VR in 5G Ecosystem

