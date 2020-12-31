Worldwide Industry For Uveitis Treatment To 2025 - By Treatment Type, Disease Type, Cause, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uveitis Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global uveitis treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Uveitis treatment refers to various therapeutic procedures for treating inflammation in the uvea and surrounding tissues. The disease is characterized by blurred vision, dark or floating spots in the vision, redness of eye and sensitivity to light. Some of the commonly used uveitis treatment methods include topical, systemic and local corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, monoclonal antibodies, cycloplegic agents, antibiotics, analgesics and antivirals and antifungal medicines. These therapeutics are directed toward reducing inflammation, alleviating pain, preventing further tissue damage and restoring vision loss and can be used to treat conditions, including anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis and panuveitis.The increasing prevalence of optical infections and chronic eye disorders across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Uveitis is highly prevalent among individuals suffering from diabetes, eye injuries, cataract, glaucoma, cystoid macular edema, band keratopathy and autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives for managing uveitis has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for corticosteroid treatments among patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, various technological advancements in the treatment alternatives, such as the development of non-steroidal injectables and anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) drugs, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These biological therapeutic agents are effective in the treatment of chronic uveitis and are administered as subcutaneous injections. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments to promote public health, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global uveitis treatment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health), Enzo Biochem Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global uveitis treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global uveitis treatment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cause?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global uveitis treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Uveitis Treatment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type6.1 Corticosteroids6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Immunosuppressant6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Monoclonal Antibodies6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Cycloplegic Agents6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Antibiotics6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Antivirals6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Antifungal6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Analgesics6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Disease Type7.1 Anterior Uveitis7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Posterior Uveitis7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Intermediate Uveitis7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Panuveitis7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Cause8.1 Infectious8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Non-infectious8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Hospital Pharmacies9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Retail Pharmacies9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Online Pharmacies9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 AbbVie Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Alimera Sciences Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health)15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Enzo Biochem Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.6 Eyepoint pharmaceuticals Inc.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.7 Novartis AG15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjl970

