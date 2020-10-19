Worldwide Industry For Urinary Catheters To 2025 - Featuring Cardinal Health, Cook Medical & Amsino International Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urinary Catheters Market by Product (Indwelling, Intermittent, External), Type (Coated, Uncoated), Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, General Surgery), Usage (Male, Female), End Users (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinary catheters market size is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.Market growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, an increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe, high incidence of prostate cancer, and the favorable reimbursement scenario. The emerging Asian countries are also expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. The untapped market opportunities in emerging markets are also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the complications associated with catheterization and the availability of alternative treatment options for urinary incontinence may restrict market growth to a certain extent.Based on end-users, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market in 2019. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the large volume of patients visiting hospitals due to the rising prevalence of ailments requiring surgical treatment and the high incidence of chronic diseases such as urinary incontinence, multiple sclerosis, and spina bifida. The urinary incontinence application segment will witness the highest growth in the urinary catheters market. Based on application, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into urinary incontinence, general surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and other applications. The urinary incontinence segment accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market in 2019. This segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence, the growing geriatric population, and the rising incidence of obesity. North America will dominate the market during the forecast period. Geographically, the urinary catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market. The large share of this region can be attributed factors such as the high prevalence of diseases, growing geriatric population, the availability of advanced interventional products (including urinary catheters), and increasing surgical procedures performed in the region are driving market growth in North America. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Urinary Catheters Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Urinary Catheters Market, by Application & Country (2019)4.3 Urinary Catheters Market, by End-user, 20194.4 Urinary Catheters Market: Geographic Snapshot 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence5.2.1.1.1 Increasing Rates of Obesity5.2.1.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Geriatric Population5.2.1.2 High Incidence of Prostate Cancer5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures5.2.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Complications Associated with Catheterization and the Availability of Alternatives5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies5.2.4 Trends5.2.4.1 Growing Preference for Single-Use Catheters and Self-Catheterization5.2.5 Covid Impact5.3 Pricing Analysis5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem Analysis of the Urology Devices Market 6 Urinary Catheters Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Indwelling Catheters6.2.1 Indwelling Catheters to Dominate the Urinary Catheters Market During the Forecast Period6.3 Intermittent Catheters6.3.1 Intermittent Catheters Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period6.4 External Catheters6.4.1 Advantages Such as Minimized Risk of Damage to the Urethra to Drive the Market for External Catheters 7 Urinary Catheters Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Coated Catheters7.2.1 Coated Catheters Are the Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment in the Urinary Catheters Market7.3 Uncoated Catheters7.3.1 Affordable Price and Easy Availability to Drive the Market for Uncoated Catheters 8 Urinary Catheters Market, by Usage8.1 Introduction8.2 Male Urinary Catheters8.2.1 High Incidence of Prostate Cancer to Drive the Market for Male Urinary Catheters8.3 Female Urinary Catheters8.3.1 High Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence to Drive the Market for Female Urinary Catheters 9 Urinary Catheters Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Urinary Incontinence9.2.1 Urinary Incontinence Application Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period9.3 General Surgery9.3.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries to Drive Market Growth9.4 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia9.4.1 Growing Global Prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia to Drive the Demand for Urinary Catheters9.5 Other Applications 10 Urinary Catheters Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.2 Hospitals10.2.1 High Patient Influx and Procedural Volumes Make Hospitals the Largest End-users of Urinary Catheters10.3 Long-Term Care Facilities10.3.1 Growing Demand for Long-Term Care Supports the Growth of this End-User Segment10.4 Other End-users 11 Urinary Catheters Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 RoW 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Competitive Situations and Trends12.2.1 Partnerships & Agreements12.2.2 Product Launches & Approvals12.2.3 Expansions12.2.4 Acquisitions 13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology13.1.1 Market Share Analysis, 201913.2 Company Evaluation Matrix13.2.1 Stars13.2.2 Emerging Leaders13.2.3 Pervasive Players13.2.4 Participants13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups)13.3.1 Progressive Companies13.3.2 Starting Blocks13.3.3 Responsive Companies13.3.4 Dynamic Companies13.4 Company Profiles13.4.1 Coloplast A/S13.4.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)13.4.3 Convatec Group plc13.4.4 Cardinal Health 13.4.5 B. Braun Melsungen Ag13.4.6 Boston Scientific Corporation13.4.7 Asid Bonz Gmbh13.4.8 Bactiguard13.4.9 Cook Medical 13.4.10 Cure Medical 13.4.11 Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd. 13.4.12 Hollister Incorporated 13.4.13 Teleflex Incorporated 13.4.14 Wellspect Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Dentsply Sirona Inc.)13.5 Other Companies13.5.1 Amsino International, Inc.13.5.2 Compactcath13.5.3 Degania Silicone Ltd. (A Part of Q Life Sciences)13.5.4 Hunter Urology13.5.5 J and M Urinary Catheters LLC13.5.6 Manfred Sauer Gmbh13.5.7 Medical Technologies of Georgia13.5.8 Ribbel International Limited13.5.9 Rocamed 13.5.10 Urocare Products, Inc. 13.5.11 Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd. 14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal14.3 Available Customizations14.4 Related Reports14.5 Author Details

