Worldwide Industry For Unidirectional Tapes To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

According to this report, the Global Unidirectional Tapes market accounted for $138.36 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $370.43 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as initiatives by the governments of china and india and increasing demand for manufacturing lightweight vehicles are propelling market growth. However, high processing and manufacturing costs of carbon fiber and issues related to recyclability are hampering market growth.

UD tapes are composed of endless fibers that are orientated in one direction impregnated with a polymer resin matrix. The number of layers depends upon the rigidity and strength required for the component. UD tapes offer a significant reduction in weight and also help various industries (aerospace and automotive) to reduce carbon emissions.

Based on the end user, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to the UD tapes are used in aircraft seat frames as they help decrease the weight of aircraft seats by 30% in comparison to traditional aluminum frame seats. They are also used in lightweight sandwich panels for ultra light aircraft. This increased aircraft demand includes the demand from the developing markets, such as APAC, South America, and Africa.

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the largest manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry, backed up by Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The USA is estimated to remain the biggest demand generator of UD tape, not only in North America but also in the world. The country is the largest market for UD tapes in the aerospace & defense industry.

Some of the key players profiled in the Unidirectional Tapes Market include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Cristex, Eurocarbon, Evonik Industries, Hexcel Corporation, PRF Composite Materials, Royal Tencate, SABIC, SGL Group, Sigmatex, Solvay, TCR Composites, Teijin Limited, and Victrex.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 End User Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Resin5.1 Introduction5.2 Thermoset UD Tapes5.2.1 Epoxy5.3 Thermoplastic UD Tapes5.3.1 Polyamide5.3.2 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) 6 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Fiber6.1 Introduction6.2 Carbon Fiber6.3 Glass Fiber6.4 Aramid Fiber 7 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Coated Unidirectional Tapes7.3 Conventional Unidirectional Tapes7.4 Preplied Unidirectional Tapes7.5 Supported Unidirectional Tapes7.6 Two-step Unidirectional Tapes 8 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Dimension8.1 Introduction8.2 Below 50MM8.3 50-150MM8.4 150-300MM8.5 300-800MM8.6 Above 800MM 9 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By End User9.1 Introduction9.2 Sports & Leisure9.3 Automotive9.4 Aerospace & Defense9.5 Consumer Goods9.6 Oil & Gas9.7 Aeronautic9.8 Other End Users9.8.1 Pipe & Tank9.8.2 Building & Construction9.8.3 Marine9.8.4 Wind Energy9.8.5 Industrial9.8.6 Electrical9.8.7 Medical 10 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 Italy10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific10.5 South America10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE10.6.3 Qatar10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launch11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 BASF SE12.2 Celanese Corporation12.3 Cristex12.4 Eurocarbon12.5 Evonik Industries12.6 Hexcel Corporation12.7 PRF Composite Materials12.8 Royal Tencate12.9 SABIC12.10 SGL Group12.11 Sigmatex12.12 Solvay12.13 TCR Composites12.14 Teijin Limited12.15 VictrexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wyokg

