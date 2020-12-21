Worldwide Industry For Trade Finance To 2025 - By Offering, Service Provider, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Finance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trade finance market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Trade finance, or export finance, refers to various financial products that are used by organizations to manage international trade and commerce. It is commonly used by banks, trade finance companies, export credit agencies, importers and exporters. Unlike general finance, trade finance introduces a third party to the transactions and is primarily used to streamline cash flow and provide protection against the risks of international trade, such as currency fluctuations, political instability and instances of non-payment. The global market for trade finance is primarily being driven by rapid urbanization and the steadily growing global trade. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with trade finance, is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologies enable the organizations to use chatbots, natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analysis to recognize market patterns, resolve concerns, anticipate demand and take appropriate measures. Additionally, the increasing utilization of electronic systems, such as optical character recognition (OCR), quick response (QR) codes and radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, to enhance the digitization of trade financing operations, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, these devices also aid in streamlining the manual process of document identification and simplifying trade transactions. Other factors, including the introduction of clearinghouses that analyze the financial capabilities of buyers and sellers, along with the implementation of favorable government policies and growing investments in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.This report provides a deep insight into the global trade finance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the trade finance market in any manner. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Asian Development Bank, Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole Group, Euler Hermes, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo & Co., etc Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global trade finance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global trade finance market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the finance type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global trade finance market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Trade Finance Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Finance Type6.1 Structured Trade Finance 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Supply Chain Finance 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Traditional Trade Finance 6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Offering7.1 Letters of Credit 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Bill of Lending 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Export Factoring 7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Insurance 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others 7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Service Provider8.1 Banks 8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Trade Finance Houses 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) 9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Large Enterprises 9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Asian Development Bank14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 Banco Santander SA14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3 Bank of America Corp.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4 BNP Paribas SA14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 Citigroup Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 Credit Agricole Group14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 Euler Hermes14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9 HSBC Holdings Plc14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 JPMorgan Chase & Co.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc.14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Morgan Stanley 14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13 Royal Bank of Scotland 14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.14 Standard Chartered Bank 14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.15 Wells Fargo & Co. 14.3.15.1 Company Overview14.3.15.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39sdio

