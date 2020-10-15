Worldwide Industry For Tissue Paper Global Market To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Paper - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Tissue Paper Market accounted for $45.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $78.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the expansion of the tourism and hospitality sectors, the outbreak of COVID-19, and rapid urbanization. However, the availability of alternative options is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Tissue paper refers to a light crepe paper or lightweight paper which can be made from both recycled and virgin paper pulp. The main features of tissue paper include comfort, appearance, thickness, absorbency, and strength.

By product, the toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and acceptance of recycled toilet paper. based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the high standard of living, high disposable income, and hygiene-related awareness among people.

Some of the key players in Tissue Paper Market include Kimberly-Clark, The Procter & Gamble Company, Cascades Tissue Group, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, First Quality Tissue LLC, Von Drehle Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, WEPA Group, Asian Pulp & Paper, Sofidel Group, CMPC Tissue SA, Essity AB, Kruger Inc., and Hengan Group.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Material Source5.1 Introduction5.2 Recycled Pulp5.3 Virgin Pulp 6 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 High Yield Pulp (HYP)6.3 Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)6.4 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK) 7 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Raw Material7.1 Introduction7.2 Recovered Fiber7.3 Wood Containing7.4 Wood Free 8 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Tissue Grade8.1 Introduction8.2 Up to 20 GSM8.3 21 GSM to 40 GSM8.4 Above 40 GSM 9 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Ply9.1 Introduction9.2 1-Ply9.3 2-Ply9.4 3-Ply and Above 10 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Product10.1 Introduction10.2 Facial Tissue10.3 Paper Napkin10.4 Specialty and Wrapping Tissue10.5 Pocket Tissue10.6 Toilet Paper10.7 Paper Towel10.8 Kitchen Roll and Hand Towel10.9 Medical Tissues10.10 Folded Tissue10.11 Wipes10.11.1 Baby Wipes10.11.2 General Purpose Wipes10.11.3 Intimate Wipes10.11.4 Cosmetic Wipes10.12 Bathroom Tissue10.13 Handkerchief Paper10.14 Hygiene Tissues 11 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Packaging Type11.1 Introduction11.2 Rolls11.3 Sheets 12 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Distribution Channel12.1 Introduction12.2 Non-Store Retail12.2.1 Teleshopping12.2.2 Online12.3 Store-Based Retail12.3.1 Multi-Brand Stores12.3.2 Departmental Stores12.3.3 Exclusive Brand Outlets12.3.4 Convenience Stores12.3.5 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets 13 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Application13.1 Introduction13.2 Household13.3 Commercial13.3.1 Hospitals13.3.2 Airlines and Railways13.3.3 Offices13.3.4 Malls and Multiplexes13.3.5 Schools and Colleges13.3.6 Hotels 14 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Geography14.1 Introduction14.2 North America14.2.1 US14.2.2 Canada14.2.3 Mexico14.3 Europe14.3.1 Germany14.3.2 UK14.3.3 Italy14.3.4 France14.3.5 Spain14.3.6 Rest of Europe14.4 Asia-Pacific14.4.1 Japan14.4.2 China14.4.3 India14.4.4 Australia14.4.5 New Zealand14.4.6 South Korea14.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific14.5 South America14.5.1 Argentina14.5.2 Brazil14.5.3 Chile14.5.4 Rest of South America14.6 Middle East & Africa14.6.1 Saudi Arabia14.6.2 UAE14.6.3 Qatar14.6.4 South Africa14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 15 Key Developments15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers15.3 New Product Launches15.4 Expansions15.5 Other Key Strategies 16 Company Profiling16.1 Kimberly-Clark16.2 The Procter & Gamble Company16.3 Cascades Tissue Group16.4 Svenska Cellulosa AB16.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC16.6 First Quality Tissue LLC16.7 Von Drehle Corporation16.8 Unicharm Corporation16.9 WEPA Group16.10 Asian Pulp & Paper16.11 Sofidel Group16.12 CMPC Tissue SA16.13 Essity AB16.14 Kruger Inc.16.15 Hengan GroupFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oe7sv9

