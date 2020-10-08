Worldwide Industry For Telecom Billing & Revenue Management To 2026 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Component, by Deployment Type, by Operator Type, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market size is expected to reach $25.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period. Telecom billing is a method of collecting usage data, gathering it, put on essential charges, and finally generating invoices for customers. In this process, payments are received and recorded that is collected from customers. The billing system helps in the money collection from the customers and therefore is generally considered as accounts receivable.Billing systems are the part of accounts payable since customers often use services from other firms like long-distance, call completion and wireless roaming through other networks. Revenue management also helpful in predicting the customer's behaviour, that further helps increasing product accessibility as well as pricing to make the maximum possible revenue. The global telecom operators and communication service providers (CSPs) have seen a noteworthy change in past few decades in the number of end-users and their varying demands. As compared to voice communication revenues, value-added and data services emerged as a main revenue source; therefore, the growing demographics of different regions and the dynamic demands for telecom services is boosting the growth of telecom sector and there is need for reducing the executive costs with optimized operational expenses (OPEX).The increasing number of subscribers for the telecom services across the globe and this is one of the main factors driving the growth of this market. As there is an upsurge in cellular or mobile subscribers, accompanied by challenges such as network congestion and fallout of services are increasing. This rise is thus resulting in the development of efficient and effective billing and revenue management software solutions and services. These solutions and services are used beneficial for the Communication Services Providers (CSPs) to improve their revenue as well as optimizing telecom networks.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solutions market is further segmented into Billing & Charging, Mediation, Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Operator Type, the market is segmented into Mobile Operator and Internet Service Providers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market, by Deployment Type1.4.3 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market, by Operator Type1.4.4 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Nov - 2020, Jun) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Component4.1 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Solution Market by Region4.2 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Solution Type4.2.1 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Billing & Charging Market by Region4.2.2 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Mediation Market by Region4.2.3 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Revenue Assurance Market by Region4.2.4 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Fraud Management Market by Region4.2.5 Global Other Solution Type Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region4.3 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Services Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Deployment Type5.1 Global On-premise Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region5.2 Global Cloud Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Operator Type6.1 Global Mobile Operator Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region6.2 Global Internet Service Providers Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region7.1 North America Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market7.2 Canada Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market7.3 Europe Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market7.4 Asia Pacific Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market7.5 Asia Pacific Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Country7.6 LAMEA Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 Accenture PLC8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Analysis8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:8.1.6 SWOT Analysis8.2 Amdocs Limited8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Analysis8.2.3 Regional Analysis8.2.4 Research & Development Expense8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:8.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Financial Analysis8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.3.4 Research & Development Expense8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.4 SAP SE8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Analysis8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.4.4 Research & Development Expense8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.4.6 SWOT Analysis8.5 Ericsson AB8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Financial Analysis8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.5.4 Research & Development Expense8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.5.6 SWOT Analysis8.6 Oracle Corporation8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Financial Analysis8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.6.4 Research & Development Expense8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.6.6 SWOT Analysis8.7 CSG Systems International, Inc.8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Financial Analysis8.7.3 Regional Analysis8.7.4 Research & Development Expense8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.8 Cerillion PLC8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Financial Analysis8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.8.4 Research & Development Expense8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.9 Sterlite Technologies Limited8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Financial Analysis8.9.3 Regional Analysis8.9.4 Research & Development Expense8.10 Comarch SA8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Financial Analysis8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.10.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3yt0o

