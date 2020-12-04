Worldwide Industry For Tea Polyphenols To 2025 - Featuring Amax NutraSource, DSM And Frutarom Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tea Polyphenols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tea polyphenols market is currently witnessing strong growth. Tea polyphenols refer to various chemical compounds, such as catechins, theaflavins, tannins and flavonoids, which are found in tea leaves naturally. These compounds are a rich source of antioxidants and can aid in reducing the growth of bacteria in the stomach and minimizing the risks of coronary artery disease, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases and other medical ailments. They are usually found in varying proportions in different tea variants (black, green, white and oolong) and can largely influence the distinctive aroma and taste of the beverage. Apart from this, they are also used in processing meat-, plant- and fish-based products.Owing to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, there is an increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases across the globe. However, with the growing health-consciousness, individuals are now more inclined toward adopting more nutritional diets, including beverages such as tea and leading an active lifestyle. Consequently, there is a rising shift to healthier tea alternatives, such as black and green variants, thereby increasing the demand for tea polyphenols. Furthermore, the growing utilization of polyphenols in ready-to-drink teas, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and functional beverages, is also providing a boost to the market growth.These compounds also exhibit anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antineoplastic properties and are rich in epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and dietary fibers that aid in improving metabolism and weight management. This, along with the increasing utilization of tea polyphenols in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetics products to minimize the signs of aging, skin darkness, acne, dandruff and hair loss, is creating a significant impact on the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and growing geriatric population across the globe, are also projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialty, Amax NutraSource Inc., DSM, DuPont-Danisco, Frutarom Ltd., FutureCeuticals, HERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG, Indena SpA, Layn Natural Ingredients Corp, Naturex, Seppic, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Tea Polyphenols Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Green Tea Polyphenols6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Oolong Tea Polyphenols6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Black Tea Polyphenols6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Functional Beverages7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Functional Food7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Dietary Supplements7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Mass Retailers8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Direct Selling8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Online Retailers8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialty14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 Amax NutraSource Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3 DSM14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 DuPont-Danisco14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 Frutarom Ltd.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 FutureCeuticals14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 HERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Indena SpA14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Layn Natural Ingredients Corp14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9.3 Financials 14.3.10 Naturex14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Seppic14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11.3 Financials 14.3.12 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg17tc

