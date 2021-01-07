Worldwide Industry For Surgical Site Infection Control To 2028 - Featuring Sotera Health, Pacon Manufacturing And Steris Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After analyzing the global surgical site infection control market in detail, the publisher has concluded that the industry would display an upward trend, with a CAGR of 5.95% in terms of revenue in the forecasting years of 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as the adoption of best practices for infection prevention & control and growth in the elderly population are majorly fueling the growth of this industry. However, the lack of proper infection control programs is hindering this growth process. Moreover, the growing adoption of outpatient procedures and enhanced usage of medical disposable items are hampering the market growth even further. On the bright side, the growing incidence of surgical procedures and a significant increase in the occurrence of complications from HAIs are creating avenues for the growth of the surgical site infection control market.The global market for surgical site infection control encompasses the regions of Latin America, Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Latin America's SSI control market is projected to grow at the fastest rate globally in the forthcoming period. Brazil was plagued with the burden of surgical site infections in patients, affecting their safety. This, resulted in causing them suffering, pain, delayed healing, increased antibiotics usage, revision surgery, increased length of stays at hospitals, morbidity, and mortality rates. It also reflected in increased healthcare costs. Therefore, institutional surveillance was implemented by the Brazilian Ministry of Health in the year 1992, in order to address the growing need to control healthcare-associated infections, and has been practiced since. The ministry has made the establishment of an HAI control committee in private and public hospitals mandatory. Such factors are driving the growth of the Brazilian SSI control market.The major competitors in this market are Pacon Manufacturing Corporation, 3M Company, Lac-Mac, Biomerieux SA, Steris Corporation, American Polyfilm, Gama Healthcare, Kimberly-Clark, Stryker Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Getinge AB, Belimed AG, Ansell Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, and Sotera Health LLC. Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) is a globally renowned med-tech company. It develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices, diagnostic products, and laboratory equipment. The major products of the company include syringes & pen needles, IV catheters, infusion pumps & disposables, automated medication dispensing systems, respiratory ventilation & diagnostics equipment, diagnostics specimens, as well as instruments to detect numerous infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections & cancers and various clinical research tools. 