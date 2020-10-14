Worldwide Industry For Superconductors To 2025 - Analyses Of Key Market Trends
This report addresses trends in superconductivity technology and the global market for superconductivity applications during the period from 2019 through 2025, including:
- Science, research, and technology development.
- Healthcare.
- Electric utilities.
- Computing.
- Transportation.
- Communications.
- Military/defense.
- Other applications.
The superconductor field is developing rapidly, and producers and users of superconductors need an up-to date analysis of the current situation and a well-documented forecast for future trends in the industry as the basis for their strategic and business planning.
The Report Includes:
- 62 data tables and 25 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of the global market for superconductors within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Identification of superconducting applications with the greatest commercial potential in the near to medium term (2019 to 2025)
- Information pertaining to key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these superconducting applications as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years
- Estimation of current and future consumption of superconducting materials and other key enabling technologies, their revenue forecast in dollar value terms, correlated growth rates and market share analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 on the global economy as well as superconductors market
- Patent review and new developments relating to low-temperature superconducting (LTS) and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) applications
- Market share analysis of the key market participants and their research priorities and competitive landscape
- Profile description of major market players including ABB Ltd., Cryomagnetics Inc., Fuji Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Quantum Design Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- What's New in this Update?
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- General Description of Superconductivity
- Properties of Superconductors
- Mechanisms of Superconductivity
- Brief History of Superconductivity
- Advantages and Limitations of Superconductors
- Superconducting Materials
- Type I Superconductors
- Type II Superconductors
- Atypical Superconductors
- Metamaterials
- Applications and End Uses
- Applications
- End Uses
- Market Size and Segmentation
- Market Size
- Application Segments
- End-use Segments
- Types of Superconducting Materials
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy as well as the Superconductor Market
Chapter 4 Superconducting Materials and Technologies
- Superconducting Materials
- Type I Superconductors
- Type II Superconductors
- Current Research in Superconductivity
- Major Players and Areas of Concentration
- Recent Technological Advances
Chapter 5 Superconducting Magnet Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics of Superconducting Magnets
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- Types of Systems
- End Uses
- Science, Research and Technology Development
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Other End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Magnets
- Summary
- Science, Research, and Technology Development
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Other End Uses
Chapter 6 Superconducting Transformer Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics of Superconducting Transformers
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- Types of Systems
- End Uses
- Electric Power Generation and Transmission
- Transportation
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Transformers
- Summary
- Electric Power Generation and Transmission
- Transportation
Chapter 7 Superconducting Electric Generator Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics of Superconducting Generators
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- End Uses
- Electric Power Generation and Transmission
- Transportation
- Military/Defense
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Generators
- Summary
- Electric Power Generation and Transmission
- Transportation
- Military/Defense
Chapter 8 Superconducting Electric Motor Technologies and Applications
- Technology
- Characteristics of Superconducting Motors
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- Types of Systems
- End Uses
- Transportation
- Military/Defense
- Process Industries
- Suppliers
- Product Developments
- Market for Superconducting Electric Motors
- Summary
- Transportation
- Military/Defense
- Process Industries
Chapter 9 Fault Current Limiter Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- Types of Systems
- End Uses
- Electric Power Generation and Transmission
- Transportation
- Suppliers
- Market for Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)
- Summary
- Electric Power Generation and Transmission
- Transportation
Chapter 10 Superconducting Power Storage Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics
- Types of Systems
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- End Uses
- Electric Power Generation and Transmission
- Manufacturing
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Power Storage Systems
- Summary
- Electricity Generation and Transmission
- Other Industrial Applications
Chapter 11 Superconducting Current Lead Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics of Superconducting Current Leads
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- End Uses
- Science, Research and Technology Development
- Healthcare and Other Applications
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Current Leads
- Science, Research and Technology Development
- Healthcare
Chapter 12 Superconducting Cable Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics of Superconducting Wires
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- End Uses
- Suppliers
Chapter 13 Superconducting Integrated Circuit Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- End Uses
- Science, Research and Technology Development Applications
- Communications
- Computing
- Suppliers
- Markets for Superconducting ICs
- Summary
- Science, Research and Technology Development Applications
- Communications
- Computing
Chapter 14 Superconducting Radio Frequency and Microwave Filter Technologies and Applications
- Technology
- Characteristics
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Markets
Chapter 15 Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- Characteristics
- Construction, Materials and Performance
- End Uses
- Science, Research and Technology Development
- Healthcare
- Other
- Suppliers
- Markets
- Science, Research and Technology Development
- Healthcare
- Other Applications
Chapter 16 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 17 Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Advanced Magnet Lab Inc.
- Alstom
- American Magnetics Inc.
- American Superconductor Corp.
- Asg Superconductors Spa
- Babcock Noell Gmbh
- Bruker Energy And Supercon Technologies Inc.
- Cryoelectra Gmbh
- Cryomagnetics Inc.
- Cryoton Ltd.
- Diboride Conductors Ltd.
- D-Wave Systems Inc.
- Eriez Manufacturing Co.
- Evico Gmbh
- Fuji Electric Co.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Gridon
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HTS-110 Ltd.
- Hyper Tech Research Inc.
- Hypres Inc.
- Innova Superconductor Technology
- Isco International Llc
- Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- Janis Research Co., Inc.
- Karlsruher Institut Fr Technologie
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Luvata Pori Oy
- Metal Oxide Technologies Inc.
- Neocera Inc.
- Nexans
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Oxford Instruments Plc
- Quantum Design Inc.
- Scientific Magnetics
- Siemens Ag
- SPX Transformer Solutions Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc.
- Superpower Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
