Worldwide Industry For Speech Analytics To 2025 - Featuring Google, Intelligent Voice & Invoca Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Speech Analytics Market by Component (Solutions (Indexing & Query, Speech Engine) and Services), Application (Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global speech analytics market is expected to grow from USD 1,525 million in 2020 to USD 3,822 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Speech analytics is a software tool that automates the overall process of delivering insights from customer interactions. It extracts valuable information from multiple customer conversations; decision-makers can use this real-time information to make better decisions. Nowadays, speech analytics solutions can sift through unstructured call data (human voice interactions) to identify the probable causes of failure and success, and identify relationships. These solutions provide a complete analysis of the speaker separation, customer discontent, root-cause analysis, call-topic, and visual context for enhanced customer experience. Complex data ecosystem leading to data breaches and security issues, lack of skilled workforce to articulate business opportunities, and expensive integration of speech analytics solutions with other analytics solutions are one of the major challenges in the speech analytics market. Moreover, the need for integration with the prevailing system, and the inability to quantify Return on Investment (RoI) act as one of the key restraining factors in the market.

Among Solutions, the reporting and visualization tools segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By solution, the reporting and visualization tools segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. This growth is expected to gain traction, as it combines desktop activity analytics with speech analytics solutions to better manage the agent's performance and deliver an enhanced customer experience. Speech analytics solutions comprise speech engines; indexing and query tools; reporting and visualization tools; workforce optimization; and others (emotion detection, root cause analysis, and quality management tools). These solutions help businesses maintain audit and compliance needs, and obtain the right insights on the right people at the right time. Most of these solutions are said to be easy to deploy and are feature-rich to address the rigors and requirements of communication centers. The solutions help to analyze all forms of audio - VoIP, analog, and digital telephony, and offer - support for a wide range of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) platforms, extensions, and IP switches. These processes help to derive meaningful data from customer conversations.

Among services, the managed services segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment in the speech analytics market has been further divided into professional services and managed services. These services play a vital role in the functioning of speech analytics solutions. Speech analytics vendors require technical support services and consulting services to quickly and smoothly deploy their solutions in the market. These services help maximize the value of enterprise investments. Service providers ensure end-to-end deployment and maintenance of speech analytics solutions and address pre- and post-deployment queries.

Among applications, the competitive intelligence segment to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The speech analytics market is segmented on the basis of applications into customer experience management, call monitoring, agent performance monitoring, sales and marketing management, competitive intelligence, risk and compliance management, and others (business process management, and predictive analysis). These applications have made a huge difference in the way that contact centers connect and communicate, thus improving the performance of enterprises. Speech analytics solutions can transform an organization by providing many ways of ensuring that they are delivering a consistent quality of service and a secure experience at every customer touchpoint.

Among deployment mode, the cloud deployment segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The speech analytics market by deployment mode includes the on-premises and cloud segments. Deployment refers to the setting-up of the hardware, operating systems, and applications required to manage the IT ecosystem. Speech analyticssolutions can be deployed through either mode based on security, availability, and scalability. Cloud deployment offers advantages such as pay-per-use, and low installation and maintenance costs. This deployment mode is expected to show high growth in the near future.

Among organization size, the SME's segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the speech analytics market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Currently, the market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to increase at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Among regions, North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global speech analytics market during the forecast period. The key factor favoring the growth of the speech analytics market in North America is the increasing demand for enhanced customer support services to strengthen customer retention initiatives. Europe is expected to be in the second position in terms of market size and market share during the forecast period. The growing demand to reduce enterprise workloads related to internal and external communication monitoring is boosting the adoption of speech analytics solutions in Europe. APAC is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The speech analytics market is expected to witness considerable developments and adoption of solutions across APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of players across different regions is further expected to drive the speech analytics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Speech Analytics Market4.2 Market: Top 3 Applications4.3 Market: by Component and Top 3 Verticals4.4 Market: by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Improve Customer Journey and Overall Experience5.2.1.2 Growing Demand to Monitor and Improve Agent Performance5.2.1.3 Adherence to Regulatory and Compliance Standards5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Need for Integration with Prevailing System5.2.2.2 Inability to Quantify Return on Investment (Roi)5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Need to Predict Customer Intent and Monitor Agent Behavior5.2.3.2 Use of Ai and Ml Based Technologies to Facilitate Real-Time Actionable Customer Insights5.2.3.3 Growing Need for Cloud-Based Speech Analytics Solutions to Bolster Customer Retention5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Complex Data Ecosystem Leading to Data Breaches and Security Issues5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Opportunities5.2.4.3 Expensive Integration of Speech Analytics Solutions with Other Analytics Solutions5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Industry Trends5.4 Case Study Analysis5.5 Patent Analysis5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Regulatory Implications5.9 Pricing Analysis 6 Speech Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact7 Speech Analytics Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact on Market7.1.2 Components: Market Drivers7.2 Solutions7.2.1 Speech Engine7.2.2 Indexing and Query Tools7.2.3 Reporting and Visualization Tools7.2.4 Workforce Optimization7.2.5 Others7.3 Services7.3.1 Professional Services7.3.1.1 Consulting7.3.1.2 System Integration and Implementation7.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance7.3.2 Managed Services 8 Speech Analytics Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact on Market8.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers8.2 Customer Experience Management8.3 Call Monitoring8.4 Agent Performance Monitoring8.5 Sales and Marketing Management8.6 Risk and Compliance Management8.7 Competitive Intelligence8.8 Others 9 Speech Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact on Market9.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers9.2 Cloud9.3 On-Premises 10 Speech Analytics Market, by Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact on Market10.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises10.3 Large Enterprises 11 Speech Analytics Market, by Vertical11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact on Market11.1.2 Verticals: Market Drivers11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance11.3 Retail and Ecommerce11.4 It and Telecom11.5 Energy and Utilities11.6 Travel and Hospitality11.7 Government11.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences11.9 Media and Entertainment11.1 Others 12 Speech Analytics Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.6 Latin America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Market Share of Key Players in Speech Analytics Market, 201913.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players13.4.1 Introduction13.5 Key Market Developments13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements13.5.2 Business Expansions13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations 14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles14.1 Overview14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology14.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company14.2.2 Star14.2.3 Emerging Leader14.2.4 Pervasive14.2.5 Participant14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202014.4 Company Profiles14.4.1 Nice14.4.2 Micro Focus14.4.3 Verint14.4.4 Avaya14.4.5 Opentext14.4.6 Google14.4.7 AWS14.4.8 Vonage14.4.9 Genesys 14.4.10 Calabrio 14.4.11 Eleveo 14.4.12 Callminer 14.4.13 Clarabridge 14.4.14 Voci Technologies 14.4.15 Almawave 14.4.16 Marchex 14.4.17 Enghouse Interactive 14.4.18 Castel 14.4.19 Aspect 14.4.20 Sabio 14.4.21 Business Systems 14.4.22 Talkdesk 14.4.23 Voicebase 14.4.24 Tech Mahindra 14.4.25 Invoca 14.4.26 Tethr 14.4.27 Cogito 14.4.28 Intelligent Voice14.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202014.5.1 Progressive Companies14.5.2 Responsive Companies14.5.3 Dynamic Companies14.5.4 Starting Blocks14.6 Startup/SME Profiles14.6.1 Kwantics14.6.2 Batvoice Ai14.6.3 Speech Village14.6.4 Speech-I Ltd14.6.5 Speechtech14.6.6 Gnani.Ai14.6.7 Observe.Ai14.6.8 Deepgram 15 Appendix

