Worldwide Industry For Saw Blades To 2025 - By Product Type, Application And Region

The global saw blades market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. A saw blade refers to a tool used for cutting and modifying the shape of hard materials, such as marble, granite, wood, metal, stone and concrete. Circular, hand, band, straight and chain saw blades are some of the most commonly used variants that are designed with varying tooth configurations to obtain the desired cut. They are manufactured with toothed edges to facilitate smooth and clean cutting and have coatings of titanium, zirconium or chrome. These coatings are made through physical vapor deposition, which aids in improving tooth durability, performance and quality of the cut piece. As a result, these blades find extensive application across various industrial sectors, such as automotive, furniture, mining and construction.Significant growth in the furniture manufacturing industry, along with rapid industrialization, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, increasing construction, remodeling and renovation activities in recent years are providing a thrust to the market growth. Due to the improving standards of living, there is an increasing preference for decorative interiors and furniture, which is contributing to the rising demand for high-quality saw blades that can cut intricate designs and provide a premium finish to the products. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of automatic table saws equipped with monitors and sensors to prevent accidents, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also emphasizing on creating variants with longer operational life and blades with precise cuts for minimal wear and tear. Other factors, including the rising demand for power saws from the automotive industry to cut metal or rubber parts for shaping the vehicle's body, door seams and seat frames, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global saw blades market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG, DoAll Company, Freud America Inc., Kinkelder B.V.,Ledermann GmbH & Co. KG, Leuco Tool Corporation, The M K Morse Company, Pilana Knives A.S., Simonds International L.L.C. (BGR Saws Inc.) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global saw blades market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global saw blades market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global saw blades market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Saw Blades Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Circular Saw6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Band Saw6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Chain Saw6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Hand Saw6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Wood Cutting7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Metal Cutting7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Stone Cutting7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2 DoAll Company13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.3 Freud America Inc.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.4 Kinkelder B.V.13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.5 Ledermann GmbH & Co. KG13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Leuco Tool Corporation13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.7 The M K Morse Company13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8 Pilana Knives A.S.13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.9 Simonds International L.L.C. (BGR Saws Inc.)13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials13.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9urzwn

