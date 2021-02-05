Worldwide Industry For Rare Earth Magnets To 2025 - Featuring Lynas, Hitachi Metals And Rochester Magnetics Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: Analysis by Type (Sintered, Bonded), Composition (NdFeB, SmCo), Application, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rare Earth Magnet Market valued at USD 13298.44 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality. The continuous rise in demand of permanent magnet in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards automobile and electronic sector coupled with rapid industrialization across developed and emerging economies will drive the Rare Earth Magnet market size. Additionally, expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries will drive the market of global Rare Earth Magnet in future.The global rare earth elements market is driven by rising sale of the electronics devices such as smart phones, laptops, televisions, computers etc. due to rising consumer spending and increasing internet penetration around the globe. Further increasing sale of the electric as well as hybrid vehicles around the globe due to growing consumer's awareness and rising government initiatives and schemes has propelled the growth of the rare earth elements market.The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to the demand for the rare earth elements as several leading manufacturers started production of electronics devices, electric vehicles and medical devices like ventilators. Neodymium magnets have replaced alnico and ferrite magnets in many of the myriad applications in modern technology where strong permanent magnets are required.Automotive is another vital end-use segment of the market, which is anticipated to witness steady growth over the coming years owing to electric vehicles. Electric motors that have permanent magnets, such as neodymium magnets, tend to provide better induction, save energy, are light in weight, and generate more power. Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Rare Earth Magnet Market by Type (Sintered Rare Earth Magnet, Bonded Rare Earth Magnet).

The report analyses the Rare Earth Magnet Market by Composition (NdFeB, SmCo).

The report analyses the Rare Earth Magnet Market by Application (Automobile, Electronics, Medical, Defense, Others).

The Rare Earth Magnet Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , MEA) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , Russia , United Kingdom , China , Japan , Australia ).

, , MEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , ). Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, type, Composition, application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Lynas Corporation, Hitachi Metal, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc., Eriez, Rochester Magnetics, Bunting Magnetics, Eclipse Magnetic, Sheensen Magnet Industry Co., Ltd.

The report presents the analysis of Rare Earth Magnet market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Rare Earth Magnet Market: Product Overview 4. Rare Earth Magnet Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-20194.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-20254.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Rare Earth Magnet Market4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook 5. Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)5.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: Segment Analysis5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: By Type (2019 & 2025)5.3 By Sintered Rare Earth Magnet- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.4 By Bonded Rare Earth Magnet- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 6. Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation, By Composition(Value)6.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: Segment Analysis6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: By Composition (2019 & 2025)6.3 By NdFeB- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.4 By SmCo- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 7. Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation, By Application(Value)7.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: Segment Analysis7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: By Composition (2019 & 2025)7.3 By Automobile- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.4 By Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.5 By Medical- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.6 By Defense- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.7 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 8. Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: Regional Analysis8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Rare Earth Magnet Market: By Region (2019 & 2025) 9. Americas Rare Earth Magnet Market: An Analysis9.1 Americas Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics9.3 Americas IRare Earth Magnet Market- Prominent Companies9.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Sintered Rare Earth Magnet, Bonded Rare Earth Magnet )9.5 Market Segmentation By Composition (NdFeB, SmCo)9.6 Market Segmentation By Application ( Automobile, Electronics, Medical, Defense, Others)9.7 Americas Rare Earth Magnet Market: Country Analysis9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Rare Earth Magnet Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)9.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Rare Earth Magnet: By Country (2019 & 2025)9.10 United States Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.11 United States Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)9.12 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics9.13 Canada Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.14 Canada Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)9.15 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics9.16 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.17 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)9.18 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics 10. Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market: An Analysis10.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)10.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics10.3 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market- Prominent Companies10.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Sintered Rare Earth Magnet, Bonded Rare Earth Magnet )10.5 Market Segmentation By Composition (NdFeB, SmCo)10.6 Market Segmentation By Application ( Automobile, Electronics, Medical, Defense, Others)10.7 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market: Country Analysis10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)10.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Rare Earth Magnet: By Country (2019 & 2025)10.10 Germany Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)10.11 Germany Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)10.12 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics10.13 Russia Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)10.14 Russia Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)10.15 Russia Economic and Industrial Statistics10.16 United Kingdom Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)10.17 United Kingdom Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)10.18 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics 11. Asia Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market: An Analysis11.1 APAC Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.2 APAC Economic and industrial Statistics11.3 APAC Rare Earth Magnet Market- Prominent Companies11.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Sintered Rare Earth Magnet, Bonded Rare Earth Magnet )11.5 Market Segmentation By Composition (NdFeB, SmCo)11.6 Market Segmentation By Application ( Automobile, Electronics, Medical, Defense, Others)11.7 APAC Rare Earth Magnet Market: Country Analysis11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Rare Earth Magnet Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)11.9 Competitive Scenario of APAC Rare Earth Magnet: By Country (2019 & 2025)11.10 China Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.11 China Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)11.12 China Economic and Industrial Statistics11.13 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.14 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)11.15 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics11.16 Australia Rare Earth Magnet Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.17 Australia Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation By Type, By Composition, By Application (2015-2025)11.18 Australia Economic and Industrial Statistics 12. Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Dynamics12.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Drivers12.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Restraints12.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Trends 13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis13.1 Market Attractiveness13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rare Earth Magnet Market - By Type (Year 2025)13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rare Earth Magnet Market - By Composition (Year 2025)13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rare Earth Magnet Market - By Application (Year 2025)13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rare Earth Magnet Market - By Region (Year 2025) 14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Global NdPr Market share 15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)15.1 Lynas Corporation15.2 Hitachi Metals15.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd15.4 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc.15.5 Eriez15.6 Rochester Magnetics15.7 Bunting Magnetics15.8 Eclipse Magnetic15.9 Sheensen Magnet Industry Co., LtdFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8p9dxo

