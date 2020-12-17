Worldwide Industry For Power Tool Accessories To 2025 - Featuring Atlas Copco, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft And Husqvarna Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tool Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power tool accessories market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Power tools accessories refer to the additional fittings that are used in various engine-driven power, electric and pneumatic power devices. Drills, screwdrivers, and router bits, abrasives wheels, saw blades, chippers and threading products are some of the commonly used power tool accessories. These accessories are ergonomically designed to enhance the efficiency, convenience of use, battery performance and connectivity of the power tools. They also aid in simplifying repetitive tasks and minimizing the chances of human errors and injuries. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including electronics, construction, logistics, manufacturing and aerospace.Rapid industrialization, along with the emerging trend of automation across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth. Furthermore, expansion in the construction and automotive industries is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, there is a growing demand for fabricated metals, such as stamped metal products, fasteners and springs, which are manufactured using power tools, thereby increasing the utilization of power tool accessories. The widespread adoption of cordless power tools equipped with high-density Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used devices, cordless power tools, such as hammer drills, impact wrenches and circular saws, are more compact, mobile, multi-purpose and have a longer operational life. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the development of smart technologies and low-cost and energy-efficient power tools, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners), Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft, Husqvarna Group, Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.), Klein Tools Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. (KKR & Co. 