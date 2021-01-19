Worldwide Industry For Population Health Management To 2026 - By Mode Of Delivery, Component, Application, End-user, Solution And Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Population Health Management Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Population Health Management Market is expected to reach $49.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026. Population health management is the technique of combining data from different patients across multiple health information technology resources. In this technique, the collected data is analyzed and converted into a single patient record. This helps the healthcare providers to improve clinical as well as financial outcomes for patients.Factors such as digitalization of healthcare systems, increasing focus on personalized medicine, and rising geriatric population are driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled analysts is restraining the growth of the market. Based on the mode of delivery, the on-premise segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its advantages like the ability to customize the solutions and reduce the risk of data breaches.The key vendors mentioned are IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc, RedBrick Health Corporation, Enli Health Intelligence Corporation, AssureCare LLC, McKesson Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare Inc, Conifer Health Solutions LLC, Welltok Inc, Medecision Inc, SPH Analytics, Healthagen LLC, eClinicalWorks LLC, and Optum Inc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Population Health Management Market, by Mode of Delivery5.1 Introduction 5.2 Web-Based 5.3 Cloud-Based 5.4 On-Premise 5.5 App-Based 6 Global Population Health Management Market, by Component6.1 Introduction 6.2 Software 6.3 Services 6.4 Hardware 7 Global Population Health Management Market, by Application7.1 Introduction 7.2 Patient Outreach 7.3 Patient Registries 7.4 Remote Patient Monitoring 7.5 Patient Portals 7.6 Electronic Health Records 7.7 Effectively Coordinate Care 7.8 Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record7.9 Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)7.10 Advanced Population Analytics 8 Global Population Health Management Market, by End User8.1 Introduction 8.2 Healthcare Payers 8.3 Healthcare Providers 8.4 Government Bodies 8.5 Employer Groups 9 Global Population Health Management Market, by Solution9.1 Introduction 9.2 Care Coordination 9.3 Data Integration & Management 9.4 Patient Engagement 9.5 Analytics 10 Global Population Health Management Market, by Geography10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.3 Europe 10.4 Asia Pacific 10.5 South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa 11 Strategic Benchmarking 12 Vendors Landscape12.1 IBM Corporation 12.2 Cerner Corporation 12.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc 12.4 Health Catalyst Inc 12.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. 12.6 Athenahealth Inc 12.7 RedBrick Health Corporation 12.8 Enli Health Intelligence Corporation 12.9 AssureCare LLC 12.10 McKesson Corporation 12.11 Nextgen Healthcare Inc 12.12 Conifer Health Solutions LLC 12.13 Welltok Inc 12.14 Medecision Inc 12.15 SPH Analytics 12.16 Healthagen LLC 12.17 eClinicalWorks LLC 12.18 Optum Inc For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txhbkb

