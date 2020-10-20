Worldwide Industry For Polyaspartic Coatings To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market by Type (100% Solids Polyaspartic, Hybrid Polyaspartic), Systems (Quartz, Metallic), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Power Generation, Landscape) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyaspartic coatings market is estimated at USD 329 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 388 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2020 and 2025.The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to slow down the polyaspartic coatings market with 10.3% decline in 2020, in terms of value. The market is driven by factors such as these polyaspartic coatings being durable and formulated to meet essential characteristics such as resistance to humidity, fast curing time, smooth surface finish, chemical & abrasion resistance, excellent adhesion, and other mechanical & physical properties required in various applications as the building & construction, transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors.Polyaspartic coatings are more expensive than their substitutes such as epoxy and polyurethane coatings. This increased cost is due to the high prices of raw materials, the cost involved in developing aliphatic polyurea systems, and high investments made by manufacturers in R&D to develop the product. Also, the need for skilled workforce during formulation and operation increases the cost of its application. Thus, the high cost acts as a major restraint to the demand for polyaspartic coatings. However, increasing awareness about polyaspartic coatings is a major opportunity for various market players. Building & construction end-use industry holds the largest share in the global polyaspartic coatings market. Polyaspartic coatings are widely used in the building & construction industry. Their application areas include bridge construction, commercial architecture, floor & roof coating, caulks, joint fill, parking decks, concrete repair, and structural bonds. Polyaspartic coatings are used as topcoats, stone carpets, sealants, and waterproofing. The use of polyaspartic coatings in infrastructure is increasing because they have good wear, abrasion, and weather resistance. Polyaspartics are available in high-solid formulations. In order to meet VOC regulations, improve aesthetic appeal and corrosion control, they are used as topcoats. The slow growth of building & construction sector in addition to the impact of COVID-19 is expected to slow down the demand of polyaspartic coating during the forecast period. 100% solids polyaspartic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period. 100% solids polyaspartic coating is a result of the chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine-terminated resins. 100% solids polyaspartic plays a vital role in determining the properties of the final coated surface. These systems serve a wide variety of applications including coating or lining applications over substrates such as concrete or metals to protect them from corrosion. The main advantages of 100% solids polyaspartic over hybrid polyaspartic are rapid reactivity, better chemical & mechanical resistance, high resistance to tearing, better abrasion & impact resistance, and resistance to water. APAC is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There is an increase in the consumption of polyaspartic coatings in the building & construction, transportation, industrial, and power generation industries in APAC due to industrialization and growth in the building & construction sector of the region. Growing innovation & development and rising demand from the industrial sector for improved products are driving the use of polyaspartic coatings. China is investing in commercial and residential construction in order to meet the infrastructure demand of the growing population which in turn plays a vital role in driving the market for polyaspartic coatings in the country.The growing offshore wind energy sector in China is also anticipated to drive the polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities for Polyaspartic Coatings Market4.2 Top Region Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by End-use Industry4.3 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Type4.4 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Technology4.5 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by System4.6 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry4.7 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.2 Restraints5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.4 Challenges5.3 Porter's Five Forces5.4 Coating Ecosystem/Market Map5.5 Coatings Trade Analysis5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Regulatory Landscape5.9 Innovation (Patent Analysis)5.1 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Forecast Factors Impacting Growth5.12 YC, YCC Shift5.13 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.14 Macro-Economic Indicators 6 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Type - Forecast Till 2025 (In Kilotons and USD Million)6.1 Introduction6.2 Pure-Polyurea6.3 Hybrid Polyurea 7 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Technology - Forecast Till 2025 (In Kilotons and USD Million)7.1 Introduction7.2 Water7.3 Solvent7.4 Powder 8 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by System - Forecast Till 2025 (In Kilotons and USD Million)8.1 Introduction8.2 Quartz8.3 Metallic 9 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry - Forecast Till 2025 (In Kilotons and USD Million)9.1 Introduction9.2 Building & Construction9.2.1 Impact of Megatrends in the Building & Construction9.3 Transportation9.3.1 Impact of Megatrends in Transportation9.4 Industrial9.4.1 Impact of Megatrends in Industrial9.5 Power Generation9.5.1 Impact of Megatrends in Power Generations9.6 Landscape9.6.1 Impact of Megatrends in Landscape9.7 Others (If Applicable) 10 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, by Region - Forecast Till 2025 (In Kilotons and USD Million)10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 U.S.10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 France10.3.4 Russia10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Russia10.3.7 Rest of the Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 China10.4.2 Australia10.4.3 Malaysia10.4.4 Indonesia10.4.5 Rest of APAC10.5 Middle East & Africa10.5.1 UAE10.5.2 Saudi Arabia10.5.3 South Africa10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa10.6 South America10.6.1 Brazil10.6.2 Argentina10.6.3 Rest of South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Technology11.2.1 Market Share & Industry Tier Structure Analysis11.2.2 Product Footprint11.2.3 Star11.2.4 Emerging Leader11.2.5 Pervasive11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix 201911.4 Competitive Scenario11.4.1 Expansions11.4.2 Acquisitions11.4.3 New Product Launches11.4.4 Market Strategy Analysis11.4.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Players 12 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financials, Impact of COVID-19 on Business Segment, Products & Services, Winning Imperatives, Right to Win, Key Strategy, Operational Growth, and Recent Developments)12.1.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company12.1.2 PPG Industries12.1.3 AkzoNobel12.1.4 BASF SE12.1.5 Hempel12.1.6 Sika AG12.1.7 Nippon Paint12.1.8 Carboline12.1.9 Rust-Oleum 12.1.10 Laticrete International12.2 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 201912.3 Startup/SME Profiles12.3.1 Indmar Coatings12.3.2 Satyen Polymers12.3.3 VIP Coatings Solutions12.3.4 The Floor Company12.3.5 Duraamen Engineered Products Inc.12.3.6 Chromaflo Technologies Corporation12.3.7 Iron Man Coatings12.3.8 Flexmar Polyaspartics12.3.9 Prokem Speciality Chemicals 12.3.10 Lifetime Flooring Systems 12.3.11 Advantage Chemical Coatings 12.3.12 Rhino Lining Corporation 12.3.13 Shorecrete Coatings LLC 12.3.14 US Coatings 12.3.15 Polyset 13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32i63z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-polyaspartic-coatings-to-2025---impact-of-covid-19-301155743.html

SOURCE Research and Markets