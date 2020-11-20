Worldwide Industry For Plastic Caps And Closures To 2025 - Featuring Berry Global Group, Amcor & Crown Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Caps and Closures Market by Product Type (Screw-on Caps, Dispensing Caps), Technology (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Post-mold TE Band), Raw Material (PP, HDPE, LDPE), End-use (Beverage, Pharmaceutical), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic caps & closures market was USD 42.33 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 57.03 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2020 and 2025.

Increase in demand for bottled water, need for convenience, concerns about product safety & security, product differentiation & branding, and decreasing package sizes are driving the market for plastic caps & closures. However, the development of substitutes is expected to restrain this market. Emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of plastic caps & closures. The major challenge faced by players is the mature market in developed regions. The screw-on caps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the plastic caps & closures market. The screw-on caps segment accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide application in various end-use industries such as beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. Moreover, they are cost-effective and lightweight.A plastic screw closure is a well-engineered product that is screwed on and off on a container. These closures contain either continuous threads or lugs. It must be engineered and designed to be cost-effective, compatible with contents, easy to open; provide an effective seal; and comply with the product, package, and environmental laws and regulations. The post-mold TE band segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period in the plastic caps & closures market In terms of both value and volume, the post-mold TE band segment accounted for the largest shares, and it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR. In the post-mold technology, slitting is a secondary operation to achieve tamper-evident plastic caps & closures. This post-mold technology is comparatively economical and time-effective. The plastic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing container type during the forecast period in the plastic caps & closures market In terms of value and volume, the plastic segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Plastic containers are economical and lightweight. They are primarily used for packaging CSDs and bottled water owing to cost-effectiveness. The PP segment is expected to lead and be the fastest-growing raw material during the forecast period in the plastic caps & closures market The PP segment leads the market. PP is widely used owing to its high resistance to chemical corrosion property, making it an excellent choice for packaging for cleaning products, bleaches, and first-aid products, among others. It also offers excellent fatigue resistance and elasticity, securing it a well-deserved reputation for toughness and durability. The beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share in the plastic caps & closures market Beverage packaging is the largest end-use sector of plastic caps & closures. Beverage packaging is used to enhance the shelf life as well as to retain the taste and texture of the beverage. The demand from beverage companies for novel differentiating closures drives the market for premium caps in the beverages industry. Plastic caps & closures have witnessed extensive traction for the packaging of bottled water, carbonated soda drinks, and non-carbonated soda drinks. North America is expected to be the largest plastic caps & closures market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries contributing to the plastic caps & closures market in North America. The growth is driven by factors such as the rise in demand for single-portion packs or small packs, increased demand for convenience food, concerns about product safety & security, and need for product differentiation and branding. The presence of major plastic caps & closures manufacturers has also contributed to the growth of the plastic caps & closures market in this region. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plastic Caps & Closures Market4.2 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Product Type4.3 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Technology4.4 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Container Type4.5 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Raw Material4.6 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by End-Use Sector4.7 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Country4.8 APAC: Plastic Caps & Closures Market4.9 Plastic Caps & Closures Market: Regional Snapshot 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Value Chain Analysis5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Increase in Demand for Bottled Water5.3.1.2 Need for Convenience and Concerns About Product Safety & Security5.3.1.3 Product Differentiation & Branding and Decreasing Package Sizes5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Development of Substitutes5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Emerging Economies5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Mature Markets in Developed Regions5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.5 COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Caps & Closures Market5.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Packaging5.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Sectors for Plastic Caps & Closures 625.5.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverage Industry5.5.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Industry5.5.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Personal & Homecare Industry5.5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Various Countries 6 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Product Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Screw-On Caps6.3 Dispensing Caps6.4 Others 7 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Container Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Plastic7.3 Glass 8 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Post-Mold Tamper-Evident (Te8.3 Compression Molding8.4 Injection Molding 9 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Raw Material9.1 Introduction9.2 Pp (Polypropylene9.3 Hdpe (High-Density Polyethylene9.4 Ldpe (Low-Density Polyethylene9.5 Others 10 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by End-Use Sector10.1 Introduction10.2 Beverage10.3 Food10.4 Pharmaceutical10.5 Personal & Homecare10.6 Others 11 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 APAC11.3 Europe11.4 North America11.5 Middle East & Africa11.6 South America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.2.1 Star12.2.2 Emerging Leaders12.2.3 Pervasive12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio12.4 Business Strategy Excellence12.5 Market Ranking of Key Players12.6 Competitive Scenario12.6.1 Expansions & Investments12.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions12.6.3 Contracts & Agreements, Joint Ventures & Partnerships, and Collaborations 16512.6.4 New Product Launches/Development 13 Company Profiles13.1 Berry Global Group, Inc.13.2 Amcor plc13.3 Crown Holdings, Inc.13.4 Silgan Holdings13.5 Bericap13.6 Aptargroup13.7 Coral Products13.8 O.Berk Company, LLC13.9 Guala Closures S.P.A13.10 Additional Companies13.10.1 United Caps13.10.2 Caps & Closures Pty Ltd13.10.3 Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd13.10.4 Pano Cap ( Canada13.10.5 Plastic Closures Limited13.10.6 Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd13.10.7 Phoenix Closures13.10.8 Alupac India13.10.9 Hicap Closures 13.10.10 Mjs Packaging 13.10.11 J.L. Clark 13.10.12 Trimas 13.10.13 Comar, LLC 14 Appendix

