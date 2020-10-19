Worldwide Industry For OpenStack Service To 2025 - By Platform, Application & Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OpenStack Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global openstack service market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. OpenStack is an open source platform which allows the user to freely access the source code, modify it and share it with the users at large. It is a type of Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) that facilitates communication and storage between the hardware device of the computer and the cloud. It comprises various computing services such as object and block storages, and networking and shared file systems. It can be utilized for web hosting, conducting big data projects, delivery of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and effectively utilizing resources through a web interface. It offers high efficiency, on-demand services, resource pooling, high flexibility and agility. As a result, the service finds wide application in medium and large enterprises along with the manufacturing, telecommunication and energy industries.The increasing demand for cloud-based and internet-enabled services is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, OpenStack offers high cost-efficiency by positioning virtual computing infrastructure that gives control to the user and allows making changes to the hardware or software component in the system. Additionally, it assists organizations in terms of operational effectiveness and financial management that has led to its increased adoption across various industries. The free availability of OpenStack platform, easy deployment and wide adoption of big data analytics across telecom verticals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are further driving the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in OpenStack infrastructure are providing increased capacities for heterogeneous enterprises that require better speed and developer experience, thus resulting in increased adoption of the service. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bright Computing Inc., Canonical, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Mirantis Inc., Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Red Hat Inc., SUSE, VMware Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global openstack service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global openstack service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global OpenStack Service Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component Type6.1 Solution6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Services6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Organization Size7.1 Large Enterprises7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medium Enterprises7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Small Enterprise7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Platform8.1 Public Cloud8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Private Cloud8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Hybrid8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 BFSI9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Government and Defense9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Information Technology9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Telecommunication9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Academic and Research9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Retail and E-Commerce9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Manufacturing9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.9 Others9.9.1 Market Trends9.9.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.2 Asia Pacific10.3 Europe10.4 Latin America10.5 Middle East and Africa 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Bright Computing Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 Canonical14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials 14.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials 14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 EMC Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5.3 Financials 14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 International Business Machines14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials 14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Mirantis Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Oracle Corporation14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials 14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Rackspace Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Red Hat Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 SUSE14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Vmware Inc.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials 14.3.12.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csxmu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-openstack-service-to-2025---by-platform-application--region-301154790.html

SOURCE Research and Markets