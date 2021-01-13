Worldwide Industry For Online Video Platforms To 2026 - Key Factors Impacting The Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Video Platforms Market By Component, By Streaming Type, By Platforms Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Video Platforms Market size is expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period. An online video platform (OVP) is chargeable software that permits content owners and publishers to manage, track, transcode, store, publish, and monetize online video content on their channels. In addition, the platform streamlines the live streaming of videos, at the same time recording the live broadcast, and hosting videos according to the demand. Online video platforms are increasingly gaining popularity across handheld devices like tablets and smartphones. We can play live or pre-uploaded video content on these devices at any place and at any time as they are compatible.Over the last few years, the market has witnessed major growth. This is owing to the increasing popularity of online videos, with viewership gradually beating conventional video content platforms like cable and satellite television. In the developed regions, this pattern is influencing the online video platform market positively. For example, in 2018, DirecTV owned by AT&T, a U.S.-based satellite pay television provider, lost 1.2 million pay-TV customers globally. This was mainly due to the severe competition created by Over the Top (OTT) and Video on Demand (VOD) players. On the other hand, DirecTV Now, AT&T's online version of DirecTV, obtained 436,000 new subscribers worldwide the same year. This is credited to changing preference of consumers towards online video content.The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in severe lockdown regulations across various countries. This factor results in a major increment in the consumption of online video content because people considering indoor entertainment alternatives to pass their free time. Due to lockdown norms, various governments necessitate schools and colleges to take online classes. The outbreak of COVID-19 has played a major role in expanding the overall share of the education segment in the market. Due to the online classes, the overall revenue of many e-learning platforms has been increased. By ComponentBased on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The service segment is anticipated to witness major growth over the forecast years. This is owing to the rising demand for professional and managed services for video streaming platforms. With the surge of cloud-based video content, data security risks also expand. To address these limitations, enterprise managed services offer cloud security solutions that enable users to protect their websites, applications, and cloud data centers against a majority of cyberattacks. By Streaming TypeBased on Streaming Type, the market is segmented into Video on Demand and Live Streaming. The video-on-demand segment held the highest market share in 2019. This is owing to the easy accessibility of videos over the cloud, which provides independence to stream videos constantly from any place. Another component encouraging the growth of the video-on-demand space is an opportunity to increase revenue from ads by providing more pertinent ad copy according to the interest of the user. By Platforms TypeBased on Platforms Type, the market is segmented into Video Processing, Video Analytics, Video Distribution, Video Management and Others. The video processing segment held the highest market share in 2019. Video processing platforms offer features like high-density transcoding, effective IP conversion, adaptive bitrate packaging, encryption, and streaming into a modular and visualized solution. These solutions offer broadcasters a cost-effective method to give online video solutions, both on the live streaming and video-on-demand platform. By End UserBased on End User, the market is segmented into Media & Entertainment, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Education, BFSI and Others. The education segment is anticipated to witness the significant CAGR during the forecast period. With the advent of advanced learning analytics dashboards over e-learning platforms, monitoring live interaction and learning progress has become much convenient. The wide scope availability of these modern analytics features is anticipated to encourage the adoption of e-learning platforms globally in the upcoming years. By RegionBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the biggest CAGR over the forecast years. Due to the increased scope of video-on-demand and live streaming videos over online video platforms in the media and entertainment sector, the regional market is anticipated to witness promising growth. Moreover, the regional market is also boosted by increasing penetration of the internet across the region. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Mar - 2020, Dec) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Online Video Platforms Market by End Use4.1 Global Media & Entertainment Online Video Platforms Market by Region4.2 Global Retail Online Video Platforms Market by Region4.3 Global IT & Telecommunication Online Video Platforms Market by Region4.4 Global Education Online Video Platforms Market by Region4.5 Global BFSI Online Video Platforms Market by Region4.6 Global Other End Use Online Video Platforms Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Online Video Platforms Market by Component5.1 Global Online Video Platforms Solution Market by Region5.2 Global Online Video Platforms Services Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Online Video Platforms Market by Streaming Type6.1 Global Video on Demand Online Video Platforms Market by Region6.2 Global Live Streaming Online Video Platforms Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Online Video Platforms Market by Platforms Type7.1 Global Video Processing Online Video Platforms Market by Region7.2 Global Video Analytics Online Video Platforms Market by Region7.3 Global Video Distribution Online Video Platforms Market by Region7.4 Global Video Management Online Video Platforms Market by Region7.5 Global Others Online Video Platforms Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Online Video Platforms Market by Region8.1 North America Online Video Platforms Market8.2 Europe Online Video Platforms Market8.3 Asia Pacific Online Video Platforms Market8.4 LAMEA Online Video Platforms Market Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 Google, Inc. (YouTube)9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expense9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Akamai Technologies, Inc.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expense9.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.2.2 SWOT Analysis9.3 Brightcove, Inc.9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Regional Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expense9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3.5.4 Geographical Expansions:9.4 Comcast Corporation9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.4.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.5 Limelight Networks, Inc.9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.6 Telstra Corporation Limited9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.7 RTL Group S.A. (SpotX, Inc.)9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:9.8 Panopto, Inc.9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.8.2.3 Geographical Expansions:9.9 Kaltura, Inc.9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.9.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.10. MediaMelon, Inc.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hh8e1r

