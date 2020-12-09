Worldwide Industry For One Component Polyurethane Foam To 2025 - Door & Window Frame Jambs Segment Is Estimated To Hold The Largest Market Share In 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "One Component Polyurethane Foam Market by Raw Material (MDI, Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols, Others), Application, End-Use (Door & Window Frame Jambs, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Partition Walls, Water Pipes), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The one component polyurethane foam market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025. The one component polyurethane foam market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by growing economies of Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand from the construction industries of China, India, and Japan is majorly driving the one component polyurethane foam market in the Asia Pacific region.

One component polyurethane foam is a high-performance thermal and acoustic insulating material noted for its elasticity and excellent abrasion resistance. It is composed of polyurethane polymer, pigments, polyols, fillers, and additives and is used to fill and seal joints in buildings and structures. One component polyurethane foam is highly elastic and resilient, weather durable, fire-resistant, non-sagging, and watertight, with an excellent adhesive capacity to most of the building and construction materials. MDI is estimated to lead the one component polyurethane foam market, by raw material in terms of volume, during the forecast period Based on raw material, MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) is estimated to be the largest segment in one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products. MDI-based polyurethane foam is the most effective insulation material available and is a major contributor to energy conservation. The increased use of MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products in residential and commercial construction, is boosted by the fact that they are recyclable, safe, and environmentally responsible. Due to all the superior properties and compatibility with the increased energy efficiency needs, MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products are widely preferred and are expected to witness very high demand in the coming years. Residential application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of one component polyurethane foam market Based on application, residential is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the one component polyurethane foam market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities, subsequently driving the demand for one component polyurethane foam in residential construction. Door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020 Based on end use, door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to dominate the one component polyurethane foam market in 2020. The gaps around window and door frames allow unwanted air to enter residential or commercial buildings and may cause heavy energy losses. However, one component polyurethane foam efficiently fills, seals, and insulates these gaps and other rough openings. The application of the self-expanding one component polyurethane foam on door and window frame jambs blocks the flow of air, provides greater comfort, and helps reduce energy bills by forming a durable, airtight, and water-resistant seal between the window and door frames. Thus, one component polyurethane foam is extensively used in the door & window frame jambs end use. Europe is estimated to dominate the global one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of value The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of one component polyurethane foam and growing industrialization. Further, Government initiatives for green buildings and energy harvesting have increased the demand for one component polyurethane foam insulation in the European construction industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in One Component Polyurethane Foam Market4.2 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Region4.3 Asia-Pacific One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Country and End Use4.4 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Application4.5 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By End Use5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Use of One Component Polyurethane Foam in Building Insulation for Energy Conservation5.2.1.2 Rising Demand from Emerging Economies5.2.1.3 Versatility and Unique Physical Properties of One Component Polyurethane Foam5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Related to Manufacturing One Component Polyurethane Foam5.2.2.2 Sustainability and Toxicity Concerns Regarding One Component Polyurethane Foam Products5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rise in Production of Bio-Based Polyols and Low-Voc, Green, & Sustainable Foam5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Raw Material Costs Leading to Pricing Pressures on One Component Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators5.4.1 Industry Outlook: Construction5.4.2 Industry Outlook: Manufacturing5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Eco-System/Market Map5.7 Case Study: Assessment of One Component Polyurethane Foam Market5.8 Ycc Shift: Future Revenue Mix Will be Impacted By Client's Imperative5.9 Patent Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact on One Component Polyurethane Foam Market6.1 Introduction6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on One Component Polyurethane Foam Supply Chain6.2.1 Impact on Raw Material6.2.1.1 Mdi6.2.1.2 Europe6.2.1.3 Middle East6.2.1.4 US6.2.2 Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers6.2.2.1 Europe6.2.2.2 Austria, Germany, and Switzerland - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity6.2.2.3 Benelux - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity6.2.2.4 France - Closure of Foam Plants6.2.2.5 Greece, Balkans, and Cyprus - Mostly Operational But at Much-Reduced Capacity6.2.2.6 Hungary, Czechia, Croatia, Slovakia, and Slovenia - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity6.2.2.7 Spain and Portugal - Closure of Most Foam Plants6.2.2.8 Italy - Foam Plants Shutoff6.2.2.9 Poland - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity6.2.3 End-Use Industries6.2.3.1 Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry 7 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Raw Material7.1 Introduction7.2 Mdi (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)7.2.1 Compliance with Energy Regulations in Building Construction Driving Demand for Mdi7.2.2 Mdi Production Process7.3 Polyether Polyols7.3.1 Low Cost Aids Growth of Polyether Polyols Segment7.4 Polyester Polyols7.4.1 Polyester Polyols Segment Projected to Record Moderate Growth During Forecast Period7.5 Others 8 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By End Use8.1 Introduction8.2 Door & Window Frame Jambs8.2.1 Ease of Application Driving Demand for One Component Pu Foam in Door & Window Frame Jambs8.3 Ceiling & Floor Joints8.3.1 Stringent Energy Saving Regulations Driving Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam in Ceiling & Floor Joints8.4 Partition Walls8.4.1 One Component Polyurethane Foam, Due to Excellent Acoustic Insulation Properties, is Used in Partition Walls8.5 Water Pipes8.5.1 One Component Polyurethane Foam is Used to Fill Gaps Between Water Pipes and Walls in Buildings8.6 Others 9 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Residential9.2.1 Growing Economy and Population of Asia-Pacific Leading to Rising Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam in Residential Construction9.3 Commercial9.3.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Energy Savings in Commercial Buildings to Fuel Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 Asia-Pacific10.3 Europe10.4 North America10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Share Analysis11.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in One Component Polyurethane Foam Market11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 201911.4.1 Star11.4.2 Emerging Leaders11.4.3 Pervasive11.4.4 Participant11.5 Competitive Benchmarking11.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio11.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence11.6 Sme Matrix, 201911.6.1 Star11.6.2 Emerging Leaders11.6.3 Pervasive11.6.4 Emerging Leaders11.7 Key Market Developments 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Soudal Group12.1.1.1 Business Overview12.1.1.2 Products Offered12.1.1.3 Recent Developments12.1.1.4 Analyst's View12.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.2 Henkel AG & Co12.1.2.1 Business Overview12.1.2.2 Products Offered12.1.2.3 Recent Developments12.1.2.4 Impact of COVID-1912.1.2.5 Analyst's View12.1.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.3 Selena Group12.1.3.1 Business Overview12.1.3.2 Products Offered12.1.3.3 Recent Developments12.1.3.4 Impact of COVID-1912.1.3.5 Analyst's View12.1.3.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.3.5.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.4 Hanno-Werk GmbH & Co. Kg12.1.4.1 Business Overview12.1.4.2 Products Offered12.1.4.3 Recent Developments12.1.4.4 Analyst's View12.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.5 Tremco Illbruck Group12.1.5.1 Business Overview12.1.5.2 Products Offered12.1.5.3 Recent Developments12.1.5.4 Impact of COVID-1912.1.5.5 Analyst's View12.1.5.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.5.5.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.5.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.6 Gns Group12.1.6.1 Business Overview12.1.6.2 Products Offered12.1.6.3 Recent Developments12.1.7 Profflex Mounting Foams12.1.7.1 Business Overview12.1.7.2 Products Offered12.1.7.3 Recent Developments12.1.8 Den Braven Sealants12.1.8.1 Business Overview12.1.8.2 Products Offered12.1.8.3 Recent Developments12.1.9 Aerosol - Service A.S.12.1.9.1 Business Overview12.1.9.2 Products Offered12.1.9.3 Recent Developments 12.1.10 Dap Products, Inc.12.1.10.1 Business Overview12.1.10.2 Products Offered12.1.10.3 Recent Developments 12.1.11 Mccoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams Private Limited12.1.11.1 Business Overview12.1.11.2 Products Offered12.1.11.3 Recent Developments 12.1.12 Akkim Construction Chemicals12.1.12.1 Business Overview12.1.12.2 Products Offered12.1.12.3 Recent Developments 12.1.13 Tkk D.O.O.12.1.13.1 Business Overview12.1.13.2 Products Offered12.1.13.3 Recent Developments 12.1.14 Krimelte Ou12.1.14.1 Business Overview12.1.14.2 Products Offered12.1.14.3 Recent Developments 12.1.15 Dupont12.1.15.1 Business Overview12.1.15.2 Products Offered12.1.15.3 Recent Developments12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Gorcci International Ltd.12.2.2 Kater Adhesive Industrial Co.12.2.3 Fomo Products, Inc.12.2.4 Polyurethane Ltd.12.2.5 Larsen Building Products12.2.6 Castelein Sealants 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations13.4 Related Reports13.5 Author Details

