Worldwide Industry For Omega-3 To 2025 - Featuring Cargill, DSM And Omega Protein Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Omega-3 Market - Analysis by Type (EPA, DHA, ALA), by Source (Marine, Plant), by Application, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Omega-3 Market was valued at USD 1512.32 million in the year 2019. Rising prevalence of life threatening and gastrointestinal diseases, augmented awareness of benefits associated with omega-3, technological advancements in Omega oil extraction processes coupled with the rising awareness of health benefits associated with krill products for human as well as pet health are the major factors impelling the market growth. Rising geriatric population, hypertension, unhealthy lifestyle are the factors propelling the market. Krill, the largest biomass in the world and a unique source of protein is the superior source of Omega-3. Hence, rising importance of marine source of omega nutrient mainly krill oil, tablets and capsules for skin health and in sports nutrition products also have been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Omega-3 Oil during the forecast period of 2020-2025.Under the Type segment, Omega-3 fatty acid DHA is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to rising usage in infant formula because of the presence of eicosapentaenoic corrosive (EPA) and docosahexaenoic corrosive (DHA) which improve new born child mental health. Furthermore, rising usage of krill oil for keeping good pet health and other human diseases are driving up the market. In addition, COVID-19 Pandemic has caused disruptions in productions levels. However, Aker BioMarine, the global leader in extracting omega rich krill oil, did not suffer any significant impact of Covid-19 as the company took measures to mitigate substantial negative impact for the company. Also, setting new standards for technology and sustainability in krill harvesting by krill harvesting companies and rise in the demand for plant sourced omega nutrient are expected to support the Omega-3 market in the forecast period.On the basis of Source segment, Marine source held the largest market share and value during the historical period as it includes consumption of krill, salmon, seaweed and other marine creatures due to the benefits to human consumption, aquaculture and pet food.On the basis of Application segment, Dietary Supplements holds the largest market share and value during the historical period as it assures the supply of vital nutrients for the significant for the human body. Rising incidences of cardiovascular sicknesses attributable to the sedentary lifestyle and fluctuating dietary patterns are the factors extended to push the significance of omega 3-based nutraceutical items in the market throughout the forecasted period.Among the regions, Americas is the largest market for Omega-3 as it largely demands krill and related products. Factors such as rising number of patients with chronic heart diseases, rising diabetic population, blood pressure diseases are driving the market for the Omega-3 Market in the region. In addition, the market is anticipated to be primarily fueled by increasing diversification in products portfolio by leading manufacturers in order to better serve the demand of consumers. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR on the back of rising awareness of omega nutrients, rising level of patient population and high use of infant food and demand for enhanced food for pets in the region. Scope of the Report

The report analyses Omega-3 Market By Value.

The report analyses Omega-3 Market By Type (EPA, DHA, ALA).

The report assesses the Omega-3 Market By Source (Marine, Plant).

The report assesses the Omega-3 market By Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Pet Food, Others).

The Global Omega-3 Oil Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country (US, Canada , Mexico , Chile , Germany , Spain , China , South Korea , Japan , Australia ).

, , ) and By Country (US, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Type, Source, Application and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges, mergers and acquisitions of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Cargill, AlgiSys, DSM, Croda International plc, Omega Protein, Orkla ASA, BASF, GC Rieber, Oleva Fish Oils and Pharma Marine AS and Aker BioMarine.

The report presents the analysis of Omega-3 Oil market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Omega-3 Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Omega-3 Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025 5. Global Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type (By Value)5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Omega-3 Market - By Type (2019 & 2025)5.2 EPA - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.3 DHA- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.4 ALA - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 6. Global Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Source (By Value)6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Omega-3 Market - By Source (2019 & 2025)6.2 Marine Source - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.3 Plant Source - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 7. Global Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Omega-3 Market : By Application (2019 & 2025)7.1 Dietary Supplements - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)7.2 Pharmaceuticals - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)7.3 Infant Formula - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)7.4 Pet Food and Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 8. Global Omega-3 Market: Regional Analysis8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Omega-3 Market : By Region (2019 & 2025) 9. Americas Omega-3 Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)9.1 Americas Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.2 Americas Prominent Companies in Omega-3 Market9.3 Market Segmentation By Type (EPA, DHA and ALA)9.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Marine Source and Plant Source)9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula and Pet Food and Others)9.6 Americas Omega-3 Market: Country Analysis9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Omega-3 Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Omega-3 Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)9.9 United States Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.10 United States Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025)9.11 Canada Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.12 Canada Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025)9.13 Mexico Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.14 Mexico Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025)9.15 Chile Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)9.16 Chile Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025) 10. Europe Omega-3 Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)10.1 Europe Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)10.2 Europe Prominent Companies in Omega-3 Market10.3 Market Segmentation By Type (EPA, DHA and ALA)10.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Marine Source and Plant Source)10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula and Pet Food and Others)10.6 Europe Omega-3 Market: Country Analysis10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Omega-3 Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Omega-3 Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)10.9 Germany Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)10.10 Germany Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025)10.11 Spain Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)10.12 Spain Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025) 11. Asia Pacific Omega-3 Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)11.1 Asia Pacific Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)11.2 Asia Pacific Prominent Companies in Omega-3 Market11.3 Market Segmentation By Type (EPA, DHA and ALA)11.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Marine Source and Plant Source)11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula and Pet Food and Others)11.6 Asia Pacific Omega-3 Market: Country Analysis11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Omega-3 Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Omega-3 Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)11.9 China Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)11.10 China Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025)11.11 South Korea Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)11.12 South Korea Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025)11.13 Japan Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)11.14 Japan Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025)11.15 Australia Omega-3 Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)11.16 Australia Omega-3 Market Segmentation By Type, By Source and By Application (2020-2025) 12. Global Omega-3 Market Dynamics12.1 Global Omega-3 Market Market Drivers12.2 Global Omega-3 Market Restraints12.3 Global Omega-3 Market Trends 13. Market Attractiveness13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Omega-3 Market - By Type (Year 2025)13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Omega-3 Market - By Source (Year 2025)13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Omega-3 Market - By Application (Year 2025)13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Omega-3 Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024) 14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Mergers & Acquisitions14.1 Market Share Analysis 15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)15.1 Cargill15.2 AlgiSys15.3 DSM15.4 Croda International plc15.5 Omega Protein15.6 Orkla ASA15.7 BASF15.8 GC Rieber15.9 Oleva Fish Oils15.10 Pharma Marine15.11 Aker BioMarineFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7c7jh

