Worldwide Industry For Office Furniture To 2024 - Growth In Number Of Start-Ups Is Driving The Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Office Furniture Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Office Furniture Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a detailed analysis of the office furniture market by value and segments. This is followed by an analysis of the market for regions of Asia Pacific, North America and the US.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Growth of the overall global office furniture market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Key players of the office furniture market are Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation and Okamura Corporation. These players have been profiled in the report with their financial information and business strategies.

Regional Coverage

North America

Asia Pacific

The global office furniture market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material and end users. Table and desks, workstations, seatings, overhead bins and storage unit and files are the different office furniture product types. On the basis of material, the market is spilt into wood, fiberglass, plastic and metal. On the basis of end users, the market is divided into enterprise, schools and hospitals.

The global office furniture market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the years (2020-2024). Growth in a number of start-up companies, boom in e-commerce, rapidly developing economy and spike in spending on furniture are the growth drivers of the market. Rising costs of raw material and increasing incidence of forest fire are the challenges faced by the market.

Adoption of sustainable production processes, nearshore manufacturing, a spike in demand for standing desks, growing prominence of ergonomic furniture, smart furniture and office pods are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

The essential catalyst of demand for office furniture, consisting of business sentiment and commercial construction has dried up. Furthermore, businesses are releasing workers off duty due to COVID-19. This sudden spike in unemployment has lowered demand for industry products, as many businesses have ceased expansion into new workspaces at least for 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Furniture: An Overview2.2 Office Furniture: An Overview2.2.1 Importance of office furniture2.2.2 Types of Office Furniture 2.3 Office Furniture Market Segments

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Institutional and Office Furniture Market Analysis 3.1.1 Global Institutional and Office Furniture Market by Value3.1.2 Global Institutional and Office Furniture Market by Segments 3.2 Global Office Furniture Market Analysis3.2.1 Global Office Furniture Market by Value3.2.2 Global Office Furniture Market by Segment (Office Seatings and Others)3.2.3 Global Office Furniture Seating Market by Value 3.2.4 Global Office Furniture Market by Region ( Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World)

4. Regional Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific Office Furniture Market Analysis 4.1.1 Asia Pacific Office Furniture Market by Value4.2 North America Office Furniture Market Analysis 4.2.1 North America Office Furniture Market by Value4.2.2 North America Office Furniture Market by Countries (The US, Canada and Mexico)4.2.3 The US Office Furniture Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact on Global Office Furniture Market5.1.1 Impact on Office Furniture Companies 5.1.2 Opportunities for Home Office Furniture

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Growth in Number of Start-Ups6.1.2 Boom in E-Commerce6.1.3 Rapidly Growing Economy6.1.4 Heightened Spending on Furniture6.2 Challenges 6.2.1 Rising Costs of Raw Materials6.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Forests Fires6.3 Market Trends 6.3.1 Adoption of Sustainable Production Approaches6.3.2 Near Shore Manufacturing6.3.3 Spike in Demand of Standing Desks6.3.4 Growing Prominence of Ergonomic Furniture6.3.5 Smart Office Furniture6.3.6 Office Furniture Pods

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Office Furniture Market Players Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles8.1 Steelcase Inc.8.1.1 Business Overview 8.1.2 Financial Overview 8.1.3 Business Strategy 8.2 Herman Miller Inc.8.2.1 Business Overview 8.2.2 Financial Overview 8.2.3 Business Strategy 8.3 HNI Corporation8.3.1 Business Overview 8.3.2 Financial Overview 8.3.3 Business Strategy 8.4 Okamura Corporation8.4.1 Business Overview 8.4.2 Financial Overview 8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4zj2r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-office-furniture-to-2024---growth-in-number-of-start-ups-is-driving-the-market-301171026.html

SOURCE Research and Markets