Worldwide Industry For Nanotechnology Food Packaging To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on (Product, Application, Industry Outlook, Region and Country Analysis) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging industry is in the process of constant evolution, with various technological developments taking place in the industry that have enhanced features in packaging materials to make the food consumption experience better. The growing demand for food types and varieties of exotic foodstuffs leads to the complications for safer and more secure packaging of goods, which advances the concept of food packaging in the industry.

The rise of nanotechnology has accelerated the evolution of packaging present in the food industry. The packaging today has become the latest focus for food manufacturers, as they have to advance themselves in comparison to the new packaging material that acts as a part of branding and certifies food safety. An inevitable evolution is nanotechnology incorporated in food packaging, such as active packaging, improved packaging, and an upcoming category of smart/intelligent packaging that has sensors embedded in the packaging itself, which provides abundant data for suppliers to track than what today's packaging can offer.

The upcoming trends and opportunities in the nanotechnology application in food packaging sector are expected to be at the forefront in the coming decade, with blockchain application in food packaging becoming the most prominent in the field.

The exponential rise in the adoption of nanotechnology for food packaging on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in this industry.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of nanotechnology for food packaging sold in terms of value, due to high awareness and product availability in the region. Apart from this, South America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Honeywell International Inc., and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC, among others

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the nanotechnology application in food packaging market?

How is the food packaging market impacted by the introduction of nanotechnology?

How are nanotechnology for food packaging manufacturers, and other players entering the market?

How are emerging technologies such as blockchain in nanotechnology and nano-printing for food packaging driving the growth of the market?

Which packaging type is expected to be leading the nanotechnology for food packaging market by 2025?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific & Japan market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

& market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025? How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the nanotechnology for food packaging market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Nanotechnology for Food Packaging: Overview1.1.1.1 Timeline: Evolution of Food Packaging1.1.1.2 Emergence of Nanotechnology in Food1.1.2 Ecosystem Participants1.1.3 Futuristic Trends1.1.3.1 Blockchain in Food Packaging1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Need for Food Safety for the Consumers1.2.1.2 Extended Shelf Life of Products1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Raw Material Providers1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation1.2.3.2 Market Developments1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures1.2.5 Business Opportunities1.2.5.1 Nano-Printed Intelligent Food packaging

2 Application2.1 Application and Specification2.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables2.1.2 Beverages2.1.3 Prepared Foods2.1.4 Meat Products2.1.5 Bakery Products2.2 Demand Analysis of Nanotechnology for Food Packaging (by Application)2.2.1 Fruits and Vegetables2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Fruits and Vegetables Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region2.2.2 Beverages2.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Beverages Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region2.2.3 Prepared Foods2.2.3.1 Demand Analysis of Prepared Foods Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region2.2.4 Meat Products2.2.4.1 Demand Analysis of Meat Products Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region2.2.5 Bakery Products2.2.5.1 Demand Analysis of Bakery Products Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region

3 Products3.1 Global Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market (by Product)3.1.1 Active Packaging3.1.2 Improved Packaging3.1.3 Smart/Intelligent Packaging3.2 Demand Analysis of Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market (by Technology)3.2.1 Active Packaging3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Packaging Market (by Region)3.2.2 Improved Packaging3.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Improved Packaging Market (by Region)3.2.3 Smart/Intelligent Packaging3.2.3.1 Demand Analysis of Smart/Intelligent Packaging Market (by Region)

4 Regions4.1 North America4.2 South America4.3 Europe4.4 U.K.4.5 Middle East and Africa4.6 China4.7 Asia-Pacific and Japan 5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.2 Amcor Plc5.2.1 Company Overview5.2.1.1 Role of Amcor Plc in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio5.2.1.3 Production Sites5.2.2 Business Strategies5.2.2.1 Product Development5.2.2.2 Market Development5.2.3 Corporate Strategies5.2.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration5.2.3.2 Merger and Acquisition5.2.4 Strength and Weakness of Amcor Plc5.2.5 R&D Analysis5.3 BASF SE5.3.1 Company Overview5.3.1.1 Role of BASF SE in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio5.3.1.3 Production Sites5.3.2 Business Strategies5.3.2.1 Product Development5.3.3 Corporate Strategies5.3.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration5.3.3.2 Merger and Acquisition5.3.4 Strength and Weakness of BASF SE5.3.5 R&D Analysis5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, L.L.C.5.4.1 Company Overview5.4.1.1 Role of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, L.L.C. in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio5.4.1.3 Production Sites5.4.2 Strength and Weakness of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, L.L.C.5.5 Danaflex Nano LLC5.5.1 Company Overview5.5.1.1 Role of Danaflex Nano LLC in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.5.2 Strength and Weakness of Danaflex Nano LLC5.6 DuPont Teijin Films5.6.1 Company Overview5.6.1.1 Role of DuPont Teijin Films in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio5.6.1.3 Production Sites5.6.2 Business Strategies5.6.2.1 Product Development5.6.3 Corporate Strategies5.6.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration5.6.4 Strength and Weakness of DuPont Teijin Films5.7 Honeywell International Inc.5.7.1 Company Overview5.7.1.1 Role of Honeywell International in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio5.7.2 Corporate Strategies5.7.2.1 Partnership and Collaboration5.7.3 Strength and Weakness of Honeywell International5.7.4 R&D Analysis5.8 Klockner Pentaplast5.8.1 Company Overview5.8.1.1 Role of Klockner Pentaplast in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.8.1.2 Product Portfolio5.8.1.3 Production Sites5.8.2 Business Strategies5.8.2.1 Product Development5.8.2.2 Market Developments5.8.3 Strength and Weakness of Klockner Pentaplast5.9 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company5.9.1 Company Overview5.9.1.1 Role of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio5.9.2 Strength and Weakness of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company5.9.3 R&D Analysis5.1 Nanocor5.10.1 Company Overview5.10.1.1 Role of Nanocor in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio5.10.2 Strength and Weakness of Nanocor5.11 PPG Industries5.11.1 Company Overview5.11.1.1 Role of PPG Industries in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio5.11.2 Strength and Weakness of PPG Industries5.12 Sealed Air5.12.1 Company Overview5.12.1.1 Role of Sealed Air in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio5.12.1.3 Production Sites5.12.2 Business Strategies5.12.2.1 Product Development5.12.3 Corporate Strategies5.12.3.1 Merger and Acquisition5.12.4 Strength and Weakness of Sealed Air5.12.5 R&D Analysis5.13 Sonoco Products Company5.13.1 Company Overview5.13.1.1 Role of Sonoco Products Company in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio5.13.1.3 Production Sites5.13.2 Business Strategies5.13.2.1 Market Developments5.13.3 Corporate Strategies5.13.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration5.13.3.2 Merger and Acquisition5.13.4 Strength and Weakness of Sonoco Products Company5.14 Tetra Laval International S.A.5.14.1 Company Overview5.14.1.1 Role of Tetra Laval International S.A. in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio5.14.1.3 Production Sites5.14.2 Business Strategies5.14.2.1 Product Development5.14.3 Corporate Strategies5.14.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration5.14.4 Strength and Weakness of Tetra Laval International S.A.5.14.5 R&D Analysis5.15 3M5.15.1 Company Overview5.15.1.1 Role of 3M in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market5.15.1.2 Production Sites5.15.2 Strength and Weakness of 3M

6 Research Methodology

