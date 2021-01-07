Worldwide Industry For Medical Footwear To 2026 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Footwear Market By End User (Men and Women), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Footwear Market size is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of foot-related problems, for example, plantar fasciitis, bunions, arthritis, foot and ankle wounds, corns, and flat feet, because of inadequately fitting shoes, is a leading factor boosting the market. As per the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) 2019, in the U.S., approx. 77% of Americans have experienced foot problems and related issues.Utilization of ill-fitted shoes for a longer timeframe for regular walks or running can cause sprains, strains, or injury in the feet, which can restrict the wearers' mobility to perform everyday activities. The more these conditions are left untreated, the more awful the pain and uneasiness become for the individuals. However, increasing awareness with respect to the advantages of medical footwear among consumers is anticipated to boost the item demand. This footwear offers cushion to the complete foot, giving it the support to the wearer to move independently.Furthermore, patients with diseases such as diabetes are among the main consumers of therapeutic footwear to cure ankle and foot. Insufficiently controlled blood sugar on account of these patients can harm various parts of the body, including the nerves and vessels that go to the feet, which makes them more prone to create feet issues and a condition called neuropathy. Medical footwear is explicitly designed shoes that can assist with reducing risk and advance healthy blood circulation, mobility, and support to the feet.The outbreak of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) pandemic has seriously affected the footwear business, including medical footwear, with a decrease in demand due to closures of the store, lockdown guidelines, and limitation in imports and exports at the worldwide level. Information related to Sales noted for Amazon between mid-February and mid-March in the year 2020 indicated that the sales of footwear dropped by an average of 40 percentage points. Customers have become more aware of their spending habits and will mostly buy only essential items, which is a significant challenge for the market.Based on End User, the market is segmented into Men and Women. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Colfax Corporation (Dr. Comfort), Dr. Zen, Inc., Gravity Defyer Corporation, Duna Srl, Aetrx Worldwide, Inc., Drew Shoe Corporation, New Balance, Inc., Dr. Foot, Inc., and Podartis Srl. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Medical Footwear Market, by End User1.4.2 Global Medical Footwear Market, by Distribution Channel1.4.3 Global Medical Footwear Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Medical Footwear Market by End User3.1 Global Men Market by Region3.2 Global Women Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel4.1 Global Online Market by Region4.2 Global Offline Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Medical Footwear Market by Region5.1 North America Medical Footwear Market5.1.1 North America Medical Footwear Market by End User5.1.1.1 North America Men Market by Country5.1.1.2 North America Women Market by Country5.1.2 North America Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.1.2.1 North America Online Market by Country5.1.2.2 North America Offline Market by Country5.1.3 North America Medical Footwear Market by Country5.1.3.1 USA Medical Footwear Market5.1.3.1.1 USA Medical Footwear Market by End User5.1.3.1.2 USA Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.1.3.2 Canada Medical Footwear Market5.1.3.2.1 Canada Medical Footwear Market by End User5.1.3.2.2 Canada Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.1.3.3 Mexico Medical Footwear Market5.1.3.3.1 Mexico Medical Footwear Market by End User5.1.3.3.2 Mexico Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.1.3.4 Rest of North America Medical Footwear Market5.1.3.4.1 Rest of North America Medical Footwear Market by End User5.1.3.4.2 Rest of North America Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.2 Europe Medical Footwear Market5.2.1 Europe Medical Footwear Market by End User5.2.1.1 Europe Men Market by Country5.2.1.2 Europe Women Market by Country5.2.2 Europe Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.2.2.1 Europe Online Market by Country5.2.2.2 Europe Offline Market by Country5.2.3 Europe Medical Footwear Market by Country5.2.3.1 Germany Medical Footwear Market5.2.3.1.1 Germany Medical Footwear Market by End User5.2.3.1.2 Germany Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.2.3.2 UK Medical Footwear Market5.2.3.2.1 UK Medical Footwear Market by End User5.2.3.2.2 UK Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.2.3.3 France Medical Footwear Market5.2.3.3.1 France Medical Footwear Market by End User5.2.3.3.2 France Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.2.3.4 Russia Medical Footwear Market5.2.3.4.1 Russia Medical Footwear Market by End User5.2.3.4.2 Russia Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.2.3.5 Spain Medical Footwear Market5.2.3.5.1 Spain Medical Footwear Market by End User5.2.3.5.2 Spain Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.2.3.6 Italy Medical Footwear Market5.2.3.6.1 Italy Medical Footwear Market by End User5.2.3.6.2 Italy Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.2.3.7 Rest of Europe Medical Footwear Market5.2.3.7.1 Rest of Europe Medical Footwear Market by End User5.2.3.7.2 Rest of Europe Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.3 Asia Pacific Medical Footwear Market5.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Footwear Market by End User5.3.1.1 Asia Pacific Men Market by Country5.3.1.2 Asia Pacific Women Market by Country5.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.3.2.1 Asia Pacific Online Market by Country5.3.2.2 Asia Pacific Offline Market by Country5.3.3 Asia Pacific Medical Footwear Market by Country5.3.3.1 China Medical Footwear Market5.3.3.1.1 China Medical Footwear Market by End User5.3.3.1.2 China Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.3.3.2 Japan Medical Footwear Market5.3.3.2.1 Japan Medical Footwear Market by End User5.3.3.2.2 Japan Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.3.3.3 India Medical Footwear Market5.3.3.3.1 India Medical Footwear Market by End User5.3.3.3.2 India Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.3.3.4 Australia Medical Footwear Market5.3.3.4.1 Australia Medical Footwear Market by End User5.3.3.4.2 Australia Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.3.3.5 South Korea Medical Footwear Market5.3.3.5.1 South Korea Medical Footwear Market by End User5.3.3.5.2 South Korea Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.3.3.6 Singapore Medical Footwear Market5.3.3.6.1 Singapore Medical Footwear Market by End User5.3.3.6.2 Singapore Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.3.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Footwear Market5.3.3.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Footwear Market by End User5.3.3.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.4 LAMEA Medical Footwear Market5.4.1 LAMEA Medical Footwear Market by End User5.4.1.1 LAMEA Men Market by Country5.4.1.2 LAMEA Women Market by Country5.4.2 LAMEA Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.4.2.1 LAMEA Online Market by Country5.4.2.2 LAMEA Offline Market by Country5.4.3 LAMEA Medical Footwear Market by Country5.4.3.1 Brazil Medical Footwear Market5.4.3.1.1 Brazil Medical Footwear Market by End User5.4.3.1.2 Brazil Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.4.3.2 Argentina Medical Footwear Market5.4.3.2.1 Argentina Medical Footwear Market by End User5.4.3.2.2 Argentina Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.4.3.3 UAE Medical Footwear Market5.4.3.3.1 UAE Medical Footwear Market by End User5.4.3.3.2 UAE Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.4.3.4 Saudi Arabia Medical Footwear Market5.4.3.4.1 Saudi Arabia Medical Footwear Market by End User5.4.3.4.2 Saudi Arabia Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.4.3.5 South Africa Medical Footwear Market5.4.3.5.1 South Africa Medical Footwear Market by End User5.4.3.5.2 South Africa Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.4.3.6 Nigeria Medical Footwear Market5.4.3.6.1 Nigeria Medical Footwear Market by End User5.4.3.6.2 Nigeria Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel5.4.3.7 Rest of LAMEA Medical Footwear Market5.4.3.7.1 Rest of LAMEA Medical Footwear Market by End User5.4.3.7.2 Rest of LAMEA Medical Footwear Market by Distribution Channel Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1 Stryker Corporation6.1.1 Company Overview6.1.2 Financial Analysis6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.1.4 Research & Development Expense6.2 Colfax Corporation (Dr. Comfort)6.2.1 Company Overview6.2.2 Financial Analysis6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.2.4 Research & Development Expense6.3 Dr. Zen, Inc.6.3.1 Company Overview6.4 Gravity Defyer Corporation6.4.1 Company Overview6.5 Duna Srl6.5.1 Company Overview6.6 Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.6.6.1 Company Overview6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:6.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:6.6.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:6.7 Drew Shoe Corporation6.7.1 Company Overview6.8 New Balance, Inc.6.8.1 Company Overview6.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:6.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:6.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:6.9 Dr. Foot, Inc.6.9.1 Company Overview6.10. Podartis Srl6.10.1 Company OverviewFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3itym8

