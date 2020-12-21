Worldwide Industry For Isosorbide To 2025 - By Product, Application, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isosorbide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global isosorbide market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Also known as D-Isosorbide dinitrate, isosorbide (C6H10O4) is a bio-product obtained from starch. The derivatives of isosorbide, namely isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate, find extensive applications across various end use industries across the globe. Amongst these, isosorbide dinitrate is a solid, colorless crystal that is widely used as a vasodilator agent in the treatment of angina pectoris. On the other hand, isosorbide mononitrate is an anti-anginal agent, which is commonly utilized for relaxing the smooth muscles of both the arteries and veins.The rising environmental concerns, in confluence with the growing preferences of individuals towards green alternatives, represent one of the key factors that are escalating the demand for isosorbide around the world. It is biodegradable, owing to which it is used as an alternative to fossil fuel derivatives. Furthermore, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations to encourage the adoption of bioplastics in different industries, such as food and beverage (F&B) and healthcare. For instance, isosorbide-derived epoxy resins are gaining popularity in the biomedical field, drug delivery systems, and bone cement and coatings worldwide. Other than this, polycarbonate manufactured using isosorbide finds applications in the electronics, construction, security and automotive industries. Apart from this, manufacturers operating in the industry are adopting waste recycling strategies for minimizing waste emission during the production of isosorbide. These innovations are expected to reduce production costs and provide growth opportunities to manufactures in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfa Aesar, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, J&K Scientific, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade, JP Laboratories, Meryer, Mitsubishi Chemical, Novaphene, Par Pharmaceutical, Roquette, SK Chemicals, TCI ( Shanghai) Development, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global isosorbide market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global isosorbide market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Isosorbide Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Oil-Based Isosorbide6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Water-Based Isosorbide6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Silicone-Based Isosorbide 6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 PEIT7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Polycarbonate7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Polyesters Isosorbide Succinate7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Polyurethane7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Isosorbide Diesters7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Polymers and Resins 8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Additives8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Alfa Aesar14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.3 Cargill14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Ecogreen Oleochemicals14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 J&K Scientific14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 JP Laboratories14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Meryer14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9 Mitsubishi Chemical14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Novaphene14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Par Pharmaceutical14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Roquette14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12.3 Financials14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.13 SK Chemicals14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.14 TCI ( Shanghai) Development14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlj327

