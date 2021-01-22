Worldwide Industry For Insulin Delivery Systems To 2025 - Featuring Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care And Ypsomed Holding Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulin Delivery System Market Research Report by Product Type (Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, and Syringes), by End User (Hospitals, Retail channels, and Specialty Diabetic Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Insulin Delivery System Market including Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocon Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Insulin Delivery System Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Insulin Delivery System Market is expected to grow from USD 13,389.33 Million in 2020 to USD 18,646.20 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Insulin Delivery System Market is expected to grow from EUR 11,740.02 Million in 2020 to EUR 16,349.34 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Insulin Delivery System Market is expected to grow from GBP 10,436.90 Million in 2020 to GBP 14,534.60 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Insulin Delivery System Market is expected to grow from JPY 1,428,981.23 Million in 2020 to JPY 1,990,022.54 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Insulin Delivery System Market is expected to grow from AUD 19,443.09 Million in 2020 to AUD 27,076.76 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Insulin Delivery System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the Insulin Delivery System Market is examined across Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, and Syringes.

Based on End User, the Insulin Delivery System Market is examined across Hospitals, Retail channels, and Specialty Diabetic Clinics.

Based on Geography, the Insulin Delivery System Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Insulin Delivery System Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Insulin Delivery System Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Insulin Delivery System Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Insulin Delivery System Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Insulin Delivery System Market?6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Insulin Delivery System Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Objectives of the Study1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage1.3. Years Considered for the Study1.4. Currency & Pricing1.5. Language1.6. Limitations1.7. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.1.1. Define: Research Objective2.1.2. Determine: Research Design2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument2.1.4. Collect: Data Source2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification2.1.7. Publish: Research Report2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update2.2. Research Execution2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis2.2.5. Publication: Research Report2.3. Research Outcome 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Outlook3.3. Product Type Outlook3.4. End User Outlook3.5. Geography Outlook3.6. Competitor Outlook 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-194.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.2. Restraints5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.4. Challenges5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Global Insulin Delivery System Market, By Product Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Insulin Jet Injectors6.3. Insulin Pens6.4. Insulin Pumps6.5. Syringes 7. Global Insulin Delivery System Market, By End User7.1. Introduction7.2. Hospitals7.3. Retail channels7.4. Specialty Diabetic Clinics 8. Americas Insulin Delivery System Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery System Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. South Korea9.10. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Insulin Delivery System Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson)12.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company12.3. Biocon Limited12.4. Eli Lilly and Company12.5. Insulet Corporation12.6. Medtronic PLC12.7. Novo Nordisk A/S12.8. Sanofi12.9. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.12.10. Ypsomed Holding AG 13. Appendix13.1. Discussion GuideFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpefss

