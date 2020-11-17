Worldwide Industry For Injection Molding Polyamide 6 To 2025 - Players Include DSM, BASF & Domo Chemicals Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market by Grade (Reinforced PA6, Unreinforced PA6, Others), End-use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial/Machinery, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Construction, Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The injection molding polyamide 6 market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the injection molding polyamide 6 market includes the growing end-use industries in emerging economies. End-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial/machinery, consumer goods & appliances, and construction are expected to flourish in emerging economies, including China, India, and Thailand, during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the injection molding polyamide 6 market.

Polyamide 6 is also known as nylon 6 or polycaprolactam. It offers excellent surface finish, strength, stiffness, and chemical resistance to hydrocarbons. There are various grades of the injection moldable polyamide 6 available in the market, including glass fiber reinforced, carbon fiber reinforced, mineral reinforced, and others. Among all these grades, glass fiber reinforced polyamide 6 is most widely used around the world. Auto mirror housing brackets, clutch pedals, clutch master cylinders, ski bindings, steering wheels, levers, auto seat frames, door handles, and door lock mechanisms are some of the major applications of glass fiber reinforced polyamide 6 in the automotive industry.

Reinforced PA6 is estimated to lead the injection molding polyamide 6 market, by grade in terms of value during the forecast period

By grade, reinforced PA6 grade is estimated to be the largest segment in the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2020, in terms of value. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the reinforced PA 6 and high demand for glass fiber reinforced PA 6 from the automotive industry. The reinforcing of polyamide 6 makes it suitable to be used across applications in the automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, consumer goods & appliances industries.

Automotive end-use industry is estimated to dominate the injection molding polyamide 6 market.

By the end-use industry, the automotive segment dominated the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2020, both in terms of value and volume. Injection molding polyamide 6 is used in the automotive industry for weight reduction of vehicles. It is also cheaper in unit cost in comparison to metals, and other grades of commonly used thermoplastics such as polyamide 66, making it an economical alternative.

PA 6 has excellent tensile strength, stiffness, chemical resistance, heat resistance, wear resistance, and lubricity. Injection molding PA 6 is frequently used in the automotive parts manufacturing when a low-cost, high mechanical strength, rigid, and stable material is required. For example, PA 6 is extensively used in the door handles & radiator grills.

Asia Pacific dominated the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2019.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2020. The growth of the automotive and electrical & electronics industries is responsible for driving the injection molding polyamide 6 market in this region. China is one of the key consumers of injection molding polyamide 6 in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market 4.2 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By End-Use Industry 4.3 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Grade 4.4 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Region 4.5 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Country & End-Use Industry 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Demand From The Automotive Industry5.2.1.2 Shortage Of Polyamide 66 And Its Escalating Prices5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Increasing Competition From Substitutes5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Lightweight Vehicles5.2.3.2 Low Crude Oil Prices5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Low Thermal Stability And High Moisture Absorbing Nature Of Pa 65.2.4.2 Liquidity Crunch Due To Covid-19 Among End-use Industries5.3 Injection Molding Polyamide 6: Adjacent & Related Markets5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants5.4.2 Threat Of Substitutes5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers5.4.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry 6 Value Chain Analysis6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.2.1 Raw Material6.2.2 Research And Development6.2.3 Manufacturing6.2.4 Distribution Network6.2.5 End-use Industry 7 Case Study7.1 Case Study Analysis 8 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Manufacturing Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Injection Molding8.3 Key Parameters Impacting Quality Of Injection Molding Pa 6 Products 9 Covid-19 Impact On Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market9.1 Introduction9.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Polyamide 6 Supply Chain9.2.1 Impact On Raw Material - Caprolactam9.2.1.1 Asia Pacific9.2.1.2 Europe9.2.1.3 North America9.2.2 Impact On Injection Molding Polyamide 6 (Pa 6/Nylon 6)9.2.2.1 Asia Pacific9.2.2.2 Europe9.2.2.3 North America9.2.3 End-use Industries9.2.3.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Automotive Industry9.2.3.2 Economic Impact Of Covid-19 On The Construction Industry 10 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Grade10.1 Introduction10.2 Reinforced Pa 610.3 Unreinforced Pa 610.4 Others 11 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By End-use Industry11.1 Introduction11.2 Automotive11.2.1 Growing Demand For Lightweight Body Components And Efficient Fuel Systems In Automotive Industry Is Likely To Drive Market For Injection Molding Polyamide 611.3 Electrical & Electronics11.3.1 Electrical & Mechanical Properties Of Pa 6 Drive Its Demand In This Industry11.4 Industrial/Machinery11.4.1 Heavy-Duty Applications Of Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Drives Its Demand In Industrial/Machinery Industry11.5 Consumer Goods & Appliances11.5.1 Growing Replacement Of Metals With Engineered Plastics In Consumer Goods Industry Is Propelling The Growth Of Pa 6 Market11.6 Construction11.6.1 New Product Launches By Companies And Wide Applications Of Pa 6 Are Driving Its Demand In Construction Industry11.7 Others 12 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Region12.1 Introduction12.2 Asia Pacific12.3 Europe12.4 North America12.5 Middle East & Africa12.6 South America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Market Share Analysis13.3.1 Market Share Analysis Of Top Players In Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market13.3.2 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players In Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions And Methodology, 201913.4.1 Star13.4.2 Emerging Leaders13.4.3 Pervasive13.4.4 Participants13.5 Strength Of Product Portfolio13.6 Business Strategy Excellence13.7 Sme Matrix, 201913.7.1 Star13.7.2 Emerging Companies13.7.3 Pervasive13.7.4 Emerging Leaders13.8 Key Market Developments 14 Company Profiles14.1 DSM14.2 BASF SE14.3 Domo Chemicals14.4 Radici Group14.5 Lanxess Corporation14.6 Toray Industries, Inc.14.7 Sabic14.8 RTP Company14.9 UBE Industries Limited14.10 Dupont14.11 Advansix14.12 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.14.13 Addiplast Group14.14 Grupa Azoty14.15 Other Companies14.15.1 Ad Majoris14.15.2 Adell Plastics Inc.14.15.3 Akay Plastik14.15.4 Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.14.15.5 Yuh-Dean Enterprise Co., Ltd. 15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjhrsh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-injection-molding-polyamide-6-to-2025---players-include-dsm-basf--domo-chemicals-among-others-301175077.html

SOURCE Research and Markets