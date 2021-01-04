Worldwide Industry For HVAC Insulation To 2025 - By Material Type, Product Type, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC insulation market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) insulation helps protect the building against extreme temperature fluctuations and provides a comfortable and healthy environment for inhabitants. It also lowers the internal thermal load, which prevents the risk of overheating and icing of water vapor and condensation on cold surfaces. Consequently, HVAC insulation finds applications in schools, hospitals, airports, and residential and commercial buildings across the globe.On account of the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to reduce energy consumption. They are also working with international and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to generate awareness and minimize the environmental impacts of buildings. This, in confluence with the growing construction industry, represents one of the key factors bolstering the global HVAC insulation market growth. Apart from this, HVAC insulation is non-combustible, saves overall operating and maintenance costs, and offers low thermal conductivity. As a result, its demand is escalating, especially in public places like hotels, malls and airports. Apart from this, as it provides a high level of acoustic and thermal performance, it is widely employed in the automotive industry to reduce heat accumulation and enhance fuel economy and passenger comfort. Moreover, with the growing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), HVAC systems are gaining traction in healthcare facilities to control temperature and humidity levels, purify the air and maintain a sterilized environment. This, along with the escalating demand for energy-efficient data centers, is anticipated to influence the market positively. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global HVAC insulation market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd., Armacell International Holding GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited, Glassrock Insulation Co. S.A.E, Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Insulation Inc., Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co., L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc. and Rockwool International A/S. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global HVAC Insulation Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Material Type6.1 Glass Wool6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Stone Wool6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Phenolic Foam6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Elastomeric Foam6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Ducts7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Pipes7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Residential8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Commercial8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Industrial8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Armacell International Holding GmbH14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Glassrock Insulation Co S.A.E14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Kingspan Group Plc14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Knauf Insulation Inc.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Owens Corning14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.12 PPG Industries Inc.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.13 Rockwool International A/S14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio14.3.13.3 Financials14.3.13.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3irus

