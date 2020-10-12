Worldwide Industry For Honeycomb Core Materials To 2027 - By Product Type, Application, End-user & Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Honeycomb Core Materials - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Honeycomb Core Materials market accounted for $2.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight materials for fuel efficiency is driving the growth of the market. However, significant cost of the products is likely to inhibit market growth.

Honeycomb core are used to manufacture composite sandwich structures. It provides stiffness to the structure with minimal weight gain. Honeycombs utilize far less material than a solid panel but still provide exceptional strength, making it a highly economical option for many applications. In addition, the strength of the honeycomb increases with its thickness, meaning it is well suited to structures needing considerable core materials. Lightweight honeycomb solutions are used in a wide range of industries, including the aerospace, marine, military, construction and automotive markets.

Based on the product type, the nomex segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. The rigid and thin Nomex sheet structures are used to build sturdy yet lightweight honeycomb sandwich composite panels. These panels are used in aircraft parts such as flooring panels, internal walls, engine nacelles, helicopter blades, and tail booms. Nomex honeycomb composites are also used in the manufacture of boats to help provide buoyancy that enhances speed. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high demand from aerospace & defense and marine industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Honeycomb Core Materials Market include Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Tubus Baer GmbH, Packaging Corporation of America, Argosy International, Axxion Group, The Gill Corporation, Corinth Group, Samia Canada, Dufaylite Developments, Thermhex Waben GmbH, Euro-Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Grigeo, Honeycomb Cellpack, Thermhex Waben GmbH, and Honicel.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 End User Analysis3.9 Emerging Markets3.10 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By Product Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Paper5.3 Fiberglass5.4 Nomex5.5 Thermoplastics5.6 Aluminum5.7 Kevlar5.8 Aramid Fiber5.9 Other Product Types5.9.1 Polypropylene5.9.2 Stainless Steel5.9.3 Carbon 6 Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Composite6.3 Non-composite 7 Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By End User7.1 Introduction7.2 Defense7.3 Marine7.4 Aerospace7.5 Packaging7.6 Automotive & Transportation7.7 Automobiles7.8 Other End Users7.8.1 Furniture7.8.2 Building & Construction7.8.3 Sporting Goods7.8.4 Industrial 8 Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launch9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV10.2 Tubus Baer GmbH10.3 Packaging Corporation of America10.4 Argosy International10.5 Axxion Group10.6 The Gill Corporation10.7 Corinth Group10.8 Samia Canada10.9 Dufaylite Developments10.10 Thermhex Waben GmbH 10.11 Euro-Composites10.12 Hexcel Corporation10.13 Grigeo10.14 Honeycomb Cellpack10.15 Thermhex Waben GmbH10.16 HonicelFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1lmcg

