Worldwide Industry For High-Temperature Insulation Materials To 2026 - Featuring Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax & Skamul Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market - By Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, global demand high-temperature insulation materials market was valued at approximately USD 3.43 Billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.89 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% between 2020 and 2026.

High-temperature insulation materials operate at high-temperature ranges such as 600C-1100C. These insulation materials include microporous materials, insulating firebricks, perlite, and vermiculite. These materials offer benefits in terms of safety, performance, design, and reliability. High-temperature insulation materials are used in the several verticals of industry such as glass, ceramics, petrochemicals, cement, and others. High-temperature insulation materials help to reduce risk, improves work efficiency, business profitability, and avoids downtime of industrial machinery and equipment. The materials such as ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks, and calcium silicate are used for high-temperature insulation in industrial applications and machinery. The industrial application includes high-pressure steam piping, flanges, boilers, furnaces, dryers, turbines, incinerators, welding, heat treating, and othersHigh-temperature insulation materials are widely used in the petrochemical application. High-temperature insulation materials are also increasingly used in fire protection industries, powder metallurgy manufacturers, solar equipment, and aerospace sectors thus augmenting the growth of the market. Changing trend of replacing kilns and asbestos lining in furnaces with ceramic fibers is further driving the global high-temperature insulation materials market growth. Growing concerns regarding energy saving and greenhouse gas emission across various countries lead to the development of the novel manufacturing units that practice high-temperature insulations thus increasing the demand in the global market. However, the presence of carcinogenic contents in high-temperature insulation materials creates health hazards which will restrain the global market growth.The global high-temperature insulation materials market is fragmented based on application, type, and geography. The global market is segmented based on the application as aluminum, ceramics, iron & steel, petrochemicals, powder metallurgy, glass, refractory, cement, and others. The product segment is classified into ceramic fiber, calcium silicate, insulating firebrick, and others. Ceramic fibers are the leading segment worldwide. The geographical segmentation of the global market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The demand for high-temperature insulation materials is high in Asia-Pacific region owing to the increasing manufacturing industries such as industrial processing equipment, compressors, generation plants, heat exchangers, catalytic converters, ovens & kilns, and others. The region such as North America and Europe also influence the growth of the market in a positive way. The positive attitude towards the safety and surveillance in the US, UK, France, Germany, and other nations boosts the global market growth. The Latin American region expects to show considerable growth owing to rapid industrialization in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and other countries in the region. The government initiatives that are taken in order to reduce the manufacturing cost influence the global market growth in the Middle East and Africa region. What Reports Provides

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface1.1 Report Description1.1 Report Scope 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Methodology2.2 Secondary Research2.3 Primary Research2.4 Models2.4.1 Company Share Analysis Model2.4.2 Revenue Based Modeling2.5 Research Limitations 3 Executive Summary3.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)3.2 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Snapshot 4 High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market - Industry Analysis4.1 Introduction4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Driving Factor 1 Analysis4.2.2 Driving Factor 2 Analysis:4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Restraining Factor Analysis4.4 Market Opportunities4.4.1 Market Opportunity & Use-case Analysis4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.6.1.1 Impact on Product Development and technology Adoption4.6.1.2 Gap Analysis 5 Investment Proposition Analysis5.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Attractiveness, By Product5.2 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Attractiveness, By Application5.3 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Attractiveness, By Region 6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Company Market Share Analysis - 20196.1.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Company Market Share, 20196.2 Strategic Developments 7 High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market - Product Segment Analysis7.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Overview: by Product7.1.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Revenue Share, by Product, 2019 & 20267.2 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Analysis/Overview - By Product7.2.1 Ceramic - Overview/Analysis7.2.2 Calcium silicate - Overview/Analysis7.2.3 Insulating firebrick - Overview/Analysis7.2.4 Others - Overview/Analysis7.3 Ceramic7.3.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Ceramic, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20267.4 Calcium silicate7.4.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Calcium silicate, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20267.5 Insulating firebrick7.5.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Insulating firebrick, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20267.6 Others7.5.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Others, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 2026 8 High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market - Application Segment Analysis8.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Overview: by Application8.1.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Revenue Share, by Application, 2019 & 20268.2 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market Analysis/Overview - By Application8.2.1 Aluminum- Overview/Analysis8.2.2 Ceramics- Overview/Analysis8.2.3 Iron & steel - Overview/Analysis8.2.4 Petrochemicals - Overview/Analysis8.2.5 Powder metallurgy - Overview/Analysis8.2.6 Glass - Overview/Analysis8.2.7 Refractory - Overview/Analysis8.2.8 Cement - Overview/Analysis8.2.9 Others - Overview/Analysis8.3 Aluminum8.3.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Aluminum, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20268.4 Ceramics8.4.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Ceramics, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20268.5 Iron & steel8.5.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Iron & steel, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20268.6 Petrochemicals8.6.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Petrochemicals, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20268.7 Powder metallurgy8.7.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Powder metallurgy, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20268.8 Glass8.8.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Glass, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20268.9 Refractory8.9.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Refractory, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20268.10 Cement8.10.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Cement, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 20268.11 Others8.11.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market for Others, Revenue (USD Billion) 2016 - 2026 9 High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market - Regional Analysis9.1 Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Regional Overview9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.5 Latin America9.6 The Middle-East and Africa 10 Company Profiles10.1 Promat.10.1.1 Company Overview10.1.2 Financial Overview10.1.3 Product portfolio10.1.4 Business Strategy10.1.5 Recent Developments10.2 Isulite10.3 Pyrotek10.4 Thermal Ceramics10.5 Unifrax10.6 Skamul10.7 Zircar10.8 Mitsubishi Plastics Inc10.9 Isulite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.10.10 Etex Group10.11 Morgan Thermal Ceramics PlcFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzt5vc

