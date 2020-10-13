Worldwide Industry For Functional Food To 2027 - Rapid Growth Of The Retail Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Food Market by Ingredient, Product, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The functional food market size was valued at $177,770.00 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $267,924.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. Functional food is high in nutrients & protein and offers a number of powerful health benefits. People are increasingly consuming additional essential nutrients and protein, which they do not get from regular food in the diet.

Probiotics ingredients are gaining significant traction in the functional food market owing to various benefits such as it improve mental health conditions, and reduce the severity of certain allergies and eczema. It is viable microbial dietary supplements that when introduced in sufficient quantities, beneficially affect human organism through their effects in the intestinal tract.Growing urbanized population, increasing spending on the health related products and growing cardiovascular, chronic, and obesity linked diseases are majorly driving the growth of the functional food market. Functional food contains sources of omega fatty acid which helps to maintain the weight and control blood circulation in the body. This is why, functional food is increasing suggested by the health clubs and fitness centers.However, lack of awareness regarding the clinical benefits of functional food and high prices are likely to hamper the growth of the functional food market during the forecast period. Despite the high prices, COVID-19 pandemic has been positively influencing the growth of the functional food market. As people are highly conscious and wish to improve the health and immunity power by consuming highly nutritious food.The report segments the global functional food market into ingredient, product, application, and region On the basis of ingredient, the market is categorized into probiotics, minerals, proteins & amino acids, prebiotics & dietary fibers, vitamins, others. By product, it is segregated into bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, fats & oils and others. Depending on application, it is divided into sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition, cardio health and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).The major players operating in the market are Danone, Glanbia Plc., Kraft Foods Inc., Meiji Group, Murray Goulburn, Nestle S.A., Raisio Group, Royal FrieslandCampina, Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company and Mars, Inc.. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global functional food market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Value Chain Analysis3.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis3.4.1. Low Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.4.2. High Bargaining Power of Buyers3.4.3. Moderate Threat of Substitution3.4.4. High Threat of New Entrants3.4.5. High Intensity of Competitive Rivalry3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand for Functional Food in Developing Nations3.5.1.2. Rise in Consumption of Natural Sports Drinks3.5.1.3. Increase in Purchasing Power3.5.1.4. Changes in Lifestyle and Food Habits3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Availability of Healthier Substitutes3.5.2.2. Stringent Regulations and International Quality Standards3.5.2.3. Government Regulations for Storage3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Increase in Investments by Small- & Mid-Sized Food Product Manufacturing Companies3.5.3.2. Rapid Growth of the Retail Sector3.6. Impact of Covid-19 on Functional Food Market Chapter 4: Functional Food Market, by Ingredient4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Probiotics4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast4.3. Minerals4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast4.4. Proteins & Amino Acids4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast4.5. Prebiotics & Dietary Fiber4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast4.6. Vitamins4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast4.7. Others4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 5: Functional Food Market, by Product5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Bakery & Cereals5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast5.3. Dairy Products5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast5.4. Meat, Fish & Eggs5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast5.5. Soy Products5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast5.6. Fats & Oils5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast5.7. Others5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 6: Functional Food Market, by Application6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Sports Nutrition6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast6.3. Weight Management6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast6.4. Clinical Nutrition6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast6.5. Cardio Health6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast6.6. Others6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7: Functional Food Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Competition Landscape8.1. Product Mapping8.2. Competitive Dashboard8.3. Competitive Heatmap8.4. Key Developments8.4.1. Partnership8.4.2. Product Launch Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. Danone9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company Snapshot9.1.4. Product Portfolio9.2. Glanbia plc9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company Snapshot9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.3. Hearthside Food Solutions LLC9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company Snapshot9.3.4. Product Portfolio9.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.4. Mars, Incorporated9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company Snapshot9.4.4. Operating Business Segments9.4.5. Product Portfolio9.4.6. R&D Expenditure9.4.7. Business Performance9.5. Meiji Co. Ltd.9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company Snapshot9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.6. Nestl S. A.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Company Snapshot9.6.3. Product Portfolio9.7. Raisio plc9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company Snapshot9.7.4. Product Portfolio9.7.5. Business Performance9.8. Royal Frieslandcampina N. V.9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company Snapshot9.8.4. Product Portfolio9.9. Sanitarium Health Food Company9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company Snapshot9.9.4. Operating Business Segments9.9.5. Product Portfolio9.9.6. R&D Expenditure9.9.7. Business Performance9.10. The Kraft Heinz Company9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company Snapshot9.10.4. Product PortfoliofFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i63c3z

