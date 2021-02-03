Worldwide Industry For Enzymes To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enzymes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Enzymes Market accounted for $10.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $19.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.High demand for effective enzymes based pharmaceuticals, rising demand from various industries and advancements in R&D activities for technical enzymes are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory framework and handling & safety issues of enzymes are hampering the growth of the market.Enzymes are biocatalysts that accelerate the reaction and produce the desired results in biological reactions. Enzymes also feature other properties, such as the ability to react with a specific reactant. Enzyme activity can be regulated by activators and inhibitors, which help to increase and decrease the activity of enzymes, respectively.Based on the application, the research & biotechnology segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for medicinal drugs, strong funding initiatives, and extensive research activities, increasing investments in for the development of new medicines and diagnostic solutions. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the technological advancements which have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications, development of novel and superior performing products and global industrialization.Some of the key players profiled in the Enzymes Market include Sanofi, Roche Holding, Novozymes, Merck, Kerry Group, Dyadic International, Amano Enzymes, DSM, Codexis, Associated british Foods, BASF, Augene biosciences, Chr. Hansen, Advanced Enzymes, and DuPont. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Enzymes Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Technical Enzymes (Industrial Enzymes)5.3 Specialty Enzymes5.4 Metabolic Enzymes5.5 Digestive Enzymes5.6 Cleaning Enzymes 6 Global Enzymes Market, By Source6.1 Introduction6.2 Microorganism6.2.1 Bacterial6.2.2 Fungal6.2.3 Yeast6.3 Plant6.4 Animal 7 Global Enzymes Market, By Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Carbohydrases7.2.1 Amylases7.2.2 Cellulases7.2.3 Xylanases/Hemicellulase7.2.4 Pectinases7.2.5 Lactases7.2.6 Glucanases7.3 Proteases7.4 Phytases7.5 Lipases7.6 Polymerases & Nucleases7.7 Other Types7.7.1 Catalases7.7.2 Esterase7.7.3 Phospholipase 8 Global Enzymes Market, By Reaction Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Transferase8.3 Oxidoreductase8.4 Lyase8.5 Ligases8.6 Isomerases8.7 Hydrolase 9 Global Enzymes Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Industrial Enzymes Application9.2.1 Paper & Pulp9.2.2 Bioethanol9.2.3 Textiles9.2.4 Food & Beverages9.2.4.1 Processed Food9.2.4.2 Nutraceuticals9.2.4.3 Meat Processing9.2.4.4 Dairy Products9.2.4.5 Beverages9.2.4.6 Bakery & Confectionary Products9.2.5 Detergents and Cleaners9.2.5.1 Automatic Dishwashing Detergent9.2.5.2 Laundry Detergents9.2.6 Wastewater Management9.2.7 Feed9.2.7.1 Swine Feed9.2.7.2 Ruminant Feed9.2.7.3 Poultry Feed9.2.7.4 Aquafeed9.2.8 Biofuel and Gas9.2.9 Personal & Household Care 9.2.10 Cosmetics 9.2.11 Leather Processing 9.2.12 Other Industrial Enzymes Applications9.3 Specialty Enzymes Application9.3.1 Research & Biotechnology9.3.2 Pharmaceuticals9.3.3 Diagnostics9.3.4 Biocatalysts 10 Global Enzymes Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 Italy10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.5 South America10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE10.6.3 Qatar10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launches11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 Sanofi12.2 Roche Holding12.3 Novozymes12.4 Merck12.5 Kerry Group12.6 Dyadic International12.7 Amano Enzymes12.8 DSM12.9 Codexis12.10 Associated British Foods12.11 BASF12.12 Augene Biosciences12.13 Chr. Hansen12.14 Advanced Enzymes12.15 DuPontFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orybp4

