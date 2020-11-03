Worldwide Industry For Emission Monitoring Systems To 2025 - Featuring ABB, Ametek & Chemtrols Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Industry (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMS market was valued at USD 2,724 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,460 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the EMS market is driven by the high dependency of countries worldwide on coal-fired power plants to generate electricity, stringent emission norms and standards enforced by North American and European governments, and increased need for environmental protection. Moreover, the growing number of coal-fired power generation plants in APAC is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the EMS market.

The CEMS segment is projected to account for the largest share of the EMS market during the forecast period.

CEMS are used for collecting data regarding emission levels of gases from various industries, such as power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, and waste incineration. Moreover, an increase in the number of stringent rules and regulations regarding pollution monitoring across industries is expected to create demand for CEMS.

The chemicals, petrochemicals, refineries, and fertilizers industry in EMS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The chemical plants emit gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated greenhouse gases (GHGs). Emission monitoring systems are designed to monitor corrosive gases in extreme applications. In chemical plants, emission monitoring systems are used to perform an elemental analysis of fuels to determine the grade and quality of the fuel extracted. Companies are installing emission monitoring systems to monitor gas concentrations at elevated pressures and temperatures.

APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to hold the largest size of the EMS market during the forecast period. China and India are the major contributors to the EMS market growth in APAC. It can also be attributed to the growing power generation and chemicals -use industries, which are the key users of emission monitoring systems, in the region. Moreover, the increasing capacities of coal-fired power plants is another reason for the growing demand for emission monitoring systems. COVID-19 forced lockdowns across APAC. Supply chains in and around APAC have been disrupted owing to only limited permissible transportation. Under lockdown, Asian countries have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units.

3 Executive Summary3.1 Realistic Scenario3.2 Pessimistic Scenario3.3 Optimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 EMS Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)4.2 EMS Market, by System Type4.3 EMS Market, by Offering4.4 EMS Market, by Industry and Region4.5 EMS Market, by Geography 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Dependency of Countries Worldwide on Coal-Fired Power Plants to Generate Electricity5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission Norms and Standards Enforced by North American and European Governments5.2.1.3 Increased Need for Environmental Protection5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Growing Focus on Clean Energy5.2.2.2 High Cost of Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems5.2.2.3 Declining Demand for Emission Monitoring Systems due to COVID-195.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Number of Coal-Fired Power Generation Plants in APAC5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Technical Challenges to Stay in Adherence to Regulatory Norms5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Market Regulations5.5.1 Sulphur Control Regulations, by Geography5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Case Study5.8.1 Textiles Industry in Gujarat, India, Installed EMS to Continuously Monitor Emissions5.8.2 General Electric Provided Emission Monitoring Systems to Ministry of Mines and Energy, Cambodia5.9 Technology Trends5.9.1 Big Data Analytics5.9.2 Edge and Diagnostics Analytics

6 Sources of Emissions6.1 Introduction6.2 Oxygen6.3 Carbon Monoxide6.4 Carbon Dioxide6.5 Ammonia6.6 Hydrogen Sulfide6.7 Nitrogen Oxide6.8 Hydrocarbons

7 Emission Monitoring System Market, by System Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)7.2.1 CEMS to Hold Larger Size of Global EMS Market in 20207.3 Predictive Emission Monitoring System (Pems)7.3.1 Power Generation Industry is Major End-user of Predictive Emission Monitoring System 8 Emission Monitoring System Market, by Offering8.1 Introduction8.2 Hardware8.2.1 CEMS is Key Contributor to Increased Demand for Hardware8.2.1.1 Gas Analyzers8.2.1.2 Gas Sampling Systems8.2.1.3 Flow and Opacity Monitors8.2.1.4 Sample Probes8.2.1.5 Sample Lines8.2.1.6 Data Controllers8.2.1.7 Filters8.3 Software8.3.1 Availability of Customized Software According to Requirements Would Drive Market Growth8.4 Services8.4.1 Market for PEMS Services to Grow at Higher CAGR from 2020 to 20258.4.1.1 Installation8.4.1.2 Training8.4.1.3 Maintenance 9 Emission Monitoring System Market, by Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Industries Using Emission Monitoring Systems9.3 Power Generation9.3.1 Power Generation Industry Holds Largest Share of Global EMS Market9.4 Oil & Gas9.4.1 Exploration Activities in Oil & Gas Industry to Create Demand for EMS9.5 Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, & Fertilizers9.5.1 Growing Concerns Regarding Emissions of Greenhouse Gases Driving Adoption of EMS9.6 Building Materials9.6.1 CEMS to Hold Largest Size of Building Materials Industry During Forecast Period9.7 Pulp & Paper9.7.1 PEMS Market for Pulp & Paper Industry to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period9.8 Pharmaceuticals9.8.1 Technological Advancements in Pharmaceuticals Driving Demand for EMS9.9 Metals9.9.1 EMS Helps Metal Companies to Monitor Emission Levels in Real Time9.1 Mining9.10.1 CEMS to Hold Larger Market Size for Mining Industry from 2020 to 20259.11 Marine & Shipping9.11.1 Emission Monitoring System Ensures Smooth Operations of Companies in Marine and Shipping Industry9.12 Waste Incineration9.12.1 PEMS to Exhibit Highest CAGR for Waste Incineration Industry During Forecast Period 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 APAC10.5 Rest of the World 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in EMS Market11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 201911.3.1 Star11.3.2 Emerging Leaders11.3.3 Pervasive11.3.4 Participant11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends11.4.1 Product Launches11.4.2 Contracts11.4.3 Acquisitions 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 ABB12.1.2 Ametek12.1.3 Emerson12.1.4 General Electric12.1.5 Siemens12.1.6 Parker Hannifin12.1.7 Rockwell Automation12.1.8 Sick12.1.9 Teledyne Technologies 12.1.10 Thermo Fisher12.2 Right to Win12.3 Other Companies12.3.1 Cmc Solutions12.3.2 Environmental S.A.12.3.3 Enviro Technology Services12.3.4 Fuji Electric12.3.5 Protea12.3.6 Horiba12.3.7 Opsis12.3.8 Ecotech12.3.9 Durag 12.3.10 Chemtrols 12.3.11 Gasmet 12.3.12 Zetian 12.3.13 Cisco 12.3.14 Technova 12.3.15 Trace 13 Adjacent and Related Market

14 Appendix14.1 Insights of Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.4 Available Customizations

