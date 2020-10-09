Worldwide Industry For Embolic Protection Devices To 2025 - Featuring Boston Scientific, Abbott & Medtronic Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embolic Protection Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is growing mainly due to the rising cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases across the globe. Globally, such diseases are primarily caused by several factors, including obesity, lack of physical activities, and hypertension. Epidemiological studies have reported that cardiac and neuro diseases are recognized as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Several factors influence the growth of the global embolic protection devices market. The rising demand for cerebral embolic protection devices is expected to drive the growth of the market. Growing demand for cerebral protection while performing neurovascular surgeries such as carotid artery stenting is another driving factor for the global embolic protection devices market. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the embolic protection devices market during the forecast period:

Emergence of Advanced Embolic Protection Devices

New Product Approvals

Demand for Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices

The study considers the present scenario of the embolic protection devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Global Embolic Protection Devices Market SegmentationThe global embolic protection devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, indication, end-user, and geography. The filter devices segment accounts for the maximum market share. This is due to effective clinical results for percutaneous and transcatheter surgical techniques to treat cardiac and neuro disorders. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to greater safety and procedural outcomes. The high success rate and the growing patient pool for several cardiac and neuro diseases is likely to influence segment growth. The filter devices have a larger profile than the occlusion devices segment. Availability of latest-generation devices Such as ANGIOGUARD RX Guidewire System, by Cardinal Health & FilterWire EZ by Boston Scientific, is driving the growth of the filter devices segment.The cardiac & peripheral segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Filter or occlusion embolic protection devices have proven clinical benefits and can be used when technically feasible for cardiac & peripheral applications. As a result, there is a huge demand for EPDs for treating CVDs across the globe. While APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, North America is likely to retain dominance in the market.Despite potential growth opportunities of EPDs to treat saphenous vein graft (SVG), the recent eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented challenges to perform PCI procedures. The spread of the virus has disrupted daily lives with educational and commercial institutions shutting down across cities or countries and travel and large gatherings prohibited.Healthcare professionals in hospitals use advanced embolic protection stents for cardiac & peripheral and neuro procedures. The market is growing at a healthy rate primarily due to the higher adoption of latest generation EPDs, as a majority of patients prefer to visit hospitals. The aging population and the increasing pool of patient populations with CVDs and neuro disease are the major factors driving the market growth of the hospital segment. Prominent Vendors

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

Cardinal Health

Cardiovascular Systems

Contego Medical

InspireMD

NIPRO

Silk Road Medical

Terumo

Venus Medtech

Investigational Companies

Cardiotimus

Filterlex

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

Protembis

Transverse Medical

Key Questions Answered1. What is the market size of the global embolic protection devices market analysis?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the embolic protection devices market forecast?3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusion4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Markey Segments4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Indication4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Embolic Protection Devices (EPDS): An Overview7.1.1 Background7.1.2 Use of EPDs 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Emergence Of Advanced EPDs8.2 Promising Investigational Devices8.3 New Product Approval 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Rising Patient Pool9.2 Growing Demand For Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices9.3 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Vascular Surgeries 10 Market Restraints10.1 Stringent Regulations & Product Recalls10.2 Risk & Complications Associated With Embolic Protection Devices10.2.1 Complications Associated With Cardiovascular & Peripheral Procedures10.2.2 Complications Associated With Neurovascular Procedures10.3 Lower Than Expected Acceptance & Clinical Implementation 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.2.1 Geographic Analysis11.2.2 Product Analysis11.2.3 Application Analysis11.2.4 Indication Analysis11.2.5 End User Analysis11.3 Five Forces Analysis11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Filter Devices12.3.1 Market Overview12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast12.4 Occlusion Devices12.4.1 Market Overview12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 13 Application13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Cardiovascular & Peripheral Applications13.3.1 Market Overview13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast13.3.3 Geographic Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.4 Neurovascular Application13.4.1 Market Overview13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast13.4.3 Geographic Market Snapshot & Growth Engine 14 Indication14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 SVG14.3.1 Market Overview14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast14.4 Carotid Artery Disease14.4.1 Market Overview14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast14.5 Others14.5.1 Market Overview14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 15 End-User15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Hospitals15.3.1 Market Overview15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast15.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers15.4.1 Market Overview15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast15.5 ASCS15.5.1 Market Overview15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast15.6 Freestanding Cath Labs15.6.1 Market Overview15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 16 Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Geographic Overview 17 North America17.1 Market Overview17.2 Market Size & Forecast17.3 Application Segmentation17.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.4 Key Countries17.4.1 US: Market Size & Forecast17.4.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast 18 Europe18.1 Market Overview18.2 Market Size & Forecast18.3 Application Segmentation18.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.4 Key Countries18.4.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast18.4.2 France: Market Size & Forecast18.4.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast18.4.4 Spain: Market Size & Forecast18.4.5 Italy: Market Size & Forecast 19 APAC19.1 Market Overview19.2 Market Size & Forecast19.3 Application Segmentation19.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine19.4 Key Countries19.4.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast19.4.2 China: Market Size & Forecast19.4.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast19.4.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast19.4.5 India: Market Size & Forecast 20 Latin America20.1 Market Overview20.2 Market Size & Forecast20.3 Application Segmentation20.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine20.4 Key Countries20.4.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast20.4.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast20.4.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast 21 Middle East & Africa21.1 Market Overview21.2 Market Size & Forecast21.3 Application Segmentation21.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine21.4 Key Countries21.4.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast21.4.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast21.4.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast 22 Competitive Landscape22.1 Competition Overview22.2 Market Share Analysis22.2.1 Boston Scientific22.2.2 Abbott22.2.3 Medtronic 23 Key Company Profiles23.1 Boston Scientific23.1.1 Business Overview23.1.2 Product Offerings23.1.3 Key Strategies23.1.4 Key Strengths23.1.5 Key Opportunities23.2 Abbott23.2.1 Business Overview23.2.2 Product Offerings23.2.3 Key Strategies23.2.4 Key Strengths23.2.5 Key Opportunities23.3 Medtronic23.3.1 Business Overview23.3.2 Product Offerings23.3.3 Key Strategies23.3.4 Key Strengths23.3.5 Key Opportunities 24 Other Prominent Vendors24.1 Cardinal Health24.1.1 Business Overview24.1.2 Product Offerings24.1.3 Key Strategies24.1.4 Key Strengths24.1.5 Key Opportunities24.2 Cardiovascular Systems24.2.1 Business Overview24.2.2 Product Offerings24.2.3 Key Strategies24.2.4 Key Strengths24.2.5 Key Opportunities24.3 Contego Medical24.3.1 Business Overview24.3.2 Product Offerings24.3.3 Key Strategies24.3.4 Key Strengths24.3.5 Key Opportunities24.4 InspireMD24.4.1 Business Overview24.4.2 Product Offerings24.4.3 Key Strategies24.4.4 Key Strengths24.4.5 Key Opportunities24.5 NIPRO24.5.1 Business Overview24.5.2 Product Offerings24.5.3 Key Strategies24.5.4 Key Strengths24.5.5 Key Opportunities24.6 Silk Road Medical24.6.1 Business Overview24.6.2 Product Offerings24.6.3 Key Strategies24.6.4 Key Strengths24.6.5 Key Opportunities24.7 Terumo24.7.1 Business Overview24.7.2 Product Offerings24.7.3 Key Strategies24.7.4 Key Strengths24.7.5 Key Opportunities24.8 Venus Medtech24.8.1 Business Overview24.8.2 Product Offerings24.8.3 Key Strategies24.8.4 Key Strengths24.8.5 Key Opportunities 25 Investigational Companies25.1 Cardioptimus25.1.1 Business Overview25.1.2 Investigational Products25.2 filterlex25.2.1 Business Overview25.2.2 Investigational Products25.3 Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions25.3.1 Business Overview25.3.2 Investigational Products25.4 Protembis25.4.1 Business Overview25.4.2 Investigational Products25.5 Transverse Medical25.5.1 Business Overview25.5.2 Investigational Products 26 Report Summary26.1 Key Takeaways26.2 Strategic Recommendations27 Quantitative Summary27.1 Product27.2 Application27.3 Indication27.4 End-User27.5 Geography27.6 North America: Application Segmentation27.7 Europe: Application Segmentation27.8 Apac: Application Segmentation27.9 Latin America: Application Segmentation27.1 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation27.11 Cardiovascular & Peripheral: Geography Segmentation27.12 Neurovascular: Geography Segmentation 28 Appendix28.1 AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd099s

