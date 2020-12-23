Worldwide Industry For Drug Screening To 2025 - Players Include ACM Global Laboratories, Alere & Alfa Scientific Designs

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Screening Market by Product (Consumables, Urine testing devices, Analytical, Breathalyzer, Chromatography) & Services, Sample Type (Urine, Breath), End User (Workplace, Laboratories, Criminal Justice, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2025, from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Market growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the rising drug & alcohol consumption, the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, government funding in major markets, and regulatory approvals and product and service launches. The emerging countries are also expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, bans on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and the prohibition of drug testing at workplaces in certain regions are some major factors that may hinder the market growth. Drug screening services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Drug screening market is segmented into products and services. The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, growth in this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing drug and alcohol consumption worldwide, funding initiatives for drug testing laboratories, new and regular service launches and regulatory approvals, and the geographic expansion of drug and alcohol testing laboratories. By sample type, urine samples are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period The drug screening market is segmented into urine, breath, hair, oral, and other samples on the basis of sample type. The urine sample segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the benefits it offers such as high accuracy in the detection of multiple drugs, cost-effectiveness, and instant results. North America will dominate the market during the forecast period Geographically, the drug screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the drug screening market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is attributed to the growing consumption of illicit drugs, rising number of drunk-driving cases, growing awareness regarding drug screening tests and the strategic expansion of the market players in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Drug Screening Market4.2 Drug Screening Market, by Product & Service4.3 Drug Screening Market, by Sample Type4.4 Drug Screening Market: Geographic Snapshot 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Growing Drug and Alcohol Consumption5.3.1.2 Enforcement of Stringent Laws Mandating Drug and Alcohol Testing5.3.1.3 Regulatory Approvals and Product & Service Launches5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Ban on Alcohol Consumption in Several Islamic Countries5.3.2.2 Prohibition on Workplace Drug Testing in Some Countries5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Oral Fluid Testing5.3.3.2 Fingerprint-Based Drug Screening5.3.3.3 Emerging Economies5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Accuracy and Specificity Concerns Related to Breathalyzers5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem Analysis of the Drug Screening Products Market5.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Drug Screening Market 6 Drug Screening Market, by Product & Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Drug Screening Services6.2.1 Growing Drug Consumption and Stringent Laws Have Ensured Demand Spike for Services6.3 Drug Screening Products6.3.1 Analytical Instruments6.3.1.1 Breathalyzers6.3.1.1.1 Law Enforcement Agencies Widely Use Breathalyzers6.3.1.1.2 Fuel-Cell Breathalyzers6.3.1.1.3 Semiconductor Breathalyzers6.3.1.1.4 Other Breathalyzers6.3.1.2 Immunoassay Analyzers6.3.1.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for Immunoassay Analyzers6.3.1.3 Chromatography Instruments6.3.1.3.1 Chromatography Shows Higher Accuracy Than Immunoassays6.3.2 Rapid Testing Devices6.3.2.1 Urine Testing Devices6.3.2.1.1 Urine Testing Provides Results Within Minutes and is Used in a Wide Range of Applications6.3.2.1.2 Drug Testing Cups6.3.2.1.3 Dip Cards6.3.2.1.4 Drug Testing Cassettes6.3.2.2 Oral Fluid Testing Devices6.3.2.2.1 Short Detection Windows, Noninvasive Nature, and Low Chance of Sample Tampering Have Ensured Interest in Oral Fluid Testing6.3.3 Consumables6.3.3.1 Assay Kits6.3.3.1.1 Immunoassay Kits Provide a Rapid, Inexpensive Method to Screen Samples6.3.3.2 Sample Collection Devices6.3.3.2.1 APAC Market for Sample Collection Devices to See High Growth6.3.3.3 Calibrators & Controls6.3.3.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific is a Prominent Manufacturer of Calibrators & Controls6.3.3.4 Other Consumables 7 Drug Screening Market, by Sample Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Urine Samples7.2.1 Ease of Collection and Well-Developed Technology Have Supported the Use of Urine Samples7.3 Breath Samples7.3.1 Breath Alcohol Tests See Wide Usage in Workplace Testing and Law Enforcement Applications7.4 Oral Fluid Samples7.4.1 Noninvasive Sample Collection and Low Chance of Adulteration Have Supported Reliance on Oral Samples7.5 Hair Samples7.5.1 Hair Samples Can Provide Insights into Long-Term Drug Use7.6 Other Samples 8 Drug Screening Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Workplaces8.2.1 Workplaces to Show the Highest Growth of All End-User Segments8.3 Drug Testing Laboratories8.3.1 Rising Number of Drug Abuse Cases and Development of Specialized Assays and Tests Support Market Growth8.4 Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies8.4.1 Urine is the Most Commonly Used Sample in Criminal Justice Systems8.5 Hospitals8.5.1 Rising Drug Abuse Incidence Has Resulted in An Increase in Emergency Department Visits8.6 Drug Treatment Centers8.6.1 Availability of Government Support is a Key Growth Driver8.7 Individual Users8.7.1 Personal Breathalyzers Have Seen Growing Adoption8.8 Pain Management Centers8.8.1 Rising Substance Abuse Has Supported Drug Testing Activity in Pain Management Applications8.9 Schools & Colleges8.9.1 while Some Countries Support Drug Tests in Schools & Colleges, Others Are Opposed or Have Banned Testing 9 Drug Screening Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 APAC9.5 RoW 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Competitive Situations and Trends10.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2017-2020)10.2.2 Product Launches (2017-2020)10.2.3 Approvals (2017-2020)10.2.4 Expansions (2017-2020)10.2.5 Acquisitions (2017-2020) 11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology11.1.1 Market Player Ranking, 201911.2 Company Evaluation Matrix11.2.1 Stars11.2.2 Emerging Leaders11.2.3 Pervasive Players11.2.4 Participants11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups)11.3.1 Progressive Companies11.3.2 Starting Blocks11.3.3 Responsive Companies11.3.4 Dynamic Companies11.4 Company Profiles11.4.1 Labcorp11.4.2 Quest Diagnostics11.4.3 Alere11.4.4 Orasure11.4.5 Alfa Scientific Designs11.4.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific11.4.7 Dragerwerk11.4.8 Lifeloc11.4.9 Mpd Inc. 11.4.10 Omega Laboratories 11.4.11 Premier Biotech 11.4.12 Psychemedics 11.4.13 Roche 11.4.14 Shimadzu 11.4.15 Siemens Healthineers 11.4.16 American Bio Medica Corporation 11.4.17 Sciteck, Inc. 11.4.18 Acm Global Laboratories 11.4.19 Carehealth America 11.4.20 Clinical Reference Laboratory 12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations12.4 Related Reports12.5 Author Detail s

