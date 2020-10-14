Worldwide Industry For Cryocoolers To 2025 - Cryocoolers In Space Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryocooler Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cryocoolers are standalone devices utilized for providing cooling temperatures cryogenic levels. There are several types of cryocoolers available based upon the operating thermodynamic cycles. These cycles assist cryocoolers to attain different levels of cryogenic temperatures that are applicable to specific set of applications in plethora of industry verticals. The market growth is majorly attributed to the growing medical & healthcare services in emerging economies and the shortage of helium gas. Moreover, factors such as increased production of liquefied natural gas and increasing penetration of cryocoolers across semiconductor industry is also fuel growth in this space.

As such there has been no standardization over the range below which the temperatures are referred as cryogenic. Generally, temperatures below 100K are assumed as cryogenic across the industries. Cryocoolers are used in the transportation/storage of gases at extremely low temperatures. The incessant advancements in the field of Cryocoolers are opening a whole new range of applications in the various industrial domains.

Owing to the wide range of developments over the past 20 years has resulted in emergence of several novel applications for cryocoolers that offer various avenues for growth in the coming years. Increasing demand for cryogenic temperatures in the field of research and the improved technological innovations resulted in the rapid development of cryocoolers.

The global market for cryocoolers can be segmented based on the regenerative cryocooler into stirling, pulse tube and others, by non-regenerative cryocooler into Joule-Thomson, Brayton and Claude. Based on the temperature ranges the market is classified into 100K -300K, 50K- 100K and others. The market is further classified based on the end-user industry applications into medical, transportation, power and energy, manufacturing and others. The final category of the market has been fragmented based on geographic regions encompassing Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). All these regions have been sub-categorized into eminent nations holding robust dynamics for Cryocoolers by thoroughly analyzing the applications, respective to each nation.

The report contains the most detailed and in-depth segmentation of the Cryocooler market. The global cryocooler market has been analyzed with respect to different parameters such as demand, supply and end-users.

The overall market has also been presented from the perspective of different geographical locations into standard geographic regions and key economies in the market. Competitive landscape for each of the segments is highlighted and market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Advanced Research Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Sunpower, Inc. (U.S.)

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered: 1. Cryocooler Market - Overview 2. Executive Summary 3. Market Landscape3.1. Market Share Analysis3.2. Comparative Analysis3.3. Product Benchmarking3.4. End User Profiling3.5. Top 5 Financials Analysis 4. Cryocooler Market- Forces4.1. Drivers4.1.1. Rapidly growing demand for cryocoolers in defense and military sector4.1.2. Demand for night vision cameras owing to growing anti-social activities4.1.3. Rising need for cryocoolers for cooling of superconducting electronics, magnets and power systems4.2. Restraints4.2.1. Technical problems with traditional cryocoolers4.2.2. Low efficiency in closed cycle mood and high internal losses4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes4.3.5. Degree of Competition 5. Cryocooler Market- Strategic Analysis5.1. Value Chain Analysis5.2. Pricing Analysis5.3. Opportunities Analysis5.3.1. Rise of proton therapy as an alternative cancer treatment technique5.3.2. Cryocoolers in space applications5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis5.5. Suppliers and Distributors 6. Cryocooler Market-By Hardware and Services6.1. Hardware6.1.1. Compressor6.1.2. Cold Heads6.1.3. Heat Dissipation Pipes6.1.4. Power Conditioning Units6.1.5. Others6.2. Services 6.2.1. Technical support6.2.2. Customer Training6.2.3. Repairs & Refurbishment6.2.4. Maintenance 7. Cryocooler Market - By Temperature Ranges7.1. Introduction7.2. 100K- 300K7.3. 50K- 100K7.4. 5K- 10K7.5. 1K- 5K7.6. Software 8. Cryocooler Market - By Regenerative Cryocooler8.1. Introduction8.2. Stirling8.3. Gifford-McMahon8.4. Pulse Tube8.5. Others 9. Cryocooler Market - By Non-Regenerative Cryocooler9.1. Introduction9.2. Joule-Thomson9.3. Brayton9.4. Claude 9.5. Others 10. Cryocooler Market- By Application10.1. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)10.2. Cryopumps10.3. Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUID)10.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)10.5. Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks10.6. Spectrometers10.7. Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) Devices10.8. Infrared Detector10.9. Particle Accelerators10.10. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR)10.11. Magnetic Separators10.12. Transformers10.13. Fault Current Limiter (FCL)10.14. Electric Motors & Generators10.15. Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks10.16. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)10.17. Others 11. Cryocooler Market - By End-Use Vertical11.1. Military and Defense11.1.1. Missile Guidance11.1.2. Satellite based Surveillance11.2. Space11.2.1. Space Astronomy11.2.2. Planetary Science11.3. Medical11.3.1. MRI System11.3.2. Storage11.3.3. Cryosurgery11.4. Transportation11.4.1. Magev Trains11.4.2. Fleet Vehicles11.5. Power and Energy11.5.1. Thermal Measurement11.5.2. Energy Storage11.6. Manufacturing, Mining & Metal11.6.1. Tempering11.6.2. Shrink Fitting11.7. Environmental11.7.1. Ozone holes & Green House Effect11.7.2. Pollution Monitoring11.8. Agriculture11.8.1. Biological Cell & Specimen11.9. Education and Research11.9.1. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance11.9.2. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance11.10. Others 12. Cryocooler Market, By Geography12.1. Americas12.1.1. U.S.12.1.2. Canada12.1.3. Brazil12.1.4. Rest of Americas12.2. Europe12.2.1. Germany12.2.2. Italy12.2.3. U.K12.2.4. France12.2.5. Rest of Europe12.3. Asia Pacific12.3.1. China12.3.2. India12.3.3. Japan12.3.4. South Korea12.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific12.4. Rest of the World (RoW)12.4.1. Middle East 12.4.2. Africa 13. Cryocooler - Market Entropy13.1. New Product Launches13.2. M&A, Collaborations, JVs and partnerships 14. Company Profiles 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krkl6r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-cryocoolers-to-2025---cryocoolers-in-space-applications-presents-opportunities-301152381.html

SOURCE Research and Markets