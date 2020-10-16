Worldwide Industry For Cocoa Fiber To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cocoa Fiber - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Cocoa Fiber Market accounted for $326.59 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $679.97 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.Popularity of chocolates among the young generation is increasing which is expected to fuel the market growth. However, cocoa fiber prices are volatile due to factors such as uncertain weather conditions, pests, and political instability is hindering the market growth.Cocoa fiber is a dietary fiber which is used in the food industry as an additive. Dietary fiber has a broad range of effectual health applications such as lowering the threat of heart disease, colon cancer, and diabetes, the treatment of colonic disorders, getting better gastrointestinal function and others.Based on the product type, the dutch type is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits related with dark chocolate consumption.By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising awareness of associated health benefits with the cocoa fiber and increasing consumption of dietary supplement in the region, resulting in an upsurge the demand for cocoa fiber over the years.Some of the key players profiled in the Cocoa Fiber Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barry Callebaut, Cargill Inc., Carlyle Cocoa, Cemoi and Moner Cocoa, Euroduna Food Ingredients, GreenField, Healy Group., Interfiber, Jindal Cocoa, United Cocoa Processor. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 End-user Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By Product Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Natural5.3 Dutch 6 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By Sales Channel6.1 Introduction6.2 Direct Sales/B2B6.3 Indirect Sales B2C6.3.1 Convenience Stores6.3.2 Discount Stores6.3.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets6.3.4 Independent Grocery Stores6.3.5 Online Retail6.3.6 Specialty Stores 7 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By Nature7.1 Introduction7.2 Organic7.3 Conventional 8 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Animal Feed8.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care8.4 Nutraceuticals8.5 Pharmaceuticals8.6 Retail8.7 Packaging Industry8.8 Food & Beverages Industry8.8.1 Dairy Products8.8.2 Functional Food8.8.3 Bakery & Confectionery 9 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.2 UK9.3.3 Italy9.3.4 France9.3.5 Spain9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 Japan9.4.2 China9.4.3 India9.4.4 Australia9.4.5 New Zealand9.4.6 South Korea9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 South America9.5.1 Argentina9.5.2 Brazil9.5.3 Chile9.5.4 Rest of South America9.6 Middle East & Africa9.6.1 Saudi Arabia9.6.2 UAE9.6.3 Qatar9.6.4 South Africa9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers10.3 New Product Launches10.4 Expansions10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company11.2 Barry Callebaut11.3 Cargill Inc.11.4 Carlyle Cocoa11.5 Cemoi and Moner Cocoa11.6 Euroduna Food Ingredients.11.7 GreenField11.8 Healy Group.11.9 Interfiber,11.10 Jindal Cocoa,11.11 United Cocoa ProcessorFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mev1a

