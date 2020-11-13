Worldwide Industry For Breast Imaging Devices To 2030 - Leading Players Include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare And Dilon Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global breast imaging devices market.This report focuses on breast imaging devices market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the breast imaging devices market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.The global breast imaging devices market is expected to decline from $3.51 billion in 2019 to $3.46 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.45%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $5.07 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.56%. Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the breast imaging devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Breast Imaging Devices market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider breast imaging devices market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The breast imaging devices market section of the report gives context. It compares the breast imaging devices market with other segments of the breast imaging devices market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, breast imaging devices indicators comparison.

Major players in the breast imaging devices market are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Hologic, Inc., Gamma Medica Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, SonoCine Inc, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, and Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.The breast imaging devices market consists of sales of breast imaging devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture breast imaging devices. Breast imaging devices are medical devices used in the diagnosis of medical conditions related to the breast. Some of the breast imaging processes include mammography, MRI, and ultrasound. North America was the largest region in the breast imaging devices market in 2019. The breast imaging devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.In June 2019, Hologic, Inc., a USA-based innovative medical technology company focused on improving women's health and well-being through early treatment and diagnosis, announced the acquisition of SuperSonic Imagine for an amount of $85 million. With the acquisition of SuperSonic Imagine, Hologic, Inc. aims to gain entry in cart-based breast ultrasound technology used to screen women with dense breast tissue. SuperSonic Imagine is a France-based company specialized in ultrasound medical imaging including breast imaging devices.The breast imaging devices market covered in this report is segmented by product type into tomosynthesis; breast ultrasound; breast MRI; mammography; nuclear imaging; others. It is also segmented by technology into ionizing; non ionizing, and by end user into hospitals and clinics; breast care centers; diagnostic imaging centers.High cost associated with breast imaging devices is expected to limit the growth of the market in the near future. The cost of digital mammography systems varies for different models and companies. For instance, the cost of the 2D model's mammography systems ranges between $65,000 to $95,000 for GE Healthcare and Hologic, Inc products. Whereas 3D models of the same company's range between $90,000 to $200,000. In addition to this, the premium 3D models of GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. are priced between $1,40,000 to $2,75,000. Therefore, the high cost of breast imaging systems is a major concern for end-users, which is predicted to hinder the growth of breast imaging devices market over the forecast period. Major players operating in breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. For instance, in October 2018, GE Healthcare, a USA-based company engaged in manufacturing and sales of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals used in medical imaging procedures, launched the Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 in the USA. The device is an ultrasound supplemental breast screening technology designed particularly for detecting cancer in dense breast tissue. Moreover, in July 2018, Hologic, Inc., a USA-based medical technology company, introduced Viera portable breast ultrasound system, a handheld device that delivers high-quality imaging to perform guided interventions in the USA and Europe.The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging devices market's growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, approximately 627,000 women died from cancer, which is about 15% of all cancer deaths across the globe. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to boost the demand for detection and diagnosis equipment including breast imaging devices over the forthcoming years. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Breast Imaging Devices Market Characteristics 3. Breast Imaging Devices Market Size And Growth3.1. Global Breast Imaging Devices Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion 3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.1.2. Restraints On The Market 3.2. Global Breast Imaging Devices Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.2.2. Restraints On the Market 4. Breast Imaging Devices Market Segmentation4.1. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion4.2. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion4.3. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5. Breast Imaging Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis5.1. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 6. Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Devices Market 7. China Breast Imaging Devices Market 8. India Breast Imaging Devices Market 9. Japan Breast Imaging Devices Market 10. Australia Breast Imaging Devices Market 11. Indonesia Breast Imaging Devices Market 12. South Korea Breast Imaging Devices Market 13. Western Europe Breast Imaging Devices Market 14. UK Breast Imaging Devices Market 15. Germany Breast Imaging Devices Market 16. France Breast Imaging Devices Market 17. Eastern Europe Breast Imaging Devices Market 18. Russia Breast Imaging Devices Market 19. North America Breast Imaging Devices Market 20. USA Breast Imaging Devices Market 21. South America Breast Imaging Devices Market 22. Brazil Breast Imaging Devices Market 23. Middle East Breast Imaging Devices Market 24. Africa Breast Imaging Devices Market 25. Breast Imaging Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles25.1. Breast Imaging Devices Market Competitive Landscape 25.2. Breast Imaging Devices Market Company Profiles 25.2.1. Siemens Healthcare 25.2.1.1. Overview 25.2.1.2. Products and Services 25.2.1.3. Strategy 25.2.1.4. Financial Performance 25.2.2. GE Healthcare 25.2.2.1. Overview 25.2.2.2. Products and Services 25.2.2.3. Strategy 25.2.2.4. Financial Performance 25.2.3. Dilon Technologies Inc. 25.2.3.1. Overview 25.2.3.2. Products and Services 25.2.3.3. Strategy 25.2.3.4. Financial Performance 25.2.4. Hologic, Inc. 25.2.4.1. Overview 25.2.4.2. Products and Services 25.2.4.3. Strategy 25.2.4.4. Financial Performance 25.2.5. Gamma Medica Inc. 25.2.5.1. Overview 25.2.5.2. Products and Services 25.2.5.3. Strategy 25.2.5.4. Financial Performance 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Breast Imaging Devices Market 27. Breast Imaging Devices Market Trends And Strategies 28. Breast Imaging Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 29. Appendix29.1. Abbreviations 29.2. Currencies 29.3. Research Inquiries 29.4. About the Publisher29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer Companies Mentioned

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Dilon Technologies Inc.

Hologic Inc

Gamma Medica Inc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

SonoCine Inc

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Canon Inc.

Dilon Technologies Inc

Delphinus Medical Technologies

Planmed Oy

Micrima Limited

CMR Naviscan Corporation

SuperSonic Imagine

Carestream Health

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5sltgc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-breast-imaging-devices-to-2030---leading-players-include-siemens-healthcare-ge-healthcare-and-dilon-technologies-among-others-301172711.html

SOURCE Research and Markets