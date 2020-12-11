Worldwide Industry For Bioprocessing Systems To 2020 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker And Applikon Biotechnology Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioprocessing System Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Bioprocessing System from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025. This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bioprocessing System as well as some small players. The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Types Segment:

Automation and Data Management

Bioreactor Systems

Heat Transfer

Integrity Testing

Fermentor System

Mixers

Storage and Transport

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Executive Summary Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms Chapter 3 Preface3.1 Research Scope3.2 Research Sources3.2.1 Data Sources3.2.2 Assumptions3.3 Research Method Chapter 4 Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Classification/Types4.3 Application/End-users Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis5.1 Introduction5.2 Drivers5.3 Restraints5.4 Opportunities5.5 Threats Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis6.2 Bioprocessing System Analysis6.2.1 Technology Analysis6.2.2 Cost Analysis6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics7.1 Latest News7.2 Merger and Acquisition7.3 Planned/Future Project7.4 Policy Dynamics Chapter 8 Trading Analysis8.1 Export of Bioprocessing System by Region8.2 Import of Bioprocessing System by Region8.3 Balance of Trade Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in North America (2015-2025)9.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size9.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers9.4 Type Segmentation and Price9.5 Key Countries Analysis9.5.1 US9.5.2 Canada9.5.3 Mexico Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in South America (2015-2025)10.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size10.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers10.4 Type Segmentation and Price10.5 Key Countries Analysis10.5.1 Brazil10.5.2 Argentina10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Peru Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)11.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size11.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers11.4 Type Segmentation and Price11.5 Key Countries Analysis11.5.1 China11.5.2 India11.5.3 Japan11.5.4 South Korea11.5.5 Asean11.5.6 Australia Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in Europe (2015-2025)12.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size12.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers12.4 Type Segmentation and Price12.5 Key Countries Analysis12.5.1 Germany12.5.2 France12.5.3 UK12.5.4 Italy12.5.5 Spain12.5.6 Belgium12.5.7 Netherlands12.5.8 Austria12.5.9 Poland 12.5.10 Russia Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in MEA (2015-2025)13.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size13.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers13.4 Type Segmentation and Price13.5 Key Countries Analysis13.5.1 Egypt13.5.2 Israel13.5.3 South Africa13.5.4 Gcc13.5.5 Turkey Chapter 14 Summary for Global Bioprocessing System Market (2015-2020)14.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size14.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers14.4 Type Segmentation and Price Chapter 15 Global Bioprocessing System Market Forecast (2020-2025)15.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size Forecast15.2 Bioprocessing System Demand Forecast15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors16.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific16.1.1 Company Profile16.1.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific16.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)16.2 Parker16.2.1 Company Profile16.2.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Parker16.2.4 Parker bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)16.3 Applikon Biotechnology16.3.1 Company Profile16.3.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Applikon Biotechnology16.3.4 Applikon Biotechnology bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)16.4 Presens GmbH16.4.1 Company Profile16.4.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Presens GmbH16.4.4 Presens Gmbh bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)16.5 Dasgip Technology GmbH16.5.1 Company Profile16.5.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Dasgip Technology GmbH16.5.4 Dasgip Technology Gmbh bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)16.6 Sartorius AG16.6.1 Company Profile16.6.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Sartorius AG16.6.4 Sartorius Ag bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)16.7 Scientific Industries Inc16.7.1 Company Profile16.7.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Scientific Industries Inc16.7.4 Scientific Industries Inc bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nhf4w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-bioprocessing-systems-to-2020---featuring-thermo-fisher-scientific-parker-and-applikon-biotechnology-among-others-301191268.html

SOURCE Research and Markets